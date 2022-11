Saturday was another low-key and easy blowout reminiscent of the final month of the 2021 season. Like the Colorado, USC, and Cal games last year, the Bruins cantered to a win that was never in doubt against an overmatched opponent despite multiple UCLA mistakes. I am not a gambling man, but I am kicking myself a little bit for not improving the kids’ college fund last week. There was just no way a Stanford team that scores under 2 points per drive was ever going to finish within even two scores of a UCLA team that scores over 4 points per drive. The Cardinal finished only 9 field goals away from victory.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO