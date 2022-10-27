Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
'Friday the 13th' prequel series 'Crystal Lake' is coming to Peacock
Peacock has announced that a "Friday the 13th" prequel series titled "Crystal Lake" is coming to the streaming service. The series comes from producers at A24 and writer and showrunner Bryan Fuller.
Albany Herald
‘Titans’ Cast on Moving to Metropolis, Meeting Lex Luthor & More (VIDEO)
Titans heads to Metropolis in Season 4, and for executive producer Greg Walker, when it came to that decision, it was simple: “We said, where do we want to go next? We were in an RV, and we were heading to San Francisco. We had to go someplace. It was Vegas or Metropolis.”
Albany Herald
‘Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story’: Felicia Day & Tom Lenk on Surprise Cameos, Finale Twists
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story Season 1.]. After 10 weeks, the saga of Headless — the web series from Shipwrecked Comedy based on the famous Legend of Sleepy Hollow story — has finally come to an end, with some tantalizing reveals in the form of plot twists, cliffhangers, and special surprise guest stars.
Anna Faris Says She Almost Quit Acting After Leaving "Mom" In 2020
If you've been wondering why you haven't really seen Anna Faris in too many projects lately, here's a potential reason why.
Albany Herald
‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set — Watch Teaser (VIDEO)
“The consequence of a riot is our new reality. All that remains is chaos.” So says Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky in the teaser for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2. In addition to that new preview, which offers a look at what to expect following the prison riot from the first season’s finale, Paramount+ has announced that Taylor Sheridan’s drama returns on Sunday, January 15. Watch the video above for more.
18 Side Characters Who 100% Deserved To Be Promoted To Main Characters
I don't care who the villain of The Devil Wears Prada was, but Nigel was definitely the hero.
11 Quizzes That Are For Frog Lovers And Frog Lovers ONLY
Trust me, this is the kind of content you need right now.
James Corden Responded To Accusations That He Stole A Joke From Ricky Gervais
This isn't the first time James has been in the news recently — it isn't the first time he's been in the news today.
Albany Herald
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Ralphie Reunites With Old Friends in Full Trailer (VIDEO)
Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) back and dealing with bigger problems than potentially shooting his own eye out with a Red Ryder BB Gun in the new trailer for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story Christmas. The film arriving Thursday, November 17, follows the beloved character as he navigates the challenges...
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
Albany Herald
'Heartstopper' star Kit Connor's sexuality is none of your business
The pressure for 18-year-old actor Kit Connor to come out had been building on social media for months. Connor, a star of Netflix's teen romcom, "Heartstopper," said Monday that he felt he was being forced out of the closet — a concerning new development at the intersection of cancel culture and identity policing.
Ben Platt Finally Talked About The Negative Reaction To The “Dear Evan Hansen” Movie
The Dear Evan Hansen movie was widely criticized online, particularly for Ben's role as a high school student.
