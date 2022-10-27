Algebra students tour Community Pathways to learn about data

Eight groups of intermediate algebra students headed to Community Pathways of Steele County on Thursday morning to get a real world look at how the concepts they learn in the classroom apply to businesses and everyday life.

Owatonna High School Math Teacher Mara Oien said she wanted to add something a little extra to her curriculum, and partnering with local businesses and organizations seemed like a great way to do this.

“The kids spend a lot of time in the classrooms with their books and activities, but I thought it was important to get them out of the classroom and see how math and the lessons they’re learning are applied outside the classroom in different situations,” she said. “I think they don’t always realize how data and math can be used in so many different ways outside of school, and they’ve seemed really receptive. It’s been a great experience.”

Career Navigator Brian Coleman had been working with the intermediate algebra classes and Community Pathways to set up a field trip of sorts.

“The students will get to see how Dom [Korbel] at Community Pathways utilizes data to make decisions for his organization,” Coleman said. “They’ll be able to learn why data is important and how he uses it to make decisions as far as inventory, staffing, etc.”

Dom Korbel, executive director at Community Pathways, compiled a brief presentation highlighting 10 different ways he collects data, why that data is important and how he uses it to predict the needs of the following year.

“I’m passionate about this organization and I’m passionate about the data,” he told the students. “With the expansion of the building, the data is more important than ever.”

Korbel explained how data collection is important in several aspects of a non-profit organization. He told the students first how data, math and numbers were heavily involved in the planning of the expansion of the Community Pathways building. He said the smaller space made it difficult for multiple people to be in the building at one time which lessened the amount of people they were able to serve that day, and he detailed how planning the layout took into consideration spacing of aisles to allow more people to comfortable shop at the same time.

Following the presentation, Korbel opened the floor to questions, to his surprise students brought forth questions not related to math, but rather how to get involved with the non-profit and background information on the establishment.

One student asked several questions about donations and if there are specific items the organization needs, another asked how to volunteer.

“I love talking about the data and the inner workings of Community Pathways,” Korbel said. “But what really gets me excited is when these kids take an interest in volunteering, donating, or even suggesting us to their friends or family who may be in need.”

With the expansion, Korbel said they are in need of more volunteers because previously, one person could easily do several tasks, but now with increased space and increased donations, he is in need of expanding his volunteer base to accommodate not only the influx of donations, but also the increase in number of families being served, which according to the data has doubled in the last year.

“We work with several groups in the school district for volunteers like YSL and and the REACH program,” he said. “But if this can spark these kids into wanting to get involved by donating, volunteering or both I know we can continue making big moves and differences in the lives of the people in the community.”