actionnews5.com
Williams shines in 96-62 win over Lane College
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers emphatically wrapped up preseason play with a 96-62 exhibition win over Lane College Sunday afternoon at FedExForum. DeAndre Williams and Malcolm Dandridge put on a show for the Tiger faithful in attendance, with the senior duo combining for 40 points and 18 rebounds while knocking down 14 free throws.
Memphis basketball coach Brown takes medical leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Athletics Department announced that Special Advisor to the Head Coach Penny Hardaway, Larry Brown has taken a medical leave of absence. Brown is taking a leave of absence to address a minor medical issue, according to the University of Memphis. The University did not specify for how long […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis 901 FC eliminated by Tampa Bay on stoppage time penalty kick
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The greatest season in the history of Memphis 901 FC comes to an end after a wacky 1-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rowdies in their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup. Scoring chances were few and far between throughout the match. Memphis’ golden chance came in the...
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about a Unity Party Brunch at the Hard Rock Café located at 126 Beale Street on Saturday, November 5 at 11 a.m.
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Mon., 24 October
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Ursula Roman | Vice President Of Marketing & Communications at Memphis Goodwill. Marvin White | Technology Chair at Grind City Cycling. Justin Bailey | Engagement Chair at Grind City Cycling. Sponsored by The Kroger Co. Estes Folk |...
Two generations of Memphis family compete on Family Feud
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family competed in one of Friday afternoon’s Family Feud episodes marking the second generation to compete on the show. The group of cousins won the episode but did not take home the $20,000 prize. Nearly 40 years ago, their aunts also played on the show.
actionnews5.com
Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday. At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band. While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class...
actionnews5.com
Funeral arrangements set for rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for “The Killer” Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away on Friday morning at 87. Lewis was one of the original pioneers of rock and roll, best known for hits like “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire.”
tri-statedefender.com
‘Meet the Snows’ in Memphis
Among the hot independent films of 2022 is “Meet the Snows,” which combines art and entertainment to create social awareness around human trafficking in one grand performance. “Meet The Snows” will be screened Thursday (October 27) at 7 p.m. at The Wolfchase Cinema located at 2766 N Germantown...
actionnews5.com
Drier air returning to the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will continue over the Mid-South tonight into Monday morning. Also, some patchy fog may develop overnight across areas where clouds are less prevalent. Dry weather returns to the Mid-South for Halloween night and will continue for much of the week. AVERAGE HIGH: 70.
Violent weekend in the city of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis man
UPDATE: Willie Harris has been found safely. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man? Memphis Police and the TBI have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man. Willie Harris Jr. was last seen Saturday at Methodist University for an unspecified health issue. He is described as being around 5’7″ weighing about 172 […]
actionnews5.com
Study finds more than a quarter of second-career nurses are over 40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nationwide nursing shortage is expected to surpass 50,000 by 2025. A study by the American Nurses Association found more than a quarter of second-career nurses are over 40. Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke Audrey Mills and Cary Hamilton at the digital desk to about...
actionnews5.com
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
actionnews5.com
West Memphis woman charged with abuse of vulnerable adult
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A West Memphis woman has been indicted for the abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On June 3, Catherine Daniels, 58, became the focus of an investigation after TBI received information of alleged abuse. She is accused of assaulting a patient while working as an in-home caregiver in Memphis back in May.
One dead in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting Saturday night in the South Memphis area. Police arrived on the scene on the 2300 block of Pendleton Street around 7:30 p.m. and located the victim. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have no suspect information at this time, and this is now […]
Police look for Challenger with pink stripe after North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis shooting left a man in critical condition Friday evening, and police are looking for the shooter. Police responded to the 800 block of Faxon Avenue near Ayers around 6 p.m. One male victim was found shot, and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled […]
wilsonpost.com
Jerry Lee Lewis dies aged 87
Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87. The rock and roll pioneer died of natural causes at his home in DeSoto County, Mississippi.
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night in Memphis. The crash happened on Thomas Street near Marsh Avenue. The Officers arrived shortly after 7 p.m. at the scene and found a man who had been struck by a car. The car driver had fled the scene after the collision.
