Doctor indicted in $53M California fraud case — plus money laundering, drug charges [The Sacramento Bee]

New Mexico fraud victims get time to enroll for insurance
GALLUP - New Mexicans defrauded by a company that sold fake health insurance have until Nov. 11 to enroll in the state's exchange, a local insurance agent said Friday. A company called Benefytt has been fined by the Federal Trade Commission and ordered to send letters to its customers informing them that the product the company sold them wasn't insurance and that they had no coverage. Chris Gartner of the Gartner Insurance Agency said that a number of people in the Gallup area sought medical treatment and discovered that they in fact were not covered.
Past offenders get a second chance under groundbreaking California record seal law
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed a bill that seals certain criminal records. The new law could reduce recidivism and help millions of past offenders secure a job or housing.
Increased access, glitch fix help health insurance customers in California [The Press-Enterprise]
Press-Enterprise (Riverside, CA) Unexpected illness and exorbitant medical bills are behind a stunning number of U.S. bankruptcies — from 40% to more than 66%, researchers have found — and that’s an electric prod some are using to encourage folks to buy health insurance for the great unknowns of 2023.
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
According to a new report on racial profiling in California, Black drivers are nearly five times more likely to be stopped by California sheriffs for traffic violations than white drivers. The Guardian reports records from the county sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and Riverside were obtained and...
OK to buy life insurance with intent to resell it, Georgia court rules
It is OK to buy life insurance on yourself with the intent to sell to a third party, according to a Georgia Supreme Court ruling in a case emanating from the HIV viatical era. Even though the $500,000 term policy was purchased fraudulently in the 1990s by someone who did not disclose his HIV-positive status for the apparent purpose of reselling the policy, Jackson National is still obligated to pay the death benefit, according to the court’s ruling.
NBC Bay Area
List: Where Lucky Lottery Tickets Have Been Sold in California
These days, Powerball fever is in full swing as the Monday night jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. The lucky winner can take the cash prize of $497.3 million, after taxes, or receive the full amount in 30 payments for the next 29 years.
KTLA.com
Report highlights exodus of businesses from California
Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
California's Most Dangerous Cities
California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
KCRA.com
Q&A: Brian Dahle, candidate for California governor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In his 26 years as an elected official, Brian Dahle has never lost a race. The Republican state senator believes his run for governor, which pits him against Democrat and incumbent Gavin Newsom, won't be any different. Dahle spoke with KCRA 3 as Election Day is...
AOL Corp
Suspect in girlfriend's murder kills himself in Northern California jail hours after arrest, authorities say
A 73-year-old man who was arrested Friday on suspicion of orchestrating his girlfriend's murder killed himself in a Northern California jail, authorities said. Nelson Chia of Oakland was arrested more than two months after Lili Xu, 60, was shot and killed in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. Chia was booked...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is California holding on to your money? State has $12 billion in unclaimed checks, rebates
Need some extra spending money for the holidays? Check with the State of California. The Golden State has more than 70.4 million unclaimed properties worth a total of $11.9 billion, according to the State Controller’s Office. “Nearly one in three visitors to our website finds property in their name,...
Newsom campaigned on building 3.5 million homes. He hasn’t gotten even close
Gov. Gavin Newsom campaigned on housing production, an issue important to many Californians. But despite some accomplishments, the housing crisis is worse now than when he took office.
Family Dogs Maul Girl and Her Mom in California: Police
The girl was transported to the hospital in serious condition, officials said.
Paradise Post
Gov. Newsom’s spending to clear California’s homeless encampments. What has he done so far?
As Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration doles out another nearly $50 million as part of his high-profile effort to clean up the state’s homeless encampments, the Bay Area still is waiting to see the results from a first round of funding awarded earlier this year. Newsom announced $48 million...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Last-minute oil millions flowing to moderate California Democrats are a ‘double-edged sword’
Oil companies are spending big on California legislative candidates in the closing weeks of the fall campaign, especially moderate Democrats they hope will be friendly if elected. A political action committee with a freight train of a name — Coalition to Restore California’s Middle Class, Including Energy Companies Who Produce...
KTVU FOX 2
California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
KTVU FOX 2
The Issue Is: California AG Rob Bonta makes his final pitch to voters
The midterms are fast approaching, weeks have now turned to days. In this final stretch, California Attorney General Rob Bonta joins Elex Michaelson on The Issue Is to make his final pitch to voters. Bonta is seeking his first full-term as California’s A.G., having been appointed to the role in...
Are you looking for a smaller home? Consider moving to this California city
For Americans looking to downsize their living space, one California city could be the perfect place to consider moving to. Researchers from Realtor.com ranked which cities in the U.S. were ideal places to find the biggest and smallest homes in the country. Long Beach was ranked as the 9th best city to find a smaller […]
