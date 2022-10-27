Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
ECC president suspended during investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and […]
WGRZ TV
Dancers perform to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' in Village of Hamburg
The iconic dance was performed throughout the night at the community playground. There were also food trucks, live music and even limbo contests at the event.
Silver Alert canceled for Sims Nance
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for 64-year-old Sims Nance has been canceled. Nance is a vulnerable adult who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder. Police say he was last seen at Dollar Tree on Union Road, near George Urban Boulevard, in Cheektowaga and walks with a limp. Police say he left on foot […]
Police In Buffalo Are Offering Rewards To Solve These 8 Murders
Police in Buffalo need your help solving these murders and getting justice for the eight victims below. Their families and loved ones deserve closure. If you know something, it's not too late to come forward and talk to investigators. If you have any information that can lead to the arrest...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
8 Halloween Costumes You Can’t Wear in Buffalo
These 8 costume ideas are off-limits in Western New York. Halloween is a fun time in Buffalo and Western New York. Like many places in the United States, the streets are filled with kids trick or treating, adults having Halloween parties, and costumes that are everything from horrific to hilarious.
We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Wings and Pizza
Get this deal while supplies last. The Avenue Grill is more than just a pizzeria! Located right in the heart of Buffalo Avenue, this family-owned restaurant is serving up delicious food in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls, NY. The Avenue Grille is proud to create your favorite dishes from scratch using the freshest local ingredients in the WNY area.
Funeral held for Baldwin teen stabbed on campus at University at Buffalo
A funeral was held in Hempstead Saturday for Tyler Lewis, the Baldwin graduate who was fatally stabbed in Buffalo earlier this month.
Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt
Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
Clarence woman murdered by husband remembered as “shining star”
A small, but moving memorial service was held today in honor of one of the victims of a quadruple murder-suicide in Clarence a couple of weeks ago.
WKBW-TV
Some Western New York communities delaying winter parking restrictions due to mild weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Western New York Communities are delaying winter parking restrictions. We're keeping track of which towns will implement these restrictions later than planned. Municipalities delaying their restrictions include the Town of Tonawanda, North Tonawanda, Leroy and Cheektowaga. However, the City of Tonawanda is already enforcing...
WGRZ TV
Police say reports about kids dying from fentanyl-laced candy are not true
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say social media posts claiming kids have been sickened by fentanyl-laced candy are not true. Social media posts claiming that fentanyl-laced candy has led to deaths of young people in the City of Buffalo are not accurate. Buffalo police & fire have no reports of incidents at this time.
Confirmed bear sighting in Salamanca
Police said the bear was spotted in the area of Kent Boulevard but they do not believe it is in the area anymore.
Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20s, all from Buffalo, were transported to Erie County […]
WKBW-TV
Buffalo’s Haunted History – A look back
AM Buffalo has been taking you along on a number of haunted history tours and today, Mason Winfield, supernatural historian and author joined them in studio. Together they take a look back at all the haunted tours they went on. Mason has a new book coming out called “The Ghost...
wellsvillesun.com
Deadly crash in Cattaraugus County involving Cuba teen, GoFundMe established
Counselors will ready to help students cope with tragedy. Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday that involved a student from Allegany County. Here is a statement from the Cuba-Rushford School District:. On Saturday, October 29th, there was a car accident that resulted in one CRCS...
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
Two Places in New York State Rank Horribly For Bed Bugs
It's always fun to travel, at least for most people. You get to be in a new environment and have fun with family and friends. Unfortunately, sometimes you run into problems with acccomodations with a motel, hotel or AirBnB. Bed bugs are one of those problems you never want to...
Comments / 0