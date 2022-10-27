ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Video game graphics are a ticking time bomb — the industry needs to focus on art over tech

It’s no secret that video games are inherently linked to the technology that allows us to experience them. However, as the industry continues to evolve, I can’t help but wonder if we’ve gone too far. It’s gotten to the point where graphical complexity is seen as the ultimate indicator of quality, making the game development process infinitely harder and longer. It seems like people will completely disregard an experience if the game’s graphics don’t hold up, or just absolutely demolish a game if it looks like it could have come out 10 years ago. To me, this seems absurd: Graphics are immensely overrated.
laptopmag.com

Apple's dual-display MacBook design is almost all glass — here's how it would work

A recently published patent application from Apple shows the future of MacBooks could be a dual-display foldable with a magnetic keyboard, which attaches to an all-glass base. It’s quite a big move away from the company’s trademark aluminum unibody, but in doing so, it could unlock a lot of interesting new features, such as reverse wireless charging and even measuring your heart rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy