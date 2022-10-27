Jordan High School put the performing arts on full display last week, showcasing the school’s choirs and bands with a series of concerts. First up were the vocalists, who played a pair of shows led by director Katie McKnight on Monday, Oct. 24. The Concert Choir, Bass Chorus, Treble Choir and A Cappella groups performed, along with a combined choir that opened and closed the show.

JORDAN, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO