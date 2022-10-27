ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

What’s the Deal with Virginia’s Election Schedule?

It’s that time of year again: election season, the time to register to vote and cast your ballot. As a lifelong resident of Virginia, I’ve been surprised by how many of my peers have mentioned something like, “I thought the election was last year.”. This is surprising...
VIRGINIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Virginia election officials find 149K more unprocessed voter changes from DMV

Virginia election officials have discovered an additional 149,000 voter registration transactions that weren’t properly processed this year, creating a new headache for local election officials in the final week before Election Day. On Monday (Oct. 31), the Virginia Department of Elections announced the problems it was having processing voter data from the Department of Motor […] The post Virginia election officials find 149K more unprocessed voter changes from DMV appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Early voting rolls out across the DMV

WASHINGTON - Election Day is approaching fast, but early voting is in full swing in Maryland and Virginia. D.C. early voting kicks off on Monday, Oct. 31. FOX 5's David Kaplan visited an early voting center on Saturday in Montgomery County, where officials reported a smooth start to early in-person voting. Jane Lawton Recreation Center reported zero wait times all day Saturday.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies

(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
VIRGINIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fairfax, VA

Fairfax serves as the seat of Fairfax County but is an independent city in northeastern Virginia. Nearly 15 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., Fairfax got its name from Thomas Fairfax, the 6th Lord Fairfax of Cameron, who had five million acres of land in the state. If you’re eyeing a...
FAIRFAX, VA
NBC 29 News

Same-day registration available in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WTOP

Domestic violence trending upward in Fairfax Co.

Domestic violence cases are trending up in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2022, according to police. New police statistics show calls about assaults on family members are up 20% so far this year, and nearly half of the homicides in the county have been domestic-related. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washington Monthly

Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up

Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional

The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder pens essay criticizing VCU President Michael Rao for changing branded beer policy

On Oct. 28, less than a day after Virginia Commonwealth University announced it was pausing its branded beer partnership with Hardywood Brewery, former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder published a scathing essay on his website criticizing the school's President Michael Rao for his actions to reverse a policy previously put in place to stop the production and sale of any branded alcohol associated with the school.
RICHMOND, VA
fox5dc.com

Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
VIENNA, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

ACPD: Pentagon police officer was dealing cocaine in Arlington

A Pentagon police officer has been arrested by Arlington County police and charged with selling cocaine. ACPD says it received a tip about “a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County” and subsequently caught the officer, a 33-year-old Alexandria resident, buying “narcotics for distribution.” He was arrested on the 1300 block of S. Scott Street, which corresponds to The Wellington apartment complex along Columbia Pike.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

