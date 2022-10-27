LETTERS: The attorney general is not elected to be a ‘super district attorney’

Read full article on original website
LETTERS: Phil Weiser doesn’t stoke fear, he takes action
Editor: Crime has spiked here since the pandemic, just as it has all over the country in both Democratic and Republican strongholds, and people are often misled about what a. state’s Attorney General can do about it. In fact, District Attorneys, police and. sheriffs have most of the responsibility...
Technical difficulties, constitutional rights at center of Colorado Supreme Court parental case
Members of the Colorado Supreme Court appeared leery on Tuesday of concluding a father experienced a violation of his constitutional rights when a Jefferson County judge terminated the legal relationship with his child. There was no dispute that the man, identified as R.B., had notice of the hearing and a...
Poll: Coloradans would choose Biden over Trump, who gains independent support
More Coloradans say they would vote for President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, but the difference has narrowed over the last month.
Colorado’s candidates for governor and U.S. Senate were interviewed by college students. Here’s how it went.
The Colorado Sun teamed up with “The Solution Studio” at Metropolitan State University of Denver and a few other organizations to give college students a chance to interview the state’s candidates for governor and U.S. Senate ahead of Election Day on issues like water, mental health and homelessness.
Colorado voter guide: 2022 election candidates and ballot measures
Colorado's midterm ballot is a lengthy one, with a top race for U.S. Senate all the way down to local ballot measures.Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether Democrats can retain complete control of state government in Colorado and which federal contests will influence party rule in the Senate and the House.The ballot measures will create new laws, taxes and constitutional changes. Voting in ColoradoCounty clerks are mailing ballots to active registered voters this week. In-person early voting starts Oct. 24 and runs to Nov. 8 (except Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 6). See the state's election calendar for more...
Colorado suspends one family court custody expert, reviews all custody evaluators following ProPublica investigation
The Colorado courts have suspended a well-known custody evaluator and launched a review of the entire state-approved roster, following a ProPublica investigation that found some evaluators had continued to work after being disciplined by state regulators and accused of domestic violence. Jaime Watman, of the State Court Administrator’s Office, confirmed...
Polis advises boosting funding for education, public safety and reserves in 2023 budget
DENVER | Gov. Jared Polis announced his annual budget proposal Tuesday, notably allocating more money to Colorado classrooms and preserving General Fund reserves ahead of a potential recession. “…This budget doubles down on the work to make our state more affordable, safer, cleaner, and better prepared for a natural disaster...
More than 200,000 Colorado kids could lose Medicaid coverage starting next year, though many remain eligible for government help
Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans who rely on government-subsidized health insurance programs could lose coverage beginning next year, many of them children whose families otherwise can’t afford the checkups, vaccines and preventive care kids need in their earliest years. It’s a problem bearing down on families across the country...
LETTERS: Support important charities and vote ‘yes’ on Amendment F
Editor: For more than 70 years, Colorado’s nonprofit organizations, including the Mountain States Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America (“MSCPVA”), have relied on revenue generated from charitable bingo games to help fund their missions to serve others in need. Since 1973 we have used funds raised from...
Attorneys Accuse OTA Of Altering ACCESS Oklahoma Documents
Attorneys in Cleveland County who have accused the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority of “acting in bad faith” will be allowed to depose two agency staffers, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Timothy Olsen granted the group’s request to depose Jenny Johnson and Todd Gore, two OTA staffers who posted two...
Inflation, water, energy are all big issues - but what rural Coloradans most want is to be heard
On Colorado’s Eastern Plains, the summer harvest is over. Winter wheat is in the ground in most places. Fall hayrides are in full swing. Pumpkin patches are full and watermelons have been blown into oblivion, an annual tradition at former Sen. Greg Brophy's Wray farm that involves heavy artillery.
As Election Day nears, Colorado Democrats invoke Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
In an election season so far defined by inflation, abortion rights, and other here-and-now issues, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection took the spotlight at a Wednesday night campaign event with many of Colorado’s top Democrats. The event opened routinely enough for a political rally: U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, of...
Bipartisan group of 30 leaders opposes Colorado's 'magic mushroom' ballot measure
A bipartisan group of 30 current and former elected officials have banded together to speak out against Proposition 122, the "natural medicine" ballot measure seeking to decriminalize the hallucinogenic compounds found in certain strains of mushrooms. Under Proposition 122, so-called "magic mushrooms" — more specifically the hallucinogenic compounds psilocybin and...
LETTERS: Prop. FF is the solution Colorado families need
Editor: I appreciate the Sentinel’s endorsement of Proposition FF. I agree that childhood hunger is a big issue… But I don’t agree with the critique that this is an imperfect solution. PROP FF is exactly what hungry kids, as well as teachers and schools need. Proposition FF...
Disaster Dollars: Abbott's big new donor got half-billion in COVID, border contracts
One of the biggest beneficiaries of the governor's pandemic and Operation Lone Star disaster declarations has now kicked Abbott a cool $150,000.
Frisch targets GOP voters tired of Boebert’s ‘angertainment’
PUEBLO — A word was notably missing from a recent news release by Colorado congressional candidate Adam Frisch: “Democrat.”. Frisch, a former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen, instead called himself a “conservative businessman” and left his party affiliation unmentioned. Downplaying...
Colorado trying to nudge state employees toward lower health care costs with new take on insurance plan
Colorado’s health insurance plan is taking steps toward changing how it pays for state employees’ health care, in a test of whether market-based solutions can deliver results. State employees have a choice of two health plans, run by Kaiser Permanente and Cigna. The state is trying something new...
Xcel Energy may be discriminating against Colorado solar panel owners, and state regulators want answers
Those speaking for tens of thousands of Colorado solar panel owners found it blindingly unfair that Xcel Energy could charge customers 17 cents a kilowatt hour for electricity at the same time it was paying solar homeowners only 8 cents an hour to generate it. Staff at the Public Utilities...
How much Colorado health insurance rates will increase in 2023
Data: Colorado Division of Insurance; Chart: John Frank/AxiosHealth insurers are raising rates next year in Colorado — and some are abandoning the state.Why it matters: The cost of health care is a key driver that makes it less affordable to live in Colorado. Higher insurance rates also lead people to forgo coverage or care, disproportionately affecting minority communities.Moreover, it's a blow to Gov. Jared Polis, who stakes his term on lowering health care costs, and a setback for the new government-managed "Colorado Option" that Democrats promised would drive down costs.By the numbers: The average health insurance plan on the individual...
Only Cage-Free Eggs Will Be Sold in Colorado Thanks to New Law
Animal welfare is a priority in Colorado and the state has passed its own sort of bird bill of rights. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, starting January 1, 2023, farmers and business owners must begin a transition to cage-free hen housing. What Are Cage-Free Eggs?. Typically hens laying...
