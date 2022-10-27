ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Addressing the Power Dynamic in a Clinical Setting as a Healthcare Provider, with Silvia Dutchevici of the Critical Therapy Institute

Addressing the Power Dynamic in a Clinical Setting as a Healthcare Provider, with Silvia Dutchevici of the Critical Therapy Institute. In this week’s episode, I am joined by Silvia M. Dutchevici, President and Founder of the Critical Therapy Institute. Silvia and I will be discussing how power is addressed in the clinical setting and how healthcare providers actually analyze their own power.
Share Your Story: Mark Kageyama

Mark Kageyama is a stage 4 cancer patient with prostate, bone, and lung cancer. He has been battling cancer for 17 months. Mark has a YouTube channel called 2BYourOwnHero, where he looks to inspire people to appreciate their incredible lives!. 01:54: Before Covid, I worked out regularly 3 to 5...
Marketing for Health Accessibility with Amanda Krupa, Director of Communications and Marketing for AHIMA Foundation

Marketing for Health Accessibility with Amanda Krupa, Director of Communications and Marketing for AHIMA Foundation. You need access to use and understand your health information for better health outcomes. In this episode of Marketing Mondays, Andreea Borcea has Amanda Krupa, director of communications and marketing for AHIMA Foundation on the...

