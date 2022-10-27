Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Bird flu found in southwestern part of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirms bird flu found in blue-winged teal in the southwestern part of the state. The agency said bird flu is low risk for public health according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), however, LDWF continues to routinely investigate reports of sick or dead birds. LDWF reports that several captive birds have died from bird flu in northeast Louisiana.
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
brproud.com
As pedestrian deaths trend high, Louisiana leaders encourage safe practices for Halloween
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–Police officers are urging locals to be safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween, they say the number of people getting hit by cars is still pretty high. “Last year across Louisiana, 185 pedestrians who were killed,” said Louisiana Highway Commission Spokesman Mark Lambert. That’s 185 too...
brproud.com
U.S. Coast guard dredging Mississippi River to help with historic low
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Mississippi River is recording low levels from Illinois to Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, the low level revealed a ferry that sank more than a century ago as well as the underbelly of the USS Kidd. Though water levels are usually low around this...
brproud.com
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston...
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana
Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000
There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
brproud.com
Louisiana breaks ‘record high’ in unclaimed property search, claim rates
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A record high within a 24-hour period in unclaimed property search and claim rates was reported in Louisiana. Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder said over 128,000 searches were conducted and 5,500 claims were filed in 24 hours. “Louisiana is outpacing other states across the nation...
brproud.com
Louisiana receives additional $831 million in Hurricane Ida, May 2021 Rainbomb Recovery funding
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than a year after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, locals continue to repair damage sustained during the disastrous storm. Ever aware of Louisiana’s struggle to rebuild, the federal government is providing the state with an additional $831 million in Hurricane Ida and May 2021 Rainbomb Recovery.
Officials release more information on Monroe motorhome fire that claimed the life of Texas man
UPDATE (10/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released more information about the fatal motorhome fire that took place on October 27, 2022, on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. On October 27, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported RV fire on a commercial property. Upon […]
brproud.com
Louisiana Book Festival returns to Baton Rouge for its 18th edition
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Louisiana Book Festival held its annual celebration to showcase authors around Louisiana. The Louisiana Book Festival allows people to meet exceptional writers, find new books and enjoy book presentations. The festival has books for all ages and genres including a good mystery, Louisiana history, poetry, cooking cooks on great Louisiana dishes, and even documentaries.
whereyat.com
Louisiana Horror: Creature from Black Lake
The ape-like creature known as Bigfoot/Sasquatch was popular in the 1970s, thanks to the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film footage that purported to show a real Bigfoot strolling through the wilderness. Movies about Bigfoot were in vogue thanks to the huge success of Charles B. Pierce's 1972 docudrama horror classic The Legend of Boggy Creek about the "Fouke Monster," a southern Bigfoot-type creature that reportedly haunted the small town of Fouke, Arkansas. Many movie rip-offs ensued, most of which were junk, except for the Louisiana shot Creature from Black Lake from 1976, which is quite good and well made.
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
brproud.com
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose
GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the...
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates
Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
KTBS
Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career
Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses...
brproud.com
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys...
Phys.org
River experts weigh in as Mississippi River levels reach record low
In the month of October, the Mississippi River has seen record low levels from Illinois to Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, the level is revealing a more than 100-year-old sunken ferry and the underbelly of the USS Kidd. "While this is the time of the year when the river levels are...
How Does Biden's decision on marijuana affect Louisiana?
President Joe Biden has exonerated a large number of Americans sentenced for basic marijuana possession in court, and presently there are inquiries concerning whether state officials will go with the same pattern.
