Doctor indicted in $53M California fraud case — plus money laundering, drug charges [The Sacramento Bee]

GALLUP - New Mexicans defrauded by a company that sold fake health insurance have until Nov. 11 to enroll in the state's exchange, a local insurance agent said Friday. A company called Benefytt has been fined by the Federal Trade Commission and ordered to send letters to its customers informing them that the product the company sold them wasn't insurance and that they had no coverage. Chris Gartner of the Gartner Insurance Agency said that a number of people in the Gallup area sought medical treatment and discovered that they in fact were not covered.

GALLUP, NM ・ 8 HOURS AGO