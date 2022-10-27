ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Faster screen of biologicals for growth stimulants, disease protection in wheat and corn

Researchers found a much faster way to screen soil bacteria as potential biostimulants and bio-pesticides. UJ scientists identified ten times more volatile signal compounds from the bacteria, compared to most recent studies. Rhizobacteria can protect crops from abiotic and biotic stresses by boosting plant growth and plant self-defense. Farmers apply...
CNET

Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

Cleaning products giant Clorox is recalling approximately 37 million bottles of various Pine-Sol products due to concerns they could be contaminated with a potentially harmful bacteria. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can cause infections in the blood, lungs or other parts of the body, especially in post-surgical patients, according to the...
GEORGIA STATE
News-Medical.net

New type of antibiotic effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria

Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is a growing threat to human health. In an article published in the scientific journal PNAS, Umeå researcher Fredrik Almqvist and his colleagues present a new type of antibiotic that effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria. This is the start of a new class of antibiotic substances...
ABC News

FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply

One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
Phys.org

Study reveals how naturally-occurring compound kills major drug-resistant bacteria

Scientists analyzing the effects of an organic compound on drug resistance bacteria have discovered how it can inhibit and kill a germ that causes serious illness or in some cases death. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a type of bacteria, often found in hospital patients, which can lead to infections in the...
WebMD

Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Help Cut Disease, Study Shows

Oct. 31, 2022 -- The number of disease-carrying mosquitoes in a Brazilian city dropped by up to 96% after hundreds of genetically modified male mosquitoes were released, New Scientist reported. The U.K. biotech company Oxitec is releasing these male mosquitoes in other locations of the world to control illnesses that...
Phys.org

Antibiotic resistance linked to these household products

The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty of Arts & Science, was able to show that triclosan—a chemical often included in household items like hand soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products to fight off bacteria—is the predominant antibiotic in Ontario sewage sludge.
WebMD

Side Effects From COVID Vaccine Show Its Effectiveness

Oct. 25, 2022 -- If you had fever, chills, nausea, or other common side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that’s good news. It means your body had a greater antibody response than people who had just a little pain or rash at the injection site, or no reaction at all.
News-Medical.net

Researchers discover how hydroquinine inhibits major drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers say hydroquinine could be an effective weapon against a germ that can cause serious infections in humans, mostly hospital patients. Scientists analyzing the effects of an organic compound on drug resistance bacteria have discovered how it can inhibit and kill a germ that causes serious illness or in some cases death.
WashingtonExaminer

Coming clean: Over 35 million Pine-Sol products recalled for bacteria causing infection

Clorox recalled close to 40 million Pine-Sol products for carrying bacteria that can cause illness in those with compromised immune systems. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission released the recall on Tuesday, stating that testing identified bacteria in products that were made between January 2021 and September 2022. During that time period, over 37 million products were made and now have been recalled.
foodsafetynews.com

Scientists reveal parasite contamination of produce

Researchers have analyzed produce in Spain for two foodborne parasites, finding a high level of contamination. The study assessed the occurrence of Giardia duodenalis and Cryptosporidium oocysts in green leafy vegetables sold in Valencia, Spain. Samples were romaine, oak leaf, iceberg lettuce, and kale cabbage. It included 129 vegetable samples,...
Phys.org

Efflux pump inhibitors: Bulking up to beat bacteria

The medical profession is in the midst of losing an arms race. Bacterial antibiotic resistance doesn't just threaten our ability to treat infection but our ability to carry out any treatment where infection is a risk. This includes a raft of life-saving surgeries ranging from coronary bypass operations to organ transplantation. In fact, the number of new antimicrobials being developed is declining each year. Understanding how bacteria resist the influence of antibiotics is essential to winning this arms race: it is time to make up ground.

