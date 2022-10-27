Read full article on original website
ATP Paris Day 2 Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Maxime Cressy
The ATP Paris Masters features a whole slew of returning champions, including six-time champion Novak Djokovic, and one-time champions Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov, and Andy Murray. Djokovic is looking strong to repeat, having won his last three tournaments, although he may have to get through both Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to do so. The draw is packed full of top players, and should be an excellent end to the season, as everyone looks to finish well and some players look to gain a bid into the ATP Finals. But who will come out on top? As always, we make our picks below, including Pablo Carreno Busta vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
ATP Paris Masters Day 1 Predictions Including Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Sonego
We head into the final Masters of the season with three ATP Finals places up for grabs with four players left in the Race, including Taylor Fritz who begins his Paris campaign tomorrow. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
How Does Diego Schwartzman Move Forward After Lackluster Season?
I remember it like it was yesterday. Paris, October, 2020. Diego Schwartzman was in a battle with Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros. Thiem had taken the third set in 8-6 in a tiebreak to go up two sets to one. It felt to many as if Schwartzman’s...
After The Big Three, Three Generations Fight It Out In Men’s Tennis
Now that Roger Federer has finally retired from men’s tennis and the era of The Big Three (Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) is officially over, what’s next for men’s tennis? Well, after an extraordinary weekend of indoor tennis in Vienna and Basel that has set the scene perfectly for the final Masters event of the year in Paris, all the signs are that The Big Three will be replaced by a remarkable battle between three different generations, in which Major-winners (and Major-contenders) who are divided in age by almost two decades will duke it out for the sport’s greatest prizes. And although this era will necessarily be much shorter-lived than that of The Big Three, it should still be spectacular.
ATP Paris Masters Day 1 Predictions Including Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
We head into the final Masters of the season with three ATP Finals places up for grabs with four players left in the Race, including Taylor Fritz who begins his Paris campaign tomorrow. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
Felix Auger Aliassime Tears Through Europe, Eyes Up Spot in Turin
The title of best player in men’s tennis has changed hands a few times this year. It started in the hands of Daniil Medvedev and was quickly passed on to Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard won the Australian and French Open titles. However, a series of injuries pushed him back into the pack. Novak Djokovic stepped forward from that pack once more with a Wimbledon win, but then couldn’t play the US Open and fell away. This paved the way for Carlos Alcaraz to step forward and into the world number one spot. While the teen Phenom remains there, another young star has arguably wrestled away the title of best in the game. That man is Felix Auger Aliassime and – for the time being at least – the young Canadian looks untouchable.
ATP Paris Day 1 Predictions Including Alexander Bublik vs Mikael Ymer
With the last ATP Masters of the tennis season just about to start in Paris, we take a look at some of the Day 1 matchups. With some very interesting and exciting matches in the first round, Last Word on Tennis shares our predictions for the matches. Who do you think will win?
ATP Paris Masters Day 1 Predictions Including Jannik Sinner vs Marc-Andrea Huesler
Main draw action kicks off on Monday at the last “regular” ATP Tour event of the season at the ATP Paris Masters. There are 14 matches on a packed day one schedule and, as always, we here at LWOT are offering our predictions for every match on the slate, including Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Sonego, Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Alexander Bublik vs Mikael Ymer. But who will come out on top?
ATP Paris Masters Day 2 Predictions Including Corentin Moutet vs Borna Coric
The first round of the 2022 ATP Rolex Paris Masters will be wrapped up on Tuesday in Paris, along with a couple of matches from the next stage of the event. One of them will be Karen Khachanov against Marc-Andrea Huesler, while Borna Coric takes on Corentin Moutet to kick off his campaign. Who do you think will prevail?
Challenger Tour Weekly Recap: Gojo and Hijikata Join the Winners’ Circle
Two players claimed their maiden Challenger titles this week – Borna Gojo and Rinky Hijikata. Meanwhile, Gregoire Barrere proved his amazing form by winning in Brest. Daniel Altmaier was a surprise champion given his recent form, while Tennys Sandgren came out of nowhere after struggling the whole season. Read back on this week’s action:
WTA Finals Day 2 Predictions: Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina and Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia
The grand finale of the 2022 WTA season continues with its first round of round-robin matches on Day 2. Today’s play will cover the opening matches for players in the Tracy Austin Group, including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek beginning her Finals campaign. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
