The Netflix cancellation ax has swung again, this time ending the fan-favorite series Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons (the second of which just debuted in September). Showrunner Brian Young confirmed the news in an Instagram post, telling his followers on November 1 that the streamer has decided not to move forward with a third season of the show. “This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season,” he wrote.
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Heidi Klum has donned one of her most epic Halloween costumes yet: a giant worm.
Nexstar laid off between 30-40 staffers at the CW network Tuesday, marking the first sweeping staffing overhaul at the broadcaster since it changed ownership, according to a source familiar with the situation. Among those cuts were Paul Hewitt, the longtime CW comms chief, who has been replaced by Beth Feldman. Additionally, multiple execs in distribution, strategy and affiliate relations were let go, with Google vet Rebekah Dopp taking over those departments. More to come… More from VarietyNexstar Replaces Longtime CW Comms Chief Paul Hewitt With Beth FeldmanThe CW Names Google's Rebekah Dopp EVP of Distribution, Strategy and Affiliate Relations'Stargirl' to End With Season 3 at The CWBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in November 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in November 2022Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir 'Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing'
If you've been wondering why you haven't really seen Anna Faris in too many projects lately, here's a potential reason why.
