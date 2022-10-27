ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

LETTERS: The attorney general is not elected to be a ‘super district attorney’

By Amy Padden, Letter to the Editor
sentinelcolorado.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Phil Weiser doesn’t stoke fear, he takes action

Editor: Crime has spiked here since the pandemic, just as it has all over the country in both Democratic and Republican strongholds, and people are often misled about what a. state’s Attorney General can do about it. In fact, District Attorneys, police and. sheriffs have most of the responsibility...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado voter guide: 2022 election candidates and ballot measures

Colorado's midterm ballot is a lengthy one, with a top race for U.S. Senate all the way down to local ballot measures.Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether Democrats can retain complete control of state government in Colorado and which federal contests will influence party rule in the Senate and the House.The ballot measures will create new laws, taxes and constitutional changes. Voting in ColoradoCounty clerks are mailing ballots to active registered voters this week. In-person early voting starts Oct. 24 and runs to Nov. 8 (except Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 6). See the state's election calendar for more...
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

Colorado suspends one family court custody expert, reviews all custody evaluators following ProPublica investigation

The Colorado courts have suspended a well-known custody evaluator and launched a review of the entire state-approved roster, following a ProPublica investigation that found some evaluators had continued to work after being disciplined by state regulators and accused of domestic violence. Jaime Watman, of the State Court Administrator’s Office, confirmed...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

More than 200,000 Colorado kids could lose Medicaid coverage starting next year, though many remain eligible for government help

Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans who rely on government-subsidized health insurance programs could lose coverage beginning next year, many of them children whose families otherwise can’t afford the checkups, vaccines and preventive care kids need in their earliest years. It’s a problem bearing down on families across the country...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Support important charities and vote ‘yes’ on Amendment F

Editor: For more than 70 years, Colorado’s nonprofit organizations, including the Mountain States Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America (“MSCPVA”), have relied on revenue generated from charitable bingo games to help fund their missions to serve others in need. Since 1973 we have used funds raised from...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Bipartisan group of 30 leaders opposes Colorado's 'magic mushroom' ballot measure

A bipartisan group of 30 current and former elected officials have banded together to speak out against Proposition 122, the "natural medicine" ballot measure seeking to decriminalize the hallucinogenic compounds found in certain strains of mushrooms. Under Proposition 122, so-called "magic mushrooms" — more specifically the hallucinogenic compounds psilocybin and...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Prop. FF is the solution Colorado families need

Editor: I appreciate the Sentinel’s endorsement of Proposition FF. I agree that childhood hunger is a big issue… But I don’t agree with the critique that this is an imperfect solution. PROP FF is exactly what hungry kids, as well as teachers and schools need. Proposition FF...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

How much Colorado health insurance rates will increase in 2023

Data: Colorado Division of Insurance; Chart: John Frank/AxiosHealth insurers are raising rates next year in Colorado — and some are abandoning the state.Why it matters: The cost of health care is a key driver that makes it less affordable to live in Colorado. Higher insurance rates also lead people to forgo coverage or care, disproportionately affecting minority communities.Moreover, it's a blow to Gov. Jared Polis, who stakes his term on lowering health care costs, and a setback for the new government-managed "Colorado Option" that Democrats promised would drive down costs.By the numbers: The average health insurance plan on the individual...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy