Jimmy McNeese
4d ago
It was a post by Kanye West with no context. He removed the Tweet, he apologized, that's it. Anyone dragging it out is only doing so out of their own hatefulness.
3
Jerry L. McCauley
4d ago
He’s just a racist. But he didn’t mean to tweet or text it, but that’s ok because he didn’t mean to send it. What a joke!
4
Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player
A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game. This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.
Trevor Noah Taunts Elon Musk Over ‘Embarrassing’ Reversal After 1 Day At Twitter
Trevor Noah said Elon Musk talked big about free speech at Twitter, but that all changed the day he actually took control of the company, which he bought in a $44 billion deal. Musk sent a message to advertisers this week, saying that despite his claims to turn the site...
WATCH: Second Video Emerges Showing Postgame Fight Between Michigan and Michigan State
Following reports about the postgame fight between Michigan and Michigan State players, a second video… The post WATCH: Second Video Emerges Showing Postgame Fight Between Michigan and Michigan State appeared first on Outsider.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Michigan State suspends four players after video shows Michigan University player being attacked after game
Michigan State University is suspending four of its football players after they appeared to be part of a group that attacked a Michigan University football player following a game on Saturday. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday that linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khrary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh throws major shade at Michigan State for 'stuff after the whistle' during Week 9 rivalry game
Jim Harbaugh is happy to have the Paul Bunyan trophy back in Ann Arbor, saying his players were “locked in and focused” during the Week 9 rivalry with Michigan State. That proved to be the case with the Wolverines dominating on both sides of the ball. The trophy...
Jim Harbaugh On Ugly Postgame Incident: 'Two Of Our Players Were Assaulted'
This Saturday night the Michigan Wolverines beat the Spartans of Michigan State soundly 29-7. Unfortunately, it's what took place after the game that's dominating headlines. Several Michigan State football players ganged up on a single Michigan player in the stadium tunnel after the game. The video is circulating on social media tonight.
University of Michigan Police release statement on incident involving Michigan State, Wolverines players in tunnel
Tha annual rivalry showdown between Michigan and Michigan State took an ugly turn on Saturday, as a fight broke out in the tunnel afterwards. Following the Wolverines defeating the Spartans 29-7, multiple Michigan State players were seen on video fighting with what appeared to be a lone Michigan player. Speaking with the media later in the night, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh went as far to say two of his players were “assaulted” during the altercation.
Jim Harbaugh alleges Michigan players were 'assaulted' in postgame fight after win over Michigan State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh alleged that two Michigan football players had been “assaulted” when a physical confrontation erupted in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following Michigan’s rivalry victory over Michigan State. After the Wolverines capped their 29-7 victory, Spartan players entered the singular Big House...
Jim Harbaugh expects criminal charges for MSU tunnel incident; 'an apology' is not enough
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh called the incident in the tunnel involving multiple Michigan State players fighting a Michigan football player "traumatic" for the program and said he expects criminal charges will be filed. Shortly after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State, social media videos surfaced showing a number of MSU players pushing...
WATCH: ESPN releases full video of Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
More is coming out about the postgame events at the Big House...
Jim Harbaugh: 'An apology will not get the job done' after Michigan State tunnel attack
Thirty-six hours after violence erupted in the postgame Michigan Stadium tunnel, Wolverine coach Jim Harbaugh remained livid over two of his players being injured in what he has termed an "assault" at the hands of numerous Michigan State players. “What happened in the tunnel was egregious,” Harbaugh said. “Sickening to...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh addresses playing Donovan Edwards following social media incident in Week 9
Jim Harbaugh explained his decision to play Donovan Edwards against Michigan State after an incident that took place on social media. Edwards retweeted a tweet with an antisemitic message in it. Harbaugh stated that Edwards made a mistake and vouched for the kind of person he is. He said that...
WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Iowa State
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell talks about the Mountaineer offense
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
Racist, antisemitic tweets quickly spread after Musk Twitter takeover
Racist and antisemitic tweets quickly spread on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company on Thursday, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Musk closed the deal on his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night and reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and other top Twitter executives.
NBC Sports
Michigan State suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing the game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately.
‘I won’t stand down’: Nets’ Kyrie Irving defends post about antisemitic film
Kyrie Irving said Saturday he embraced all religions, defiantly defending his right to post whatever he believes after the owner of the Brooklyn Nets said he was disappointed that Irving appeared to back an antisemitic film. “We’re in 2022. History is not supposed to be hidden from anybody and I’m...
Elle
Jemele Hill on Her Tumultuous Upbringing and the Tweet That Turned Her Life Upside Down
On September 11, 2017, Jemele Hill wrote a series of tweets that would change her life. In one, she called then President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” who “has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.” She went on to write that he was unqualified and unfit to be president, and that if he wasn’t white, he wouldn’t have been elected. “Those tweets were a culmination of a lot of things,” said Hill, five years later. “It got to a boiling point where I was tired of the excuses surrounding him.”
Larry Brown Sports
