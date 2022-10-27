Read full article on original website
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on Vietnam’s Non-Life Insurance Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining its stable market segment outlook on Vietnam’s non-life insurance segment, citing market growth underpinned by economic tailwinds, regulatory developments expected to help drive growth and climbing domestic interest rates that should benefit investment income. In a new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment...
Best's Review Focuses on Growth Found by Insurers and Brokers in Specialization
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The November issue of Best’s Review features discussions with insurance executives and industry experts about the specialty markets and what it takes to succeed:. “Making the Move from Generalist to Specialist” explains why brokers, managing general agents and others are making this transition in an effort to...
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Outlook to Positive for Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Its Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlook to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. Jackson National Life Insurance Company. (JNL), its wholly...
WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES UNVEILS NEW POWERHOUSE BRAND “NOVATAE RISK GROUP” FOR ITS WHOLESALE BUSINESS
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a leading insurance brokerage, announced today the unveiling of the consolidation of its wholesale business under. Novatae Risk Group. (Novatae), setting it apart from the industry as a modern brand that clearly defines the value its...
American Equity Recognized for Award-Winning Customer Satisfaction Among Annuity Providers in the U.S. by J.D. Power
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company. ®, a leader in the sale of fixed index annuities, has been ranked the highest annuity provider for Customer Satisfaction in the. J.D. Power. 2022 U.S. Individual Annuity Study. According to the research, AEL bucked the industry trends, exhibiting the largest...
Travel Insurance market To Power And Cross USD 119.31 billion By 2030
By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2021 to 2030. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market.us afford a complete understanding of the Travel Insurance Market in its latest research report. The Travel Insurance Market research assists new entrants in obtaining accurate market data and also communicates with customers to understand their needs and preferences. The report includes an analysis of competitors and regions, as well as the latest developments in global markets. It offers an analysis of the outlook for the Chemicals and Materials industry in major global regions:
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of M&T Insurance Agency, Inc.
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of. M&T Insurance Agency, Inc. (MTIA), an indirect subsidiary of M&T Bank Corporation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In connection with the transaction,. Gallagher. becomes...
AMBestTV: Insurer-Delegated Authority Relationships Run on Trust, Say Amwins Execs
chief operating officer, both with Amwins’ underwriting division, said managing general agents and other delegated underwriting authority enterprises (DUAE) must bring deep knowledge of their specialization to business relationships. The pair spoke with AMBestTV during Target Markets’ 20th annual summit, held recently in. Scottsdale, AZ. , and...
AXA XL Insurance appoints new head of Crime and Crisis Management in North America
NEW YORK , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance announced the appointment of. as head of AXA XL's Crime and Crisis Management business, part of AXA XL Professional insurance division, in. North America. . Mr. O'Neill steps into the role held by. Greg Bangs. , who has announced...
Independence Pet Group Completes Acquisition of Pet Insurance Operations of Fairfax Financial
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Independence Pet Group. (“IPG”), a leading full-stack pet insurance platform, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s. U.S. and Canadian interests in the. Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group. (“C&F Pet”) and. Pethealth Inc. IPG also announced that...
CNA FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion highlights significant factors affecting the Company. References to "we," "our," "us" or like terms refer to the business of CNA. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the Condensed. Consolidated Financial Statements included under Part I, Item 1 of this Form. 10-Q and Item 1A...
Beazley’s latest Cyber Services Snapshot research reveals fraudulent instruction claims are on the rise
London , Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fraudulent instruction as a form of cyber attack is on the rise according to data released today in Beazley’s new Cyber Services Snapshot report. In addition to insights from professionals on the front line of Beazley’s incident response teams, the report...
Contractors Insurance Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2022-2031
Contractors Insurance Market Size 2022, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2028 | Nationwide,. /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study offers a unique blend of quantitative as well as qualitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges, competitive industry analysis and new opportunities available and trends within the.
Benjamin Bomhoff Wins Award for “CTO of the Year” at Excellence in Insurance Innovation, Sponsored by Insurity
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that. is the recipient of the “CTO of the Year” award at Excellence in Insurance Innovation. The Excellence in Insurance Innovation awards ceremony took place in. Las Vegas. and recognized the...
IGI to Release Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. , on. Thursday, November 10, 2022. , after the close of the. U.S.
Duck Creek’s Automated Text Integration with SPLICE Software Enhances Mutual Benefit Group’s Claims Workflow
Boston , Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is thrilled to announce that. Mutual Benefit Group. has selected its out-of-the-box automated text integration with SPLICE Software® embedded into the. Duck Creek.
Trawick International Appoints Alan Crellin as Managing Director of Global Accident, Health & Life Reinsurance
FAIRHOPE, Ala. , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International Ltd. , a London -based subsidiary of. , an industry-leading international insurance company (" as Managing Director of Global Accident, Health & Life Reinsurance. In the newly created executive leadership role, Crellin is responsible for leading and developing. Trawick International's.
Goldman Sachs estimates four more Fed rate hikes, to reach 5% in March
Goldman Sachs has revised upward its estimate for the US Federal Reserve's key rates. In a note released by Bloomberg, economists anticipate that the Fed is expected to raise rates by 75 b.p. next Wednesday, when Jerome Powell and company meet to decide on a further hike in key rates. As for 2023, Goldman Sachs expects a 25 b.p. hike in February and March.
AI in Insurance Market : Increase in investment by insurance companies in AI and machine learning
AI in Insurance Market : Increase in investment by insurance companies in AI and machine learning. /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI in Insurance Market by Offering (Hardware,. ), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing,. Computer Vision. , Others), by Enterprise Size (. Large Enterprises. , SMEs),...
Pinnacle Pet Group Welcomes C&F Pet Insurance UK
(“PPG”), a pan-European, fully integrated pet insurance & health services platform whose controlling shareholder is. , today announced the completion of the acquisition of the. United Kingdom. operations of. Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group. (“C&F Pet”), which includes Pet Protect, a Managing. General Agent. (“MGA”)...
