Blackhawks' Seth Jones moved to injured reserve with thumb injury
The Chicago Blackhawks have moved Seth Jones to injured reserve retroactively to Oct. 29 as he deals with a thumb injury. Charlie Roumeliotis of NBCS Chicago reports that the team has recalled Alec Regula in his place. Jones is expected to miss three to four weeks, meaning there may be...
Capitals forward T.J. Oshie out indefinitely with lower-body injury
The Washington Capitals haven’t updated T.J. Oshie’s status after he exited Saturday’s game early other than to tell reporters, including Samantha Pell of the Washington Post, that he is out indefinitely. Oshie did not travel with the team to Carolina and will not play in Monday's game.
Stars goalie Jake Oettinger to be re-evaluated in a week
The Dallas Stars have lost young star goaltender Jake Oettinger for the next little while after he pulled himself out of Saturday’s game. General manager Jim Nill told reporters including Saad Yousuf of The Athletic that Oettinger will be re-evaluated in a week’s time for the lower-body injury he is dealing with.
Stars rookie Wyatt Johnston staying in NHL
As we approach the 10-game mark for many teams, decisions will have to be made on young players who are still slide-eligible. That designation means that if they spend the year outside of the NHL, they will not burn a season off their entry-level contracts, effectively extending their time as inexpensive options. For Wyatt Johnston, a return to junior isn’t in the cards. The young forward has done enough to convince Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill to keep him around, confirming Sunday’s report from Jeff Marek of Sportsnet. Notably, Nill did explain that the Stars could return Johnston later in the year if necessary.
Ducks defenseman Jaime Drysdale to undergo shoulder surgery
The Anaheim Ducks are not off to a good start this season (despite their comeback win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Sunday night) and things are getting even worse. Young defenseman Jamie Drysdale suffered a torn labrum last week and will undergo surgery in the near future. His timeline has been listed as four to six months.
Bruins D Charlie McAvoy reportedly 'ahead of schedule' in recovery
After undergoing an arthroscopic shoulder procedure in early June, Boston Bruins All-Star defenseman Charlie McAvoy is ahead of schedule in his recovery, writes The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter. Originally set to return around the first of December, it’s now seeming the Bruins could reach full health sooner rather than...
Stars' Ty Dellandrea fined for goaltender interference
The NHL Department of Play Safety announced a fine for Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea in response to his interference with New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin in yesterday afternoon’s game. Dellandrea was fined $2,333.33, the maximum allowable under the CBA. The incident happened towards the end of the...
Here's the latest on San Jose Sharks team direction
Despite hiring a new front office and new head coach, this season has started off as more of the same for the San Jose Sharks organization. The Mike Grier/David Quinn era is off to a 3-8-0 start, leading many to wonder if the organization’s original goal to return to contention with their current core remains a realistic possibility. It now seems that the Sharks’ front office might agree with that sentiment, as TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported on TSN’s Insider Trading program reports that the Sharks have “let it be known that they are willing to listen on pretty much every player on their roster” other than Tomas Hertl.
