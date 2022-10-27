ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

ECC president suspended during investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Silver Alert canceled for Sims Nance

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for 64-year-old Sims Nance has been canceled. Nance is a vulnerable adult who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder. Police say he was last seen at Dollar Tree on Union Road, near George Urban Boulevard, in Cheektowaga and walks with a limp. Police say he left on foot […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Halloween Costumes You Can’t Wear in Buffalo

These 8 costume ideas are off-limits in Western New York. Halloween is a fun time in Buffalo and Western New York. Like many places in the United States, the streets are filled with kids trick or treating, adults having Halloween parties, and costumes that are everything from horrific to hilarious.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Wings and Pizza

Get this deal while supplies last. The Avenue Grill is more than just a pizzeria! Located right in the heart of Buffalo Avenue, this family-owned restaurant is serving up delicious food in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls, NY. The Avenue Grille is proud to create your favorite dishes from scratch using the freshest local ingredients in the WNY area.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt

Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Police say reports about kids dying from fentanyl-laced candy are not true

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say social media posts claiming kids have been sickened by fentanyl-laced candy are not true. Social media posts claiming that fentanyl-laced candy has led to deaths of young people in the City of Buffalo are not accurate. Buffalo police & fire have no reports of incidents at this time.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20s, all from Buffalo, were transported to Erie County […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo’s Haunted History – A look back

AM Buffalo has been taking you along on a number of haunted history tours and today, Mason Winfield, supernatural historian and author joined them in studio. Together they take a look back at all the haunted tours they went on. Mason has a new book coming out called “The Ghost...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
WEST SENECA, NY

