Chad Johnson to attend Tennessee game at Neyland Stadium

No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will host No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9.

Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson announced he will be attending the Tennessee-Kentucky game Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

“Never been to Neyland, this will be my first time,” Johnson announced on Twitter Wednesday. “I land Friday morning.”

Johnson played for the Bengals (2001-10) and New England (2011) in the NFL. He totaled 766 receptions, 11,059 receiving yards and 67 receiving touchdowns in the NFL.

Johnson played collegiately at Oregon State.

Below are various Tweets from Johnson discussing Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt during the 2022 season.