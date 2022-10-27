ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETAO International Group Announced Its Digital Insurance Business Aaliance Insurance Joined Hands with Alibaba and Tencent to Expand into the City-Wide Healthcare Insurance Market

NEW YORK , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETAO International Group ("ETAO") announced that. Aaliance Insurance Brokers Co., Ltd. "), one of the variable interest entities with which ETAO, through its subsidiaries, has joined hands with Alibaba and Tencent to expand into the city-wide healthcare insurance market. In March 2022,
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on Vietnam’s Non-Life Insurance Market

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining its stable market segment outlook on Vietnam’s non-life insurance segment, citing market growth underpinned by economic tailwinds, regulatory developments expected to help drive growth and climbing domestic interest rates that should benefit investment income. In a new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment...
Investor Presentation

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors. The information presented herein is generally available from public sources, including our and our subsidiaries' earnings releases and. SEC. filings. We urge you to read those documents, and we specifically direct you to the forward-looking statements,...
Travel Insurance market To Power And Cross USD 119.31 billion By 2030

By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2021 to 2030. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market.us afford a complete understanding of the Travel Insurance Market in its latest research report. The Travel Insurance Market research assists new entrants in obtaining accurate market data and also communicates with customers to understand their needs and preferences. The report includes an analysis of competitors and regions, as well as the latest developments in global markets. It offers an analysis of the outlook for the Chemicals and Materials industry in major global regions:
American Equity Recognized for Award-Winning Customer Satisfaction Among Annuity Providers in the U.S. by J.D. Power

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company. ®, a leader in the sale of fixed index annuities, has been ranked the highest annuity provider for Customer Satisfaction in the. J.D. Power. 2022 U.S. Individual Annuity Study. According to the research, AEL bucked the industry trends, exhibiting the largest...
Contractors Insurance Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2022-2031

Contractors Insurance Market Size 2022, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2028 | Nationwide,. /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study offers a unique blend of quantitative as well as qualitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges, competitive industry analysis and new opportunities available and trends within the.
Trawick International Appoints Alan Crellin as Managing Director of Global Accident, Health & Life Reinsurance

FAIRHOPE, Ala. , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International Ltd. , a London -based subsidiary of. , an industry-leading international insurance company (" as Managing Director of Global Accident, Health & Life Reinsurance. In the newly created executive leadership role, Crellin is responsible for leading and developing. Trawick International's.
Columbia Insurance Group Selects Gradient AI to Increase Efficiency and Accuracy of Claims Operations for Workers’ Compensation and Commercial Automotive Insurance

Artificial Intelligence Solution Alerts Adjusters to High-Risk Claims, Speeds Claims Processing. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, today announced that. has selected its solutions to innovate its claims operations for both workers’ compensation and commercial auto claims.
Space Insurance Market May See Big Move : Allianz, Hiscox, Munich Re

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Space Insurance Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Space Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin,...
Roots Automation Raises $10 Million Series A Round to Accelerate Growth

Transforms operations for leading insurance brands with AI and machine learning technology; brings an integrated, holistic approach to automation that aligns with insurers' human workforce. NEW YORK. ,. Nov. 1, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Automation, creator of advanced, intelligent Digital Coworkers for the insurance industry, today announced the closing of.
Pinnacle Pet Group Welcomes C&F Pet Insurance UK

(“PPG”), a pan-European, fully integrated pet insurance & health services platform whose controlling shareholder is. , today announced the completion of the acquisition of the. United Kingdom. operations of. Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group. (“C&F Pet”), which includes Pet Protect, a Managing. General Agent. (“MGA”)...
CNA Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from. Zacks Investment Research. . Access a. Zacks. stock report on CNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNA.
AI in Insurance Market : Increase in investment by insurance companies in AI and machine learning

AI in Insurance Market : Increase in investment by insurance companies in AI and machine learning. /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI in Insurance Market by Offering (Hardware,. ), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing,. Computer Vision. , Others), by Enterprise Size (. Large Enterprises. , SMEs),...
