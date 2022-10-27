ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
927thevan.com

Early Morning Crash Results In Injuries

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 31, 2022) – Monday at 7:40am, The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two car injury accident on 68th Ave near Agri Dr. Investigation shows that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning West onto Agri Dr. A 32 year old male driving a 2005 Ford E20 Econoline van did not see that traffic was slowing, and could not stop in time to avoid hitting a 22 year old female driving a 2015 Chrysler 200. The driver of the car was injured, and taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The driver of the van was not injured. 68th Ave was closed in both directions for about 20 min during cleanup of the crash.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Parnall Road closing for construction

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A section of Parnall Road is closing this week for construction. Weather permitting, the Jackson County Department of Transportation crews are closing the road between Rives Junction Road and Clinton Way on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to replace a cross culvert. The road is expected to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

One hospitalized in Ottawa County crash

ALLENDALE, MI — One driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The 7:40 a.m. crash took place on 68th Avenue near Agri Drive in Allendale. The investigation showed that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning west onto Agri Drive.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Mobile home blocks Salem Township road, deputies say

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County drivers will need to find another way around 30th Street. Allegan County shooting: One dead after shooting involving driver, Allegan County deputy. A mobile home blocked off 136th and 137th Avenues in Salem Township, according to Allegan County Sheriff's Office. Allendale crash: Allendale...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

1 killed, 2 hurt in early Sunday morning crash

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman was killed and two others were hurt in an early Sunday morning crash. It happened in Grand Rapids Charter Township on East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3 a.m. Michigan State Police said a 2010 Ford Focus driven by a 28-year-old woman from Grand […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino

The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
WAYLAND, MI
MLive

Portage Road at I-94 closing for 6 days for beam placement

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Portage Road at I-94 is closing for six days. Starting 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Portage Road will close to traffic so a bridge beam can be set on bridge for I-94, the Michigan Department of Transportation said in a news release. The closure is expected to last until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Semi Runs Red Light on US-31, Slams Pickup Truck South of Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 at Hayes Street shortly after 12 Noon. That was where a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man, apparently drove through a red light and slammed into a pickup truck that was going through the junction with a green light. While the trucker was not hurt, the pickup driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
GRAND HAVEN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy