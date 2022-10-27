ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on Vietnam’s Non-Life Insurance Market

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining its stable market segment outlook on Vietnam’s non-life insurance segment, citing market growth underpinned by economic tailwinds, regulatory developments expected to help drive growth and climbing domestic interest rates that should benefit investment income. In a new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment...
American Equity Recognized for Award-Winning Customer Satisfaction Among Annuity Providers in the U.S. by J.D. Power

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company. ®, a leader in the sale of fixed index annuities, has been ranked the highest annuity provider for Customer Satisfaction in the. J.D. Power. 2022 U.S. Individual Annuity Study. According to the research, AEL bucked the industry trends, exhibiting the largest...
IOWA STATE
Travel Insurance market To Power And Cross USD 119.31 billion By 2030

By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2021 to 2030. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market.us afford a complete understanding of the Travel Insurance Market in its latest research report. The Travel Insurance Market research assists new entrants in obtaining accurate market data and also communicates with customers to understand their needs and preferences. The report includes an analysis of competitors and regions, as well as the latest developments in global markets. It offers an analysis of the outlook for the Chemicals and Materials industry in major global regions:
Contractors Insurance Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2022-2031

Contractors Insurance Market Size 2022, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2028 | Nationwide,. /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study offers a unique blend of quantitative as well as qualitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges, competitive industry analysis and new opportunities available and trends within the.
Trawick International Appoints Alan Crellin as Managing Director of Global Accident, Health & Life Reinsurance

FAIRHOPE, Ala. , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International Ltd. , a London -based subsidiary of. , an industry-leading international insurance company (" as Managing Director of Global Accident, Health & Life Reinsurance. In the newly created executive leadership role, Crellin is responsible for leading and developing. Trawick International's.
Goldman Sachs estimates four more Fed rate hikes, to reach 5% in March

Goldman Sachs has revised upward its estimate for the US Federal Reserve's key rates. In a note released by Bloomberg, economists anticipate that the Fed is expected to raise rates by 75 b.p. next Wednesday, when Jerome Powell and company meet to decide on a further hike in key rates. As for 2023, Goldman Sachs expects a 25 b.p. hike in February and March.
AI in Insurance Market : Increase in investment by insurance companies in AI and machine learning

AI in Insurance Market : Increase in investment by insurance companies in AI and machine learning. /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI in Insurance Market by Offering (Hardware,. ), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing,. Computer Vision. , Others), by Enterprise Size (. Large Enterprises. , SMEs),...
OREGON STATE
Pinnacle Pet Group Welcomes C&F Pet Insurance UK

(“PPG”), a pan-European, fully integrated pet insurance & health services platform whose controlling shareholder is. , today announced the completion of the acquisition of the. United Kingdom. operations of. Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group. (“C&F Pet”), which includes Pet Protect, a Managing. General Agent. (“MGA”)...
