Louisiana State

brproud.com

Bird flu found in southwestern part of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirms bird flu found in blue-winged teal in the southwestern part of the state. The agency said bird flu is low risk for public health according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), however, LDWF continues to routinely investigate reports of sick or dead birds. LDWF reports that several captive birds have died from bird flu in northeast Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000

There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana Book Festival returns to Baton Rouge for its 18th edition

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Louisiana Book Festival held its annual celebration to showcase authors around Louisiana. The Louisiana Book Festival allows people to meet exceptional writers, find new books and enjoy book presentations. The festival has books for all ages and genres including a good mystery, Louisiana history, poetry, cooking cooks on great Louisiana dishes, and even documentaries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
whereyat.com

Louisiana Horror: Creature from Black Lake

The ape-like creature known as Bigfoot/Sasquatch was popular in the 1970s, thanks to the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film footage that purported to show a real Bigfoot strolling through the wilderness. Movies about Bigfoot were in vogue thanks to the huge success of Charles B. Pierce's 1972 docudrama horror classic The Legend of Boggy Creek about the "Fouke Monster," a southern Bigfoot-type creature that reportedly haunted the small town of Fouke, Arkansas. Many movie rip-offs ensued, most of which were junk, except for the Louisiana shot Creature from Black Lake from 1976, which is quite good and well made.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose

GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the...
GALLIANO, LA
brproud.com

Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates

Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career

Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses...
LOUISIANA STATE

