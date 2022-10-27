Read full article on original website
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
Fox (FOXA) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Fox Corporation FOXA reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.22%. The figure increased 9% year over year. Revenues were up 4.8% year over year to $3.19 billion, which matched the consensus mark. Affiliate fees (53.6% of revenues) rose 2.6%...
IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y
IPG Photonics IPGP reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.47 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.64% and increased 5% year over year. Revenues of $349 million decreased 8% on a year-over-year basis and missed the consensus mark by 3.40%. The company noted that forex challenges primarily due...
Sysco (SYY) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
Sysco Corporation SYY posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and the former came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company saw a double-digit rise in earnings and sales as it efficiently managed inflation and witnessed a case volume increase and higher market share. Sysco is progressing well with its Recipe for Growth plan and remains on track to grow 1.35 times the market in the year.
Asbury (ABG) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise 39% Y/Y
Asbury Automotive Group ABG reported impressive third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $9.23 per share, which increased 39% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.19. This outperformance can be primarily attributed to higher-than-expected gross profit from the Parts & Services and Finance & Insurance units. In the reported quarter, revenues amounted to $3,866 million, surging 61% year over year. The top line, however, fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,970 million.
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents per share by 3.2%. In the third quarter, CenterPoint Energy registered GAAP earnings of 30 cents per share compared with 33 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter.
3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Investing in 2022 is like opening the box to a piece of IKEA furniture: The instruction manual has no words and you're left to guess what to do next by the pictures provided. Since the year began, all three major indexes have plunged into a bear market, and a number of metrics and indicators suggest the broader market could head even lower.
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up
TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck, president...
Marriott Vacations' (VAC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The company’s CEO, Stephen P. Weisz, stated, "Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we had a very strong third quarter, growing contract sales by 27%...
Incyte's (INCY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Incyte Corporation’s INCY earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the third quarter of 2022. However, the company’s lead drug, Jakafi (ruxolitinib), continues to witness growth in patient demand. The company reported adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, missing...
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Stock Up
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation or LP LPX reported better than expected results for third-quarter 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom line surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, these metrics declined year over year due to lower OSB prices. LPX’s shares rose 1.06% in the pre-market trading session on Nov...
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Dip Y/Y
Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.65 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.20. The bottom-line decreased year over year. Total revenues of $1,378 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,476 million. The top line decreased 4%...
Earnings Preview: Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Akamai Technologies (AKAM) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q3
Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted net profit of 28 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a profit of 19 cents. This outperformance can be attributed to third-quarter revenues beating the consensus mark due to solid segmental performances. Moreover, the profit beat the year-ago quarter's...
Xylem (XYL) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Improves 2022 Guidance
Xylem Inc.’s XYL third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 72 cents from non-recurring items) of 79 cents per share, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. The bottom line increased 25.4% year over year. Xylem’s revenues of $1,380 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,330 million and...
What's in the Cards for Sempra Energy (SRE) in Q3 Earnings?
Sempra Energy SRE is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3 before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 8.79%. Sempra Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.37%, on average. Factors to Note. In the third quarter, Sempra...
Leggett (LEG) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down on Tepid Views
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG reported better than expected results for third-quarter 2022, wherein earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics decreased on a year-over-year basis. Shares of the company fell 3.7% in the after-hours trading session on Oct 31. Despite experiencing demand and margin...
SoFi Technologies Gains 15% On Higher Q3 Revenues, Outlook
(RTTNews) - SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported 56 percent increase in third-quarter revenue. Further, the company raised its adjusted revenue outlook for the full year 2022. The quarterly revenue was $423.98 million from $272.006 million in...
