Notre Dame-Syracuse: A football history over 100 years old

Notre Dame and Syracuse is a football series that dates back over 100 years, but also one that saw breaks in it 47 years and another 40.

Notre Dame will make just their third trip to Syracuse in program history this weekend, the first taking place all the way back in 1914. Notre Dame won that one 20-0 as it concluded a 6-2 campaign for the team that was still not even known as the Fighting Irish at that point.

It’d be 47 more years until the teams met again, this one a much closer Notre Dame victory, 17-15 in the two’s first meeting at Notre Dame Stadium in 1961. Two years later the Irish made the return trip to Syracuse where they lost 14-7, and that was that for this series for 40 years.

Below are the details of the most recent results between Notre Dame and Syracuse as they prep to meet for the 11th time.

2003: Syracuse 38, Notre Dame 12

Notre Dame’s only previous trip to the Carrier Dome (now the JMA Wireless Dome) turned into the Walter Reyes show as the Syracuse running back trotted for 179 yards and five touchdowns in the blowout victory for Syracuse.

2005: Notre Dame 34, Syracuse 10

Notre Dame outgained Syracuse by nearly 200 yards as the Irish were an unpleasant host to the Orange, who were making their first trip to South Bend since 1961. Brady Quinn threw for two touchdowns while darius walker ran for 123 yards and a score in the late November Notre Dame victory.

2008: Syracuse 24, Notre Dame 23

This is probably the most memorable game in the history of the Notre Dame-Syracuse series but not for any reason Fighting Irish fans want to remember. Syracuse had already announced they were firing head coach Greg Robinson at the season’s end as they entered just 2-8 but the Orange came in inspired and stunned Charlie Weis and Notre Dame, 24-23.

This remains among the worst home losses in Notre Dame history.

2014: Notre Dame 31, Syracuse 15

Everett Golson threw for four touchdowns as Notre Dame made their first trip to MetLife Stadium in their 2014 victory over Syracuse. The win moved the Irish to 4-0 in the young season.

2016: Notre Dame 50, Syracuse 33

The highest-scoring affair in the series occurred during the highly forgettable 2016 season for Notre Dame. DeShone Kizer threw for 471 yards and three touchdowns in the 50-33 Fighting Irish victory. It was a fast start for both squads as 36 of the 83 total points scored came in the first five minutes of action.

2018: Notre Dame 36, Syracuse 3

The only meeting in this series that has featured two ranked teams took place as part of Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series at Yankee Stadium in 2018. Notre Dame knocked Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey from the game early and Ian Book totaled over 300 yards of offense and two passing touchdowns.

Notre Dame held Syracuse scoreless for 59:50 in this game before Syracuse opted for a field goal to draw within 33 with 10 seconds remaining.

2020: Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21

Despite a frustrating start that saw Notre Dame trailing one-win Syracuse 7-3 late in the second quarter, Ian Book led the offense with three touchdown passes and a pair of touchdown runs to win 45-21 and become the winningest starting quarterback in Notre Dame history.

2022: No. 16 Syracuse vs. Notre Dame

No. 16 Syracuse returns home after suffering their first loss of 2022 last week when they fell at No. 5 Clemson. This marks the second time in series history that Syracuse enters the contest ranked while Notre Dame does not (1962).

All-Time Series Results

Notre Dame leads the series 7-3

1914: Notre Dame 20, Syracuse 0 (at Syracuse)

1961: Notre Dame 17, Syracuse 15 (at Notre Dame)

1963: Syracuse 14, Notre Dame 7 (at Syracuse)

2005: Notre Dame 34, Syracuse 10 (at Notre Dame)

2008: Syracuse 24, Notre Dame 23 (at Notre Dame)

2014: Notre Dame 31, Syracuse 15 (at MetLife Stadium)

2016: Notre Dame 50, Syracuse 33 (at MetLife Stadium)

2018: Notre Dame 36, Syracuse 3 (at Yankee Stadium)

2020: Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21 (at Notre Dame)