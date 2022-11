Austin C. Carter Sr., 96, died Oct. 11, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. He was born May 5, 1926, in Montville, the son of Lee Cates Carter and Gertrude Newell Carter. Austin was a student at Bangor High School in 1944 when he left early to serve with the U.S. Army in WWII. After the war he finished high school and attended the University of Maine, graduating in 1953. While studying in Orono he married the love of his life, Charlene Mae Drew of Bangor. In 1955, they relocated to Bar Harbor when Austin was hired as a finance manager for The Jackson Laboratory. They lived there for over 30 years, and Austin served on the Housing Authority there for 25 years.

BANGOR, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO