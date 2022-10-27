Read full article on original website
Use Nurse-Led Intervention in Partnership With the Provision of Health Insurance to Manage Hypertension – Dr Asare Advises
Dr Josephine Asare , a specialist at the Anton Medical Hospital has advised government to use a nurse-led intervention coupled with the provision of health insurance to help manage hypertension. For her, these interventions would decrease the burden on the doctor to patient ratio at hospitals and as well as...
State insurance exchange Pennie opens for 2023 health care coverage
HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians of the 2023 open enrollment period that begins. , through Pennie, the commonwealth's official online health insurance marketplace. Pennsylvanians can apply, compare plans, and enroll in high-quality health coverage all in one place. This annual open enrollment period is an opportunity for Pennsylvanians to take advantage of substantial savings on 2023 coverage.
Ahead of Open Enrollment, Ambetter from Health Net plans are Available in Nine Counties Across California
Ambetter plans offer affordable, accessible coverage for all lifestyles. /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for Covered California health insurance marketplace runs from. . For 2023, Ambetter from Health Net plans are available in nine counties, including locations such as. Los Angeles. ,. Sacramento. ,. San Diego. and more, offering a variety...
eHealth Survey Highlights Why Medicare Beneficiaries Should Review Their Coverage Options This Annual Enrollment Period
53% are enrolled in the same coverage they had three years ago, despite life changes suggesting they may need a new plan. 36% do not know Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period is happening right now. SANTA CLARA, Calif. ,. Oct. 31, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading...
Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) Generic Information Collection Activities: Proposed Collection; Comment Request
Document Number: "Document Identifier: CMS-10398 #7" (OMB) issued Paperwork Reduction Act (PRA) guidance related to the "generic" clearance process. Generally, this is an expedited process by which agencies may obtain OMB's approval of collection of information requests that are "usually voluntary, low-burden, and uncontroversial collections," do not raise any substantive or policy issues, and do not require policy or methodological review. The process requires the submission of an overarching plan that defines the scope of the individual collections that would fall under its umbrella. On.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
As November 1st celebrates National Brush Day, TuaPay is transforming the way families pay for dental coverage and care
With over half of U.S. adults having trouble affording basic healthcare costs, TuaPay offers an embedded flexible, fixed payment ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ solution. Can you imagine being unable to get your children the urgent dental care they need? Bringing affordable, accessible & life-enhancing payment options to everyone is the TuaPay way."
Increased access, glitch fix help health insurance customers in California [The Press-Enterprise]
Press-Enterprise (Riverside, CA) Unexpected illness and exorbitant medical bills are behind a stunning number of U.S. bankruptcies — from 40% to more than 66%, researchers have found — and that’s an electric prod some are using to encourage folks to buy health insurance for the great unknowns of 2023.
Health insurance cost holds steady Health insurance cost holds steady
Roanoke Times (Roanoke, VA) A prominent national survey found premiums for family coverage in employer health plans held steady this year - a first for an annual report that for decades historically showed family coverage in the. U.S. becoming increasingly expensive. While somewhat encouraging in terms of affordability, the findings...
EXPLAINER: How to navigate Affordable Care Act enrollment
NEW YORK (AP) — The vast majority of Americans will find multiple options for health insurance coverage for 2023 on HealthCare.gov after open enrollment began Tuesday under the Affordable Care Act. People searching for plans on the government marketplace should consider their budget, health, doctors and a variety of...
Over Two in Five Americans with Health Insurance Avoided Medical Care Because They Feared Insurance Wouldn't Cover the Cost
Even with insurance, 32% said price prevented them from taking the full dose of a prescription. /PRNewswire/ -- The number of Americans with health insurance coverage has significantly increased since the Affordable Care Act began, but cost is still an obstacle for many when it comes to getting the care they need.
CareSource Funds Expansion of Housing Equity Pilot Program
Dayton, Ohio , Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource , a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, announced today that it is dedicating. to expand the Healthy Beginnings at Home pilot program to. Dayton. and. Montgomery County. . Healthy Beginnings at Home provides housing assistance and stabilization services to pregnant...
Independence Pet Group Completes Acquisition of Pet Insurance Operations of Fairfax Financial
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Independence Pet Group. (“IPG”), a leading full-stack pet insurance platform, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s. U.S. and Canadian interests in the. Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group. (“C&F Pet”) and. Pethealth Inc. IPG also announced that...
By The Numbers: Millions of Americans Would Lose Health Care Coverage, Benefits, and Protections Under Congressional Republicans' Plans
White House Documents & Publications (DC) FACT SHEET: By The Numbers: Millions of Americans Would Lose Health Care Coverage, Benefits, and Protections Under Congressional Republicans' Plans. President Biden's. top priority is to lower costs for the American people. He was proud to sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law, taking...
ParetoHealth Grows as Employers Seek to Tackle Rising Healthcare Costs and Inflation
PHILADELPHIA , Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParetoHealth has achieved a significant milestone with the 2000th employer joining its captive program, marking 715,000 covered lives. The company, which reduces the cost and volatility of self-insured employee health benefits, launched its captive program in. July 2012. and has grown to...
Gillibrand Visits Poughkeepsie Highlighting Historic Inflation Reduction Act Provisions That Will Lower Prescription Drug Prices And Health Care Costs For Millions Of Americans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a press conference at the MidHudson Regional Hospital. in Poughkeepsie highlighting how provisions in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act will lower the cost of prescription drugs, keep down health insurance premiums, and make health care more accessible and affordable for millions of Americans.
Ambetter Health Expands Health Insurance Offering into Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health Marketplace Insurance. , the nation's leader based on enrollment and market share, is expanding its affordable health insurance offerings to. Alabama. . During this year's open enrollment period, which runs from. Nov. 1, 2022. , through. Jan. 15, 2023. , residents...
Benjamin Bomhoff Wins Award for “CTO of the Year” at Excellence in Insurance Innovation, Sponsored by Insurity
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that. is the recipient of the “CTO of the Year” award at Excellence in Insurance Innovation. The Excellence in Insurance Innovation awards ceremony took place in. Las Vegas. and recognized the...
AMBestTV: Insurer-Delegated Authority Relationships Run on Trust, Say Amwins Execs
chief operating officer, both with Amwins’ underwriting division, said managing general agents and other delegated underwriting authority enterprises (DUAE) must bring deep knowledge of their specialization to business relationships. The pair spoke with AMBestTV during Target Markets’ 20th annual summit, held recently in. Scottsdale, AZ. , and...
Ahoy! Brings Innovative Boating Insurance Product to California
Boaters from all across the Golden State will now be able to protect themselves and their vessels with tech-powered policies designed by boaters for boaters. /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy!®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, is now available to boaters in. California. who can take advantage of policies that...
