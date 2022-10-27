ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1290

New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About

What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party

It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsTalk 1290

What In The Name Of ‘Furry Beasties’ Was Caught On A Trail Cam?

I'll be the first to admit that I love the mystery of the North American Bigfoot, is it an animal, some kind of left-over primal humanoid, or maybe some evolution of a great ape? If you really want to step outside of the belief zone, could it be an interdimensional being, or is it simply the ultimate hide-and-seek champion of all time? Now, with your mind firmly planted in the Bigfoot zone, what the heck is this thing caught on a trail cam in Louisiana?
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Appleseed: Applying Socialism to the Classroom & Juvenile Justice

Texas Appleseed bills itself as an Austin-based “public interest justice center” to “change unjust laws and policies” involving Juvenile Justice. Specifically, the non-profit organization works to “dismantle unjust laws” that “unduly burden historically undeserved Texans”—by which it means that minority children are undeservedly punished within the school system at a higher rate than white children.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk1290.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy