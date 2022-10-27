ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 9 Best Breakfast in Des Moines, Iowa – (With Photos)

Foodies rejoice! Des Moines, Iowa is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest. From classic diners to innovative new restaurants, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a big ol’ hearty meal to start your day or a light bite to tide you over...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’

My daughter Johanna was home from college over the weekend, and “thrifting” was on her mind. So, wanting to spend as much time with her as possible, my wife Annie and I tagged along with her to the Goodwill on S.E. 14th Street in Des Moines, and I’m happy we did. I was exposed to […] The post Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
104.5 KDAT

Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site

A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
Axios Des Moines

Copeland Trucking to move after facing Des Moines fines

Copeland Trucking will relocate its Des Moines operations center to near downtown under an agreement approved by the city council this week.Why it matters: The company employees dozens of metro residents and provides service to some of the largest manufacturers and food processors in the Midwest, including Tyson Foods and Pella Windows & Doors.It is being displaced from its spot near Gray's Lake because of rezoning.Catch up fast: Copeland Trucking moved its DSM operations three years ago. It had previously been across the street in the same building as Confluence Brewing. The property was zoned as an industrial area...
98.1 KHAK

Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations

Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
Des Moines Business Record

DART names new COO

Brandon Smiley has been named the new chief operating officer at the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority. Smart fills the position that opened when Amanda Wanke left to become director of marketing and public affairs for bus manufacturer New Flyer and MCI. Before joining DART, Smiley served with the Kansas City Area Transit Authority as director of transportation. Before that, he served with KCATA in various roles, including bus operator, transportation supervisor, transportation assistant superintendent and transportation manager. In his role at DART, Smiley will lead more than 200 employees in the operations, maintenance and facilities departments.
kniakrls.com

Indianola Man Charged by DCI

The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. The operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sex. Eight arrests resulted from the operation. Three of the individuals are from Des Moines, two from Ankeny, one from Polk City, one from Ames, and one from Indianola. Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40, of Indianola, was charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony.
Radio Iowa

So you’ve won the Powerball. Should you go with lump sum or annuity?

Many Iowans like to fantasize about becoming an instant millionaire, and with tonight’s Powerball jackpot estimated to be worth one-billion dollars, many more people are dreaming of hitting it big. Say the dream becomes reality, Des Moines CPA Jeff Strawhacker says one of the first decisions a newly wealthy...
KCCI.com

School leaders concerned after metro area students get sick from Delta-8 infused gummies

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some metro area parents have been alerted that a handful of students who have consumed Delta-8 THC gummies have gotten really sick after. Some Lincoln High School parents notified KCCI that they received a message Friday afternoon from a school leader saying a nurse from another high school in the metro area shared the information. It's not known what school district the incidents occurred, but KCCI has reached out to several across the metro area.
Axios Des Moines

Permanent bracelets come to Des Moines jewelry shops

Step aside, friendship bracelets. If you want to prove you're really "best friends forever," the latest jewelry trend "permanent bracelets" can do the trick.What's happening: Minimalist gold bracelets are customized for your wrist and then laser welded shut without a clasp on them, said Ellen Martinson, owner of Leona Ruby in the East Village.They've become symbolically popular to do with friends, significant others and family members, thanks to TikTok.Zoom in: The bracelets at Martinson's store are made of 14kt gold with different chain options and charms starting at $98.They're meant to be simple in design so they don't clash with any outfits.Yes, but: If you really need to take it off, the bracelet can be snipped with scissors and you can bring in the chain to get it welded again, Martinson said.Book an appointment: You can find the bracelets at Leona Ruby, Fuzed Jewelry and Christopher's Jewelry.
KCCI.com

Woman in hospital after shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on East 35th Street in Des Moines on Monday. Des Moines police say the woman was shot in the abdomen. She was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to the hospital.
kiwaradio.com

Casey’s Corporate Says They Will Replace Fire-Damaged Hull Convenience Store

Hull, Iowa — The fire-damaged Hull Casey’s Convenience Store will be back. That from officials at Casey’s corporate headquarters in Ankeny. The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, there were workers in the building at the time of the fire but everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported. He says the fire appeared to have started in the store room behind the kitchen. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted, and they completed an investigation. The official cause went down as “undetermined,” but they said the fire appeared to be unintentional.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist in hospital after crash near Wells Fargo Arena

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash Saturday evening in Des Moines. It happened at 2nd Avenue and Crocker Street near Wells Fargo Arena around 5:30 p.m. Des Moines police say the motorcyclist was seriously injured. The crash remains under investigation.
