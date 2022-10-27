Read full article on original website
What’s the Deal with Virginia’s Election Schedule?
It’s that time of year again: election season, the time to register to vote and cast your ballot. As a lifelong resident of Virginia, I’ve been surprised by how many of my peers have mentioned something like, “I thought the election was last year.”. This is surprising...
Virginia election officials find 149K more unprocessed voter changes from DMV
Virginia election officials have discovered an additional 149,000 voter registration transactions that weren’t properly processed this year, creating a new headache for local election officials in the final week before Election Day. On Monday (Oct. 31), the Virginia Department of Elections announced the problems it was having processing voter data from the Department of Motor […] The post Virginia election officials find 149K more unprocessed voter changes from DMV appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
‘Why Would You Do This To Yourself?’ Loudoun’s School Board Race Reflects Growing Partisan Divide On Education
Here’s a link to our profiles of the six candidates running for school board. It’s a Friday night in October, which means that Lauren Shernoff and her husband Alex are knocking on doors in a Leesburg neighborhood. People who aren’t home or don’t come to the door get...
Capitol Police officer disputes claims that Oath Keepers were seen protecting him during Jan. 6 attack
(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, testifying Monday in the Oath Keepers' seditious conspiracy trial, disputed claims by defense attorneys that members of the militia group were seen assisting and protecting him during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Five members of the group, including founder...
Additional unprocessed voter registration applications discovered in Virginia
"It's very concerning they just found these applications now," said Virginia Beach Voter Registrar Christine Lewis, who says her office has to process 6,500 new applications this week.
Early voting rolls out across the DMV
WASHINGTON - Election Day is approaching fast, but early voting is in full swing in Maryland and Virginia. D.C. early voting kicks off on Monday, Oct. 31. FOX 5's David Kaplan visited an early voting center on Saturday in Montgomery County, where officials reported a smooth start to early in-person voting. Jane Lawton Recreation Center reported zero wait times all day Saturday.
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
Virginia Gov. Youngkin Makes Light Of Attack On Nancy Pelosi’s Husband
While speaking at a rally with 7th District GOP candidate Yesli Vega Friday afternoon, Youngkin took shots at Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and addressed Nancy Pelosi by mentioning the break-in and subsequent assault of her husband before saying he and his supporters were going to oust the House Speaker at the polls.
15 Best Things to Do in Fairfax, VA
Fairfax serves as the seat of Fairfax County but is an independent city in northeastern Virginia. Nearly 15 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., Fairfax got its name from Thomas Fairfax, the 6th Lord Fairfax of Cameron, who had five million acres of land in the state. If you’re eyeing a...
Same-day registration available in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
Domestic violence trending upward in Fairfax Co.
Domestic violence cases are trending up in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2022, according to police. New police statistics show calls about assaults on family members are up 20% so far this year, and nearly half of the homicides in the county have been domestic-related. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis...
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Six Candidates Are Vying For Two Seats On The Loudoun School Board. Here’s What They’re Saying
The political dynamics of the contests for the Leesburg and Broad Run district seats on the Loudoun School Board may be fascinating, but we also think voters benefit from concrete information about the candidates’ positions. It’s a crucial moment for the Loudoun County school board. Local schools are facing...
Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder pens essay criticizing VCU President Michael Rao for changing branded beer policy
On Oct. 28, less than a day after Virginia Commonwealth University announced it was pausing its branded beer partnership with Hardywood Brewery, former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder published a scathing essay on his website criticizing the school's President Michael Rao for his actions to reverse a policy previously put in place to stop the production and sale of any branded alcohol associated with the school.
Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
ACPD: Pentagon police officer was dealing cocaine in Arlington
A Pentagon police officer has been arrested by Arlington County police and charged with selling cocaine. ACPD says it received a tip about “a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County” and subsequently caught the officer, a 33-year-old Alexandria resident, buying “narcotics for distribution.” He was arrested on the 1300 block of S. Scott Street, which corresponds to The Wellington apartment complex along Columbia Pike.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia is low; 35 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
