Read full article on original website
Related
healthpodcastnetwork.com
200th Episode Reflection – Celebrating Facing Fears Since Episode 1: Dr. Charmaine Gregory
200th Episode Reflection – Celebrating Facing Fears Since Episode 1: Dr. Charmaine Gregory. It’s Dr. G and I’m back with another solo episode to celebrate the 200th episode of the Fearless Freedom with Dr. G podcast. This podcast was a bit of a passion project that I...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Guest Episode: Sheri Johnson With 3 Tips For You Whether You Are Going Through Infertility, Childlessness, or Perimenopause
Guest Episode: Sheri Johnson With 3 Tips For You Whether You Are Going Through Infertility, Childlessness, or Perimenopause. In today’s episode, Dr. Tara Brandner welcomes guest Sheri Johnson for an inspiring discussion on living childless and conception after the age of 40. Connect with Sheri here!. Sheri helps women...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Addressing the Power Dynamic in a Clinical Setting as a Healthcare Provider, with Silvia Dutchevici of the Critical Therapy Institute
Addressing the Power Dynamic in a Clinical Setting as a Healthcare Provider, with Silvia Dutchevici of the Critical Therapy Institute. In this week’s episode, I am joined by Silvia M. Dutchevici, President and Founder of the Critical Therapy Institute. Silvia and I will be discussing how power is addressed in the clinical setting and how healthcare providers actually analyze their own power.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Share Your Story: Mark Kageyama
Mark Kageyama is a stage 4 cancer patient with prostate, bone, and lung cancer. He has been battling cancer for 17 months. Mark has a YouTube channel called 2BYourOwnHero, where he looks to inspire people to appreciate their incredible lives!. 01:54: Before Covid, I worked out regularly 3 to 5...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Marketing for Health Accessibility with Amanda Krupa, Director of Communications and Marketing for AHIMA Foundation
Marketing for Health Accessibility with Amanda Krupa, Director of Communications and Marketing for AHIMA Foundation. You need access to use and understand your health information for better health outcomes. In this episode of Marketing Mondays, Andreea Borcea has Amanda Krupa, director of communications and marketing for AHIMA Foundation on the...
Comments / 0