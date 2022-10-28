Week 8 H.S. football preview capsules

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Windham at Waterford, 6 p.m.

Records: Windham (6-0, 2-0 ECC Div. II); Waterford (4-2, 1-1)

Last week: Windham defeated New London 42-20; Waterford defeated Griswold/Wheeler 35-29

Outlook: Windham can take another step toward a division title with a win here, setting up a division title game next week at Ledyard. The Whips also solidify their perch in the Class SS playoff race. Waterford, meanwhile, isn’t out of the playoff conversation either. Can the Waterford defense stop Windham’s multi-player rushing attack and can its offense throw deep on Windham as New London did last week?

Montville at Ledyard, 6 p.m.

Records: Montville (1-5); Ledyard (5-1)

Last week: Montville lost to Woodstock 50-18; Ledyard lost to NFA 19-14

Outlook: Ledyard’s first loss last week came with an impressive rally in the fourth quarter. The Colonels, chasing a division title and playoff berth, have some big games remaining against Windham, New London and Fitch. Coach Mike Serricchio might be preaching about the need to focus on Montville this week and not about what’s ahead.

Wilcox/Kaynor at Thames River, 6 p.m.

Records: Wilcox/Kaynor (3-3, 3-2 Conn. Tech. Conf.); Thames River (5-0, 3-0)

Last week: Wilcox/Kaynor lost to NW United 14-10; Thames River defeated Prince Tech 54-0

Outlook: Few other teams played as well in a loss as Wilcox/Kaynor did last week, nearly upsetting Northwest United, the leader in the Connecticut Technical Conference. The Crusaders, meanwhile, haven’t been challenged, outscoring opponents 249-6 thus far.

Bacon Academy at Griswold/Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Records: Bacon (0-6); Griswold/Wheeler (2-4)

Last week: Bacon lost to East Lyme 28-0; Griswold/Wheeler lost to Waterford 35-29

Outlook: Griswold/Wheeler has a losing record, but has barely been outscored this season (168-172), indicating it has been more than competitive. Bacon’s offense has sputtered in recent weeks after a productive night in week two at Montville.

Killingly at Fitch, 6:30 p.m.

Records: Killingly (5-1); Fitch (4-2)

Last week: Killingly defeated Branford 67-0; Fitch defeated Stonington 35-0

Outlook: Say this much for Chad Neal (Killingly) and Mike Ellis (Fitch): They know how to get their teams’ attention after a loss. Both rebounded last week with impressive victories, particularly Killingly, whose 67-point margin of victory caught the attention of the state. The aforementioned losses, though, make this a must win for both teams as they pursue playoff berths.

Valley/Old Lyme at Cromwell/Portland, 6:30 p.m.

Records: Valley (5-0, 4-0 Pequot Sassacus); Cromwell (6-0, 5-0)

Last week: Valley defeated Capital/AF 28-0; Cromwell defeated Old Saybrook/Westbrook 42-0

Outlook: This one joins St. Joseph vs. New Canaan as the best games of the weekend in Connecticut. Valley/Old Lyme and Cromwell/Portland sit atop the Pequot Sassacus and fifth and third respectively in the Class SS playoff race. Cromwell/Portland is the defending state Class S champion and has made home field Pierson Park one of the most interesting venues to watch a game.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

East Lyme at New London, 11 a.m.

Records: East Lyme (3-3); New London (2-4)

Last week: East Lyme defeated Bacon 28-0; New London lost to Windham 42-20

Outlook: The Vikings, left for dead after an 0-3 start, can make the Class M playoffs by winning their remaining games. That won’t be easy with Fitch and Waterford still left – and this game against the Whalers. New London was quite competitive with Windham last week, burning the Whips’ defense with long touchdown passes to Zuri Craig and Tyree Barnes.

New Milford at NFA, 1 p.m.

Records: New Milford (3-3); NFA (1-5)

Last week: New Milford defeated Pomperaug 35-0; NFA defeated Ledyard 19-14

Outlook: The Wildcats got their first win last week, using the running ability of promising quarterback Gage Hinkley and running backs Jonathan Mercado and Talon Amado. New Milford, at 3-3 in the competitive South-West Conference, may win the award for longest bus ride of the season. New Milford’s campus sits 99.7 miles away from NFA.