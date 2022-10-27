Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Victims of triple fatality crash in South Dakota identified
OELRICHS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of three men killed last week when the compact car they were in crashed in Fall River County in southwest South Dakota. They’re identified as 26 year-olds Michael Walking and Marco Starr of Pine Ridge, and 25 year-old Darrell...
KEVN
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The verdict was rendered in the sexual assault and kidnapping case involving two brothers and a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation in July 2019. Jessie and Dustin Sierra were both found guilty of all charges. The 21-year-old woman alleged Jesse Sierra kidnapped her...
KELOLAND TV
3 men charged in 2021 murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Pine Ridge, men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from a November 2021 murder at Pine Ridge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Lance Wahokiza Red Cloud, 27, Vine Phillipe Hayes, 47, and Michael Red Cloud, 30, are...
