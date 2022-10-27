Step aside, friendship bracelets. If you want to prove you're really "best friends forever," the latest jewelry trend "permanent bracelets" can do the trick.What's happening: Minimalist gold bracelets are customized for your wrist and then laser welded shut without a clasp on them, said Ellen Martinson, owner of Leona Ruby in the East Village.They've become symbolically popular to do with friends, significant others and family members, thanks to TikTok.Zoom in: The bracelets at Martinson's store are made of 14kt gold with different chain options and charms starting at $98.They're meant to be simple in design so they don't clash with any outfits.Yes, but: If you really need to take it off, the bracelet can be snipped with scissors and you can bring in the chain to get it welded again, Martinson said.Book an appointment: You can find the bracelets at Leona Ruby, Fuzed Jewelry and Christopher's Jewelry.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO