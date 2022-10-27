ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Plainsman

Opelika First Baptist holds second-annual Fall Festival

For two and half hours, thousands gathered to enjoy various food trucks, inflatable bouncy houses and a friendly basketball competition between Auburn and Opelika Mayors Ron Anders and Gary Fuller before a nearly-20-minute-long fireworks show. That was until a long-anticipated downpour sent some attendees scrambling through the rain and a...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Halloween 2022: Costumes from WRBL viewers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Need some costume inspiration for next year? Here’s a look at what our News 3 viewers wore for Halloween of 2022. Avery and Callieaka Sarah Sanderson and Binx Angela Milesas a “School Girl” Harley Youngaka Mufasa To have your photo added in, email us at news@wrbl.com.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Britt David Baptist Church is hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus tonight. Ark in the Park is a 23-year tradition that Britt David Baptist hosts for families to have a safe, Christ-centered trick or treating alternative where kids will get more candy and have more fun than if they went anywhere else.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Dunkin’ to open 3 more locations in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coffee and doughnut chain Dunkin’ is accelerating its growth in the capital city with three additional locations. The first of the three is located at 2035 East Boulevard near Ashley HomeStore. Restaurant officials said this restaurant will open in November; an exact date was not immediately available.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Cancer can’t stop Tuskegee woman’s Halloween decorations

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Gwen Drisker loves Halloween. Just ask her best friend. “Twelve years she’s been doing this,” said Gwen’s friend Regina Kennedy. “It’s getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”. With some YouTube research and some creativity of her own, she fills up her...
TUSKEGEE, AL
wbrc.com

ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,000

Harris Doyle is excited to present The Townes at Moore's Mill. Three Story Luxurious Townhome nestled in the Moores’s Mill Golf Club Area & only minutes from Downtown Auburn & Shops & Restaurants in Moore’s Mill. A short drive to Tiger Town/ I85! This Chic TH is Finished w/Designer Selections & well appointed w/ 3 spacious Bedrooms & 3.5 beautifully detailed bathrooms. Main living area opens to gourmet kitchen & SS Appl/ incl a Gas Range, Lg Island w/Quartz CT & complete w/ an Elegant Built-In Wine Bar.Fireplace can be found in the living room along w/ a french door opening to balcony to bring in even more outdoor light. Other stylish features incl 10’ ceiling main level, 9’ level 1, 8’ level 3, custom lighting, hrwd flrs & crown molding in the main living areas & is complete w/ a Two Car Garage and outdoor common areas. A short distance to enjoy golf, swimming, dining, tennis should you choose membership at the Moore's Mill Golf Club. Please contact Moore's Mill Club for information.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting. Police and fire medics responded to an area hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person having been shot. At the hospital, police found that 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Morning showers and clouds; gradual clearing through the afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Light showers will continue through tonight and into Monday morning as the closed upper level low slowly exits the southeast. Gradually clearing through the day Monday will occur making for a pleasant Monday night for Halloween festivities.  Not a drastic drop in temperatures behind this low pressure system, but Tuesday morning […]
COLUMBUS, GA
eagleeyeauburn.com

Carnell "Cadillac" Williams to serve as Interim HC

Auburn FB practice on Tuesday, April 5, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics. Carnell "Cadillac" Williams will serve as Auburn's Interim head football coach after the firing of former head coach Bryan Harsin this morning. Williams played for Auburn from 2001 to 2004 and helped the Tigers to...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Cadillac Williams News

Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday afternoon. The Tigers have since named an interim head coach. Former Auburn Tigers star Carnell "Cadillac" Williams will be taking over the interim head coach duties. Williams has been serving as an assistant coach at Auburn. Auburn Live first reported the news.
AUBURN, AL

