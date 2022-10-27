Nexstar laid off between 30-40 staffers at the CW network Tuesday, marking the first sweeping staffing overhaul at the broadcaster since it changed ownership, according to a source familiar with the situation. Among those cuts were Paul Hewitt, the longtime CW comms chief, who has been replaced by Beth Feldman. Additionally, multiple execs in distribution, strategy and affiliate relations were let go, with Google vet Rebekah Dopp taking over those departments. More to come… More from VarietyNexstar Replaces Longtime CW Comms Chief Paul Hewitt With Beth FeldmanThe CW Names Google's Rebekah Dopp EVP of Distribution, Strategy and Affiliate Relations'Stargirl' to End With Season 3 at The CWBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in November 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in November 2022Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir 'Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing'

