ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

‘Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story’: Felicia Day & Tom Lenk on Surprise Cameos, Finale Twists

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story Season 1.]. After 10 weeks, the saga of Headless — the web series from Shipwrecked Comedy based on the famous Legend of Sleepy Hollow story — has finally come to an end, with some tantalizing reveals in the form of plot twists, cliffhangers, and special surprise guest stars.
Albany Herald

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set — Watch Teaser (VIDEO)

“The consequence of a riot is our new reality. All that remains is chaos.” So says Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky in the teaser for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2. In addition to that new preview, which offers a look at what to expect following the prison riot from the first season’s finale, Paramount+ has announced that Taylor Sheridan’s drama returns on Sunday, January 15. Watch the video above for more.
Albany Herald

'Heartstopper' star Kit Connor's sexuality is none of your business

The pressure for 18-year-old actor Kit Connor to come out had been building on social media for months. Connor, a star of Netflix's teen romcom, "Heartstopper," said Monday that he felt he was being forced out of the closet — a concerning new development at the intersection of cancel culture and identity policing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy