ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 12

Jimmy McNeese
4d ago

It was a post by Kanye West with no context. He removed the Tweet, he apologized, that's it. Anyone dragging it out is only doing so out of their own hatefulness.

Reply
3
Jerry L. McCauley
4d ago

He’s just a racist. But he didn’t mean to tweet or text it, but that’s ok because he didn’t mean to send it. What a joke!

Reply(1)
4
Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh On Ugly Postgame Incident: 'Two Of Our Players Were Assaulted'

This Saturday night the Michigan Wolverines beat the Spartans of Michigan State soundly 29-7. Unfortunately, it's what took place after the game that's dominating headlines. Several Michigan State football players ganged up on a single Michigan player in the stadium tunnel after the game. The video is circulating on social media tonight.
On3.com

University of Michigan Police release statement on incident involving Michigan State, Wolverines players in tunnel

Tha annual rivalry showdown between Michigan and Michigan State took an ugly turn on Saturday, as a fight broke out in the tunnel afterwards. Following the Wolverines defeating the Spartans 29-7, multiple Michigan State players were seen on video fighting with what appeared to be a lone Michigan player. Speaking with the media later in the night, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh went as far to say two of his players were “assaulted” during the altercation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Jim Harbaugh expects criminal charges for MSU tunnel incident; 'an apology' is not enough

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh called the incident in the tunnel involving multiple Michigan State players fighting a Michigan football player "traumatic" for the program and said he expects criminal charges will be filed. Shortly after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State, social media videos surfaced showing a number of MSU players pushing...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Hill

Racist, antisemitic tweets quickly spread after Musk Twitter takeover

Racist and antisemitic tweets quickly spread on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company on Thursday, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Musk closed the deal on his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night and reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and other top Twitter executives.
NBC Sports

Michigan State suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing the game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately.
EAST LANSING, MI
Elle

Jemele Hill on Her Tumultuous Upbringing and the Tweet That Turned Her Life Upside Down

On September 11, 2017, Jemele Hill wrote a series of tweets that would change her life. In one, she called then President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” who “has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.” She went on to write that he was unqualified and unfit to be president, and that if he wasn’t white, he wouldn’t have been elected. “Those tweets were a culmination of a lot of things,” said Hill, five years later. “It got to a boiling point where I was tired of the excuses surrounding him.”
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
21K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy