Phys.org
Faster screen of biologicals for growth stimulants, disease protection in wheat and corn
Researchers found a much faster way to screen soil bacteria as potential biostimulants and bio-pesticides. UJ scientists identified ten times more volatile signal compounds from the bacteria, compared to most recent studies. Rhizobacteria can protect crops from abiotic and biotic stresses by boosting plant growth and plant self-defense. Farmers apply...
Fatal fungi: World Health Organization releases first ever list of fungal pathogens that are 'becoming a threat to humanity'
A list of more than a dozen fungi that pose a threat to public health was published today by the World Health Organization (WHO). The global health agency has named 19 'priority pathogens' that are growing and becoming resistant to treatments, including yeasts and molds. Fungal infections are responsible for...
CNET
Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Over Possible Bacteria Contamination
Cleaning products giant Clorox is recalling approximately 37 million bottles of various Pine-Sol products due to concerns they could be contaminated with a potentially harmful bacteria. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can cause infections in the blood, lungs or other parts of the body, especially in post-surgical patients, according to the...
News-Medical.net
New type of antibiotic effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria
Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is a growing threat to human health. In an article published in the scientific journal PNAS, Umeå researcher Fredrik Almqvist and his colleagues present a new type of antibiotic that effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria. This is the start of a new class of antibiotic substances...
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Virus Disrupts Normal Mix of Gut Bacteria, Increasing Risk for Other Infections
Infection with SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 pandemic virus, can decrease the number of bacterial species in a person’s gut. This reduced microbiome diversity creates space for dangerous microbes to thrive. This is according to a new report that will be published today (November 1) in the journal Nature Communications. The...
If your COVID vaccine left you feeling terrible, it probably offered you better protection, new study suggests
Scientists have found a link between COVID vaccine side effects and a higher immune response to the immunization. Feeling unwell after getting your COVID booster shot could actually be a good sign, according to a new scientific study, which found a link between post-vaccine side effects and a higher immune response.
ABC News
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
Phys.org
Study reveals how naturally-occurring compound kills major drug-resistant bacteria
Scientists analyzing the effects of an organic compound on drug resistance bacteria have discovered how it can inhibit and kill a germ that causes serious illness or in some cases death. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a type of bacteria, often found in hospital patients, which can lead to infections in the...
WebMD
Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Help Cut Disease, Study Shows
Oct. 31, 2022 -- The number of disease-carrying mosquitoes in a Brazilian city dropped by up to 96% after hundreds of genetically modified male mosquitoes were released, New Scientist reported. The U.K. biotech company Oxitec is releasing these male mosquitoes in other locations of the world to control illnesses that...
Flesh-eating bacterial infection cases have surged in Florida following Hurricane Ian
Vibrio vulnificus can infect the bloodstream and cause severe life-threatening illness.
Phys.org
Antibiotic resistance linked to these household products
The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty of Arts & Science, was able to show that triclosan—a chemical often included in household items like hand soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products to fight off bacteria—is the predominant antibiotic in Ontario sewage sludge.
WebMD
Side Effects From COVID Vaccine Show Its Effectiveness
Oct. 25, 2022 -- If you had fever, chills, nausea, or other common side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that’s good news. It means your body had a greater antibody response than people who had just a little pain or rash at the injection site, or no reaction at all.
News-Medical.net
Researchers discover how hydroquinine inhibits major drug-resistant bacteria
Researchers say hydroquinine could be an effective weapon against a germ that can cause serious infections in humans, mostly hospital patients. Scientists analyzing the effects of an organic compound on drug resistance bacteria have discovered how it can inhibit and kill a germ that causes serious illness or in some cases death.
Health Digest
What Happens If You Accidentally Scratch Off A Mole?
From time to time, you may scrape yourself and cause bleeding. Now if it were to happen on a raised mole, there are some recommendations that could help.
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
WashingtonExaminer
Coming clean: Over 35 million Pine-Sol products recalled for bacteria causing infection
Clorox recalled close to 40 million Pine-Sol products for carrying bacteria that can cause illness in those with compromised immune systems. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission released the recall on Tuesday, stating that testing identified bacteria in products that were made between January 2021 and September 2022. During that time period, over 37 million products were made and now have been recalled.
foodsafetynews.com
Scientists reveal parasite contamination of produce
Researchers have analyzed produce in Spain for two foodborne parasites, finding a high level of contamination. The study assessed the occurrence of Giardia duodenalis and Cryptosporidium oocysts in green leafy vegetables sold in Valencia, Spain. Samples were romaine, oak leaf, iceberg lettuce, and kale cabbage. It included 129 vegetable samples,...
outbreaknewstoday.com
MRSA: University of Bath’s novel compound that both inhibits the superbug in lab experiments and renders it more vulnerable to antibiotics
A compound that both inhibits the MRSA superbug and renders it more vulnerable to antibiotics has been discovered by scientists at the University of Bath led by Dr Maisem Laabei and Dr Ian Blagbrough. The novel compound – a polyamine – seems to destroy Staphylococcus aureus, the bacterium that causes...
Phys.org
Efflux pump inhibitors: Bulking up to beat bacteria
The medical profession is in the midst of losing an arms race. Bacterial antibiotic resistance doesn't just threaten our ability to treat infection but our ability to carry out any treatment where infection is a risk. This includes a raft of life-saving surgeries ranging from coronary bypass operations to organ transplantation. In fact, the number of new antimicrobials being developed is declining each year. Understanding how bacteria resist the influence of antibiotics is essential to winning this arms race: it is time to make up ground.
Phys.org
Stealth-care system: Scientists test 'smart' red blood cells to deliver antibiotics that target specific bacteria
Physicists at McMaster University have identified a natural delivery system which can safely carry potent antibiotics throughout the body to selectively attack and kill bacteria by using red blood cells as a vehicle. The platform, described in a new paper in the journal ACS Infectious Diseases, could help to address...
