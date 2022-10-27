ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

Kalamazoo home is a must-see for spooky Halloween decorations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People are dying to take a look at one Kalamazoo Township's spooky graveyard display created by Ken and Tammy Williams. The home on the corner of Mt. Olivet Road and Michael Avenue is a must-see for the feel-good spooky vibes. Trick or Treaters: Police say you...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

October Marks Five Years With My Kalamazoo Rescue Dog “Dave”

This month marks the fifth year of companionship with my best friend “Dave”. It was in October of 2017 when I happened to spot a Facebook posting from a lady in Portage, Michigan, that told the story of her finding a small lost Jack Russell terrier who needed a home. It touched my heart because I had just lost “Lilly”, my grand-dog who regularly spent weekends at my home. My daughter knew that my little bungalow, which I shared with my cat “Kitty”, was always brightened when Lilly came to visit, so she graciously gave up Lilly each weekend so that we could share the good times of car rides in the countryside, and watching the Lawrence Welk Show together on Saturday night. It broke my heart when Lilly crossed over the Rainbow Bridge that year.
KALAMAZOO, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

In the Garden with Nicole: Goodnight, Garden

We’ve reached the end of the growing season here in Lowell — though we may have a few nice days here and there, the majority of the plants are slowing down production and our gardens are ready for their long winter’s nap. So, what now? It’s time...
LOWELL, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Jesalyn Heard: Lowell’s Newest Full-Time Officer

Officer Jesalyn Heard has worked for various law enforcement agencies, but none have felt the same as Lowell. “In a bigger city department, you don’t get a close-knit community,” she explains. Heard says she appreciates both the camaraderie of Lowell’s department and the small-town feel of the city itself.
LOWELL, MI
swmichigandining.com

Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)

I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Q&A with Candidates for State Representative

The questions below were selected to provide you with a broad overview of a candidate’s political philosophy and priorities. We could not possibly cover all the topics and issues that are of interest to voters. Instead, we hope these questions will provide you a base for evaluating your choices, and we encourage you to visit candidate websites and social media pages to learn more about each person.
LOWELL, MI
100.7 WITL

VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated

Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
MARSHALL, MI
Fox17

Portage woman scores $100K in Powerball drawing

LANSING, Mich. — A Portage woman scored $100,000 in a recent Powerball drawing!. Anne Vantongeren matched four numbers as well as the Powerball during the Oct. 10 drawing to win $50,000, according to the Michigan Lottery. Her winnings doubled to $100,000 as a result of the Power Play. Those...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Adopt Today: Maurine, the lucky black cat

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Knock on wood and cross your fingers that this adorable black cat crosses your path... At just 4-months-old, this kitten can't help but cast a sweet spell on anyone she sees, quickly unraveling those silly superstitions. Forget the rabbit's foot, Maurine is happy to rub some...
KALAMAZOO, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids Police Want to Pay YOU to Help Reduce Crime

Everyone knows that crime doesn't pay.. but that doesn't mean your ideas to solve it won't rake in a little cash. The Grand Rapids police are offering a cash prize to any citizens who provide ideas and solutions to reduce our rising neighborhood violence. So if you think you have a solution to the problems your neighborhood faces, you may be given up to $10,000 to help solve them.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

