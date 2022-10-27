ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

State insurance exchange Pennie opens for 2023 health care coverage

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians of the 2023 open enrollment period that begins. , through Pennie, the commonwealth's official online health insurance marketplace. Pennsylvanians can apply, compare plans, and enroll in high-quality health coverage all in one place. This annual open enrollment period is an opportunity for Pennsylvanians to take advantage of substantial savings on 2023 coverage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ahead of Open Enrollment, Ambetter from Health Net plans are Available in Nine Counties Across California

Ambetter plans offer affordable, accessible coverage for all lifestyles. /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for Covered California health insurance marketplace runs from. . For 2023, Ambetter from Health Net plans are available in nine counties, including locations such as. Los Angeles. ,. Sacramento. ,. San Diego. and more, offering a variety...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) Generic Information Collection Activities: Proposed Collection; Comment Request

Document Number: "Document Identifier: CMS-10398 #7" (OMB) issued Paperwork Reduction Act (PRA) guidance related to the "generic" clearance process. Generally, this is an expedited process by which agencies may obtain OMB's approval of collection of information requests that are "usually voluntary, low-burden, and uncontroversial collections," do not raise any substantive or policy issues, and do not require policy or methodological review. The process requires the submission of an overarching plan that defines the scope of the individual collections that would fall under its umbrella. On.
MARYLAND STATE
As November 1st celebrates National Brush Day, TuaPay is transforming the way families pay for dental coverage and care

With over half of U.S. adults having trouble affording basic healthcare costs, TuaPay offers an embedded flexible, fixed payment ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ solution. Can you imagine being unable to get your children the urgent dental care they need? Bringing affordable, accessible & life-enhancing payment options to everyone is the TuaPay way."
EXPLAINER: How to navigate Affordable Care Act enrollment

NEW YORK (AP) — The vast majority of Americans will find multiple options for health insurance coverage for 2023 on HealthCare.gov after open enrollment began Tuesday under the Affordable Care Act. People searching for plans on the government marketplace should consider their budget, health, doctors and a variety of...
ALABAMA STATE
CareSource Funds Expansion of Housing Equity Pilot Program

Dayton, Ohio , Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource , a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, announced today that it is dedicating. to expand the Healthy Beginnings at Home pilot program to. Dayton. and. Montgomery County. . Healthy Beginnings at Home provides housing assistance and stabilization services to pregnant...
DAYTON, OH
By The Numbers: Millions of Americans Would Lose Health Care Coverage, Benefits, and Protections Under Congressional Republicans' Plans

White House Documents & Publications (DC) FACT SHEET: By The Numbers: Millions of Americans Would Lose Health Care Coverage, Benefits, and Protections Under Congressional Republicans' Plans. President Biden's. top priority is to lower costs for the American people. He was proud to sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law, taking...
FLORIDA STATE
Gillibrand Visits Poughkeepsie Highlighting Historic Inflation Reduction Act Provisions That Will Lower Prescription Drug Prices And Health Care Costs For Millions Of Americans

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a press conference at the MidHudson Regional Hospital. in Poughkeepsie highlighting how provisions in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act will lower the cost of prescription drugs, keep down health insurance premiums, and make health care more accessible and affordable for millions of Americans.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Camp Hill, PA
