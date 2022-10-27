ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

Debate: Peltola promotes limits on First Amendment, and doubles down on more restrictions on Second Amendment

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhgrE_0ip56vBq00

During the Debate for the State on KTUU on Wednesday, Congresswoman Mary Peltola doubled down on her statement about how the Second Amendment is primarily for hunting and subsistence, and that she would support legislation limiting the sales of firearms to 18-year-olds.

Taken to its logical conclusion, that would mean young men could go to Afghanistan and die for the country, but not be able to own a gun to protect his home.

Peltola also said there should be repercussions for people who spread misinformation in the media and online.

Taken to its logical conclusion, Peltola would want people punished if they express views she disagrees with or statements she feels are not factual, a violation of the First Amendment.

“The fact that across America people can go on television and radio and print media and online and tell lies and there are no repercussions, I think that being able to broadcast lies has really caused a lot of division on things that should be an open and shut case,” Peltola said.

Peltola also said she is for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. That program has been ruled illegal. Peltola has also come out in favor of more food stamps to help veterans make ends meet.

In other words, fewer rights for Americans and more handouts.

Peltola appeared with three other congressional candidates at the KTUU-Alaska Public Media-KTOO Debate for the State on Wednesday. She and Sarah Palin continued their mutual admiration society, complimenting each other, and Palin nodded in agreement with Peltola’s answers, while Republican Nick Begich and Libertarian Chris Bye stuck to conservative principles.

In his closing statement, Nick Begich differentiated himself from Peltola, saying she was controlled by the D.C. lobbyists already. Begich said there are two teams: One that wants to take more money from taxpayers’ pockets, and wants no resource production in America, and another team — Republicans — who want to put more money in Americans’ pockets and give them their rights back. Peltola, he said, is on the wrong team.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy