MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan & Natalya Are Okay After Rough Table Spot During WWE Live Event
Natalya is considered the gatekeeper of WWE women’s division by her peers. The Boat has put over many rising stars ever since she became a veteran of the business. Natalya squared off against Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight during WWE’s house show in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. Liv Morgan won the match after putting Natalya through a table via a top rope jump.
ringsidenews.com
Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE
Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
ringsidenews.com
Bret Hart Is Not A Fan Of Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Title Run
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his return back a couple of years ago. The leader of The Bloodline continues to dominate on Friday Night Smackdown and even on Monday Night RAW, whenever he makes an appearance there. Even Bret Hart has issues with Reigns’ title run.
MMAWeekly.com
Jake Paul rips Nate Diaz: ‘He likes to act tough, and he’s really not’
Shortly after defeating former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a boxing match on Saturday, Jake Paul turned his attention to another UFC fighter, Nate Diaz. “I want Nate Diaz, who is a b*tch,” Paul said during his post-fight interview inside the ring. “He tried to come in my locker room. He tried to cause some sh*t, and then he always leaves the f**king arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a b*tch and fight me.”
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Will Be Back On Fox This Week
WWE was forced to air SmackDown on FS1 this week because of Major League Baseball World Series. There was a chance that WWE SmackDown would have to spend two weeks on FS1, but that is not the case now. Major League Baseball postponed tonight’s World Series Game in Philadelphia. This...
ringsidenews.com
Karl Anderson No Longer Competing at NJPW Battle Autumn Show
Karl Anderson made his return to WWE, but he didn’t tie up all of his loose ends outside the company prior to that. He is still the NEVER Openweight Champion in NJPW, but a scheduled title defense ran into one of WWE’s biggest shows. Now he won’t be competing at the upcoming NJPW event.
ringsidenews.com
Wrestling YouTuber Jumps Guard Rail At WWE Live Event In Mexico City
WWE’s non-televised live events are a lot of fun, because the Superstars interact with the fans the most, compared to the television tapings and premium live events. When WWE went to Mexico City, one indie wrestler took the event a bit too far. Ringside News received a tip from...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Von Erich Is Blown Away By Actor's Pro Wrestling Physique
Hollywood has no shortage of actors playing real-life professional wrestlers, but while fans wait for Chris Hemsworth's depiction of Hulk Hogan, there's another on-screen wrestling story that's likely to arrive sometime in 2023. "The Iron Claw" is currently filming, and will follow the story of the legendary Von Erich family, with Zac Efron playing the part of Kevin Von Erich. In a recent conversation with TMZ, it turns out the former World Class Championship Wrestling champion has nothing but praise for how Efron is approaching the role.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss & Asuka React to Winning The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. Bliss returned to WWE television back in May but was off WWE television again. She and Asuka also reacted to their most recent title win. Bliss and Asuka were...
ringsidenews.com
Elias Has No Idea How Matt Riddle Got Ezekiel’s Gear
Elias returned to Raw during a previous episode of Raw and immediately linked up with Matt Riddle, The Original Bro had a major surprise in store for The Drifter during Raw last night. The Halloween special edition of Raw last night featured a Trick of Street Fight between Matt Riddle...
ringsidenews.com
Torrie Wilson Shares Things She Learned With Stunning Green Swimsuit Photo Drop
Women’s wrestling in modern-day WWE is far different from what it used to be back in the late 90s to the early 2000s. Currently, female WWE Superstars are treated with much more respect and are allowed to compete in longer matches. Torrie Wilson was one of the women who blazed a trail for those female Superstars today, and she also gave fans something else to be happy about recently.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Nixed Several Plans For RAW Halloween Episode
This past Monday’s episode of Raw was something with the Halloween theme. There were costume gimmicks and street fights. But a party was canceled. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, a Raw Halloween party was cut from making it to TV. Everything from a food fight to extras not being used at all. They also hired in some extras, but they were not used.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Didn’t Attempt to Hide Emma Backstage Before Return
Emma had a good run in NXT as she was part of the original female wrestlers back then, competing against stars like Saraya and others. Her main roster run was largely uninspired for a variety of reasons. WWE also didn’t try to hide her. Emma was eventually released by...
ringsidenews.com
Madcap Moss Has Emotional Reaction To Emma’s WWE Return
Emma had a solid run in NXT as she was part of the original female wrestlers back then, competing against the likes of Saraya and others. Her main roster run was largely forgettable for a variety of reasons. Now, Emma’s boyfriend is also very happy about her return. Emma...
ComicBook
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Asuka had the match won for her team when she trapped Sky in the Asuka Lock and forced a submission, but a distraction from Bayley on the apron kept the referee preoccupied long enough for Dakota Kai to run in and break the hold. Bianca Belair then attacked Bayley, eventually resulting in the two crashing through a ringside table when Bayley hit "The EST" with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstars Scheduled For More ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Appearances Before WrestleMania
WWE Superstar Xavier Woods will be on Monday’s edition of Wheel of Fortune. There are bigger plans for the game show and WWE to work together. According to Adweek, WWE and Wheel of Fortune will team up for a week’s worth of episodes to air prior to WrestleMania 39 this March. The sports entertainment organization and the game show are also collaborating on a casting call for WWE fans to participate.
