51-Year-Old ManDied In A Motor Vehicle Crash In The Calhoun County (Calhoun County, MI)
According to the officials a motor vehicle crash was reported on Saturday in Marshall Township, Calhoun country. The crash happened on Michigan Avenue near 13 mile road at around 7:40 a.m.
Expect traffic delays on I-94 as work continues in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Lane and ramp closures are coming to westbound I-94 in Jackson County. These lanes and ramps on westbound I-94 from Elm Road to U.S. 127 are being closed for maintenance, weather permitting, on these days:. Tuesday, Nov. 1 – lane closure at Lansing Avenue.
1 Person Died, 2 Others InjuredIn A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a motor vehicle accident in Grand Rapids on Sunday at around 3:05 a.m. According to the officials a pickup truck and a Ford focus were involved in the crash.
Michigan State Police identifies victim in fatal Barry County car crash
BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation into a deadly Baltimore Township car crash continues with new details released by state police Monday. The crash happened Oct. 26 on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of his car and rolled into a cornfield, according to Michigan State Police.
Early Morning Crash Results In Injuries
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 31, 2022) – Monday at 7:40am, The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two car injury accident on 68th Ave near Agri Dr. Investigation shows that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning West onto Agri Dr. A 32 year old male driving a 2005 Ford E20 Econoline van did not see that traffic was slowing, and could not stop in time to avoid hitting a 22 year old female driving a 2015 Chrysler 200. The driver of the car was injured, and taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The driver of the van was not injured. 68th Ave was closed in both directions for about 20 min during cleanup of the crash.
Parnall Road closing for construction
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A section of Parnall Road is closing this week for construction. Weather permitting, the Jackson County Department of Transportation crews are closing the road between Rives Junction Road and Clinton Way on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to replace a cross culvert. The road is expected to...
One hospitalized in Ottawa County crash
ALLENDALE, MI — One driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The 7:40 a.m. crash took place on 68th Avenue near Agri Drive in Allendale. The investigation showed that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning west onto Agri Drive.
Mobile home blocks Salem Township road, deputies say
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County drivers will need to find another way around 30th Street. Allegan County shooting: One dead after shooting involving driver, Allegan County deputy. A mobile home blocked off 136th and 137th Avenues in Salem Township, according to Allegan County Sheriff's Office. Allendale crash: Allendale...
1 killed, 2 hurt in early Sunday morning crash
GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman was killed and two others were hurt in an early Sunday morning crash. It happened in Grand Rapids Charter Township on East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3 a.m. Michigan State Police said a 2010 Ford Focus driven by a 28-year-old woman from Grand […]
Road construction to close portion of U.S. 31 in Holland starting Monday
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – As part of a road work project, a portion of U.S. 31 will undergo a total closure starting this week, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced. Southbound U.S. 31, between 32nd Street and M-40, in the city of Holland is scheduled to close beginning 9...
The most haunted place in West Michigan may be this Grand Haven restaurant
Employees have been experiencing haunted encounters at the Grand Haven restaurant for decades. We visited to put the rumors to rest once and for all.
Kalamazoo Township release report leading up to termination of fire chief
A 19-year-old firefighter claims she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through fall 2021.
Crash involving Kent ISD school bus in Walker results in minor injuries
WALKER, Mich. — A car crashed into a Kent Intermediate School District bus Monday morning. The collision happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. near the corner of 3 Mile and Alpine Avenue in Walker. Walker Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE a car turned left in front of the bus...
Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino
The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
EB I-196 in Grand Rapids reopens after semi-truck crash
The eastbound lanes of I-196 in Grand Rapids are closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
17-Year-Old Killed, 3 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Barry County (Barry County, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Barry County. Officials confirmed that a 17-year-old died and 3 others were injured due to the motor vehicle accident.
Fire crews: Animals escape barn fire at Ottawa Co. farm
Emergency crews responded to a massive barn fire in Ottawa County Friday after flames broke out at Last Stop Farm in Robinson Township, near Grand Haven.
Portage Road at I-94 closing for 6 days for beam placement
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Portage Road at I-94 is closing for six days. Starting 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Portage Road will close to traffic so a bridge beam can be set on bridge for I-94, the Michigan Department of Transportation said in a news release. The closure is expected to last until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Semi Runs Red Light on US-31, Slams Pickup Truck South of Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 at Hayes Street shortly after 12 Noon. That was where a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man, apparently drove through a red light and slammed into a pickup truck that was going through the junction with a green light. While the trucker was not hurt, the pickup driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Kalamazoo man charged in high-speed chase, fatal Battle Creek crash & more top stories
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the...
