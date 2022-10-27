Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - In the Knick of Time
Justin and Carter discuss how timely fourth quarter runs from the Cavs have help secure a five game winning streak. They also discuss the MVP caliber play from Donovan Mitchell, the job J.B. Bickerstaff has done and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
NBA
Orlando Magic’s Key Strengths and Weaknesses Through Seven Games
The Magic are tied for eighth in the NBA in free throw attempts with 24.7 per game. The last time they ranked in the top 10 in this category was in 2010-11, when they were fifth. Rookie Paolo Banchero has already attempted 60 free throws, fifth most in the league.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Oct. 24-30. This is the 18th Player of the Week honor in Antetokounmpo’s career. Leading the Bucks to a 3-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 35.7 points, 15.0 rebounds, 6.0...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks: Game Preview
Fresh off their first win of the season, the Orlando Magic are hoping they’ve discovered a blueprint for success. Utilizing their versatility on defense and playmaking bigs on offense, Orlando surged past the Charlotte Hornets for a dominant victory in front of their home fans on Friday night. Now,...
NBA
Power Rankings, Week 3: Undefeated Bucks climb to No. 1
There’s a note below that the 117.9 points per 100 possessions the Boston Celtics allowed in their first five games this season were more than the Celtics allowed in all but one five-game stretch last season. (There are 78 five-game stretches in a team’s season, by the way.) That seems really bad for the Celtics.
NBA
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Preview: Back New York on the Road
Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The Knicks have had some nice moments so far this season, but one thing they’ve yet to do is win on the road. Sunday presents the latest opportunity to do so, but it’ll come against the mighty Cavaliers. Cleveland has...
NBA
C’s Recognize ‘It’s a Process’ Rebuilding Championship Habits
The Boston Celtics recognize that a Finals run one season doesn’t necessarily translate into immediate success the next season. It’s a process that takes patience and persistence every time a new campaign rolls around, and they’re currently at the beginning stage. The reigning Eastern Conference champions are...
NBA
Cavs vs Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
How can Cleveland follow Friday night's game up? The Cavs are back at it tonight as the New York Knicks come to town for a Sunday evening matchup. The Knicks - like the Cavs - are off to a nice start to the season, pulling together a 3-2 record. GAME...
NBA
NBABet's 4 Favorite Bets From Saturday's Slate
Saturday’s NBA slate features seven games to bet, including a national TV matchup between two potential Eastern Conference contenders looking to get back on track: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls (8 p.m. ET). Our analysts are focused on games elsewhere on tonight’s schedule and see value in three other...
NBA
Magic Hang Tough With Mavs Before Falling Short
Paolo Banchero’s streak of consecutive 20-plus-point games to start an NBA career ended at six after finishing with 18 points in Sunday’s 114-105 loss to the host Dallas Mavericks. Bol Bol, meanwhile, tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Dallas native R.J. Hampton scored a season-best 15 points and two-way contract player Kevon Harris had a career-high 12 points. Luka Doncic exploded for 44 points, the most ever scored by a Maverick against the Magic.
NBA
Bulls' comeback falls short, lose to Philly 114-109
No way they’re beating us 13 in a row! You, at least, hope that wasn’t the message Saturday night from the Bulls after losing 114-109 to the Philadelphia 76ers, the 12th straight Bulls loss to the 76ers while Joel Embiid remained undefeated in his seven seasons against the Bulls.
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall to Sixers 118-111 Monday in D.C.
The Wizards lost to the 76ers 118-111 on Monday night at Capital One Arena despite a standout game from Kristaps Porzingis. With the loss, Washington falls to 3-4, it’s first time below .500 this season. Coming out of the gate strong was a point of emphasis for the Wizards...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday 11/1
GSW at MIA (GSW -1) O/U: 226.5. Stephen Curry (PG – GSW): $9,600 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel. Chef Curry ended his 2022 Finals run on a mission, and it looks like it’s carried over into this season. The former MVP has scored at least 45 DraftKings points in all seven games, posting a 51-point average. Getting that sort of floor on such a short slate is a massive boost, and Curry needs to keep cooking with Klay Thompson struggling. Miami sounds like a tough matchup, but they rank 19th in defensive efficiency ratings. That was on full display when Curry collected 33 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists against them last week.
NBA
Recap: Wizards drop second straight, lose 112-94 to the Celtics
For the second game in a row, a slow start plagued the Wizards as they fell to the Celtics 112-94 in Boston. Jayson Tatum was a force right from the tip connecting on his first three deep balls, helping Boston jump out to a 14-2 lead. The story stayed the same for the remainder of the first quarter as Boston was clicking on offense and Washington was struggling to score. Boston led 34-15 after one.
NBA
POWER RANKINGS >> Trail Blazers Continue To Soar Up The Rankings Heading Into Week 3
With a busy week 2, the Portland Trail Blazers finished 2-1 dropping their first game of the season against the Miami Heat. Injuries unfortunately have been a big subject throughout the past week as 6x all-star Damian Lillard suffered a left calf strain on Wednesday and Josh Hart entered the NBA's Concussion Protocol after Friday's game.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 10.31.22
The Bulls depart Monday for New York as they begin three games in four nights against the Nets, Hornets and Celtics respectively. The Bulls have been plagued with slow starts in their losses to the Spurs and 76ers. Opponents have jumped on the Bulls with efficient three point shooting. The Bulls have shown heart by managing to erase large deficits but unfortunately came up short in both games.
NBA
PODCAST » Sharpe's Ascent, Hart's Aggression On The Brief Case
A happy Halloween to all of the listeners out there. With a few days until Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies and a few more before the team leaves for their first extended road trip of the season, wanted to get another edition of The Brief Case podcast into your ears despite a relatively light week of Trail Blazers basketball.
NBA
Warriors Fall in Overtime in Charlotte
The Warriors recovered from a 15-point deficit but couldn’t finish the job in Saturday’s 120-113 overtime loss to the Hornets. Stephen Curry had a shot to win the game at the end of regulation, but Charlotte’s Dennis Smith Jr., who tied the game on the Hornets’ previous possession, forced Curry into a tough shot, which was off the mark.
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Jazz 124-123
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Utah Jazz 124-123 at Vivint Arena Saturday night. After a back-and-forth fourth quarter, the Grizzlies trailed by one point on the final possession. Tyus Jones inbounded the ball to Desmond Bane in the front court with just over one second to play, but Bane slipped and was unable to get a shot off, as the Jazz held on to win 124-123.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 112, Wizards 94
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had what was possibly their most impressive, combined start of their six-year partnership Sunday night, simultaneously erupting out of the gate against the Washington Wizards and setting the tone for a blowout Celtics win at TD Garden. Both star wings reached double-digits in the scoring...
Comments / 0