Debate: Peltola promotes limits on First Amendment, and doubles down on more restrictions on Second Amendment

During the Debate for the State on KTUU on Wednesday, Congresswoman Mary Peltola doubled down on her statement about how the Second Amendment is primarily for hunting and subsistence, and that she would support legislation limiting the sales of firearms to 18-year-olds.

Taken to its logical conclusion, that would mean young men could go to Afghanistan and die for the country, but not be able to own a gun to protect his home.

Peltola also said there should be repercussions for people who spread misinformation in the media and online.

Taken to its logical conclusion, Peltola would want people punished if they express views she disagrees with or statements she feels are not factual, a violation of the First Amendment.

“The fact that across America people can go on television and radio and print media and online and tell lies and there are no repercussions, I think that being able to broadcast lies has really caused a lot of division on things that should be an open and shut case,” Peltola said.

Peltola also said she is for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. That program has been ruled illegal. Peltola has also come out in favor of more food stamps to help veterans make ends meet.

In other words, fewer rights for Americans and more handouts.

Peltola appeared with three other congressional candidates at the KTUU-Alaska Public Media-KTOO Debate for the State on Wednesday. She and Sarah Palin continued their mutual admiration society, complimenting each other, and Palin nodded in agreement with Peltola’s answers, while Republican Nick Begich and Libertarian Chris Bye stuck to conservative principles.

In his closing statement, Nick Begich differentiated himself from Peltola, saying she was controlled by the D.C. lobbyists already. Begich said there are two teams: One that wants to take more money from taxpayers’ pockets, and wants no resource production in America, and another team — Republicans — who want to put more money in Americans’ pockets and give them their rights back. Peltola, he said, is on the wrong team.