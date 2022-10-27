ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger to be re-evaluated in a week

The Dallas Stars have lost young star goaltender Jake Oettinger for the next little while after he pulled himself out of Saturday’s game. General manager Jim Nill told reporters including Saad Yousuf of The Athletic that Oettinger will be re-evaluated in a week’s time for the lower-body injury he is dealing with.
DALLAS, TX
Stars rookie Wyatt Johnston staying in NHL

As we approach the 10-game mark for many teams, decisions will have to be made on young players who are still slide-eligible. That designation means that if they spend the year outside of the NHL, they will not burn a season off their entry-level contracts, effectively extending their time as inexpensive options. For Wyatt Johnston, a return to junior isn’t in the cards. The young forward has done enough to convince Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill to keep him around, confirming Sunday’s report from Jeff Marek of Sportsnet. Notably, Nill did explain that the Stars could return Johnston later in the year if necessary.
DALLAS, TX
Ducks defenseman Jaime Drysdale to undergo shoulder surgery

The Anaheim Ducks are not off to a good start this season (despite their comeback win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Sunday night) and things are getting even worse. Young defenseman Jamie Drysdale suffered a torn labrum last week and will undergo surgery in the near future. His timeline has been listed as four to six months.
ANAHEIM, CA
Stars' Ty Dellandrea fined for goaltender interference

The NHL Department of Play Safety announced a fine for Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea in response to his interference with New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin in yesterday afternoon’s game. Dellandrea was fined $2,333.33, the maximum allowable under the CBA. The incident happened towards the end of the...
DALLAS, TX
Here's the latest on San Jose Sharks team direction

Despite hiring a new front office and new head coach, this season has started off as more of the same for the San Jose Sharks organization. The Mike Grier/David Quinn era is off to a 3-8-0 start, leading many to wonder if the organization’s original goal to return to contention with their current core remains a realistic possibility. It now seems that the Sharks’ front office might agree with that sentiment, as TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported on TSN’s Insider Trading program reports that the Sharks have “let it be known that they are willing to listen on pretty much every player on their roster” other than Tomas Hertl.
