Photos / Police Chase: Incident ends in crash

A short police pursuit in Lincoln City ended after a crash at NE 21st and Oar Streets.

According to investigators, the incident began as police were responding to a domestic disturbance call. As officers arrived at the scene of the call, a person of interest was leaving on a motorcycle. Police attempted to stop the motorcycle but the rider allegedly fled the scene.

As police patrol vehicles were approaching the motorcycle on NE 21st Street, the cycle crashed, sliding about 25 feet along the roadway and bumping the front of a approaching police vehicle, according to a witness.

The motorcycle rider was able to get up and walk to the side of the street. Police were able to detain the motorcycle driver at the scene of the crash.

North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and an ambulance were called to the scene to treat any injuries. In appeared that the motorcycle operator and the pursuing police were not injured in the crash.

The News Guard will update this developing story as we receive more details.