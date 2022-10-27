Read full article on original website
Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE
Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
The Undertaker Often Collapsed Due To Intense Pain After His Matches
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans and became a living legend. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. His sacrifices also caught up with him. The Deadman was finally inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame earlier this year....
Sami Zayn Reacts To Bloodline Breaking Character On WWE SmackDown
This week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on the Brawling Brutes. The match itself was pretty good, but the ending left more questions than answers. During the closing moments of the match, things went wrong between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Things didn’t end there, because the Bloodline needed to squash this fighting.
Matt Riddle Used His Flip-Flop To Break Up Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Fight On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle wasted no time in becoming a highlight of WWE television after he finally signed a deal following an impressive stint in the independent circuit. His in-ring skills and chill character work instantly made him beloved as well. He also did something hilarious on RAW this week. Chaos broke...
Bret Hart Is Not A Fan Of Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Title Run
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his return back a couple of years ago. The leader of The Bloodline continues to dominate on Friday Night Smackdown and even on Monday Night RAW, whenever he makes an appearance there. Even Bret Hart has issues with Reigns’ title run.
Liv Morgan & Natalya Are Okay After Rough Table Spot During WWE Live Event
Natalya is considered the gatekeeper of WWE women’s division by her peers. The Boat has put over many rising stars ever since she became a veteran of the business. Natalya squared off against Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight during WWE’s house show in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. Liv Morgan won the match after putting Natalya through a table via a top rope jump.
Ace Steel Calls Out ‘Manipulators’ In AEW
AEW recently released Ace Steel as a result of his role in the turmoil that occurred behind the scenes after All Out. During the altercation, Steel allegedly bit Kenny Omega and flung a chair. On his Instagram Story, the former Ring of Honor wrestler appears to have defended himself in the face of the allegations.
Wrestling YouTuber Jumps Guard Rail At WWE Live Event In Mexico City
WWE’s non-televised live events are a lot of fun, because the Superstars interact with the fans the most, compared to the television tapings and premium live events. When WWE went to Mexico City, one indie wrestler took the event a bit too far. Ringside News received a tip from...
Belief That Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Feud Will Continue To WrestleMania
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has done it all as far as being a wrestler as well as an MMA fight is concerned. There is also the belief that his feud with Bobby Lashley will continue to WrestleMania next year.
AJ Styles Asks Cathy Kelley To Handle His Rhea Ripley Problem
AJ Styles is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time, and he is especially remembered for his time with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2002 to 2014. Styles calls WWE home now, and he recently requested that Cathy Kelley handle The O.C.’s “Rhea problem.”
WWE Blasted For Botching Rhea Ripley’s Booking On RAW
Rhea Ripley certainly put in a lot of work in order to become one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. Her efforts were fruitful, because she is already a multi-time champion in the company. WWE was also blasted for how they booked Ripley on RAW this week.
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
Alexa Bliss & Asuka React to Winning The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. Bliss returned to WWE television back in May but was off WWE television again. She and Asuka also reacted to their most recent title win. Bliss and Asuka were...
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
Karl Anderson No Longer Competing at NJPW Battle Autumn Show
Karl Anderson made his return to WWE, but he didn’t tie up all of his loose ends outside the company prior to that. He is still the NEVER Openweight Champion in NJPW, but a scheduled title defense ran into one of WWE’s biggest shows. Now he won’t be competing at the upcoming NJPW event.
The Miz Furious After Roman Reigns Sucker Punched Him On WWE RAW
The Miz is certainly the most established and decorated WWE Superstars in the history of the company. In addition to winning several championships in the company, The Miz also has his own reality show and acted in movies. Be that as it may, he is still furious over how Roman Reigns treated him on RAW this week.
Torrie Wilson Shares Things She Learned With Stunning Green Swimsuit Photo Drop
Women’s wrestling in modern-day WWE is far different from what it used to be back in the late 90s to the early 2000s. Currently, female WWE Superstars are treated with much more respect and are allowed to compete in longer matches. Torrie Wilson was one of the women who blazed a trail for those female Superstars today, and she also gave fans something else to be happy about recently.
Sammy Guevara Blasted For Trying To Outshine Babyfaces In AEW
Sammy Guevara has remained one of the staples of AEW television since his debut back in 2019. In fact, he competed in AEW Dynamite’s first-ever match where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes. While he is a popular star, he was still blasted for trying to outshine the babyfaces in the company.
Another Title Match Announced For AEW Dynamite This Week
Ever since winning the ROH World Television Title, Samoa Joe had run-ins with the Embassy, particularly Brian Cage. For several weeks now, The Embassy wasted no time assaulting Samoa Joe. Brian Cage has even indicated that he wishes to fight for the ROH World TV Title. It now looks like...
