New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About
What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
Is Texas Power Grid Ready for Extreme Winter Weather?
Here we go again with the Texas power grid. You would think that I would be tired of writing stories about the Texas power grid and all its problems and you would be right. But someone has to get the word out. You would also think that the Electric Reliability...
Dan Patrick Implores Republicans To Vote, Says Statewide Races Are Tight
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick joined The Chad Hasty Show Monday evening to discuss his campaign for re-election as he is being challenged in the race by Democrat Mike Collier. Early voting began last week and continues this week. One trend that many have talked about is the lack of turnout so far.
Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party
It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
What In The Name Of ‘Furry Beasties’ Was Caught On A Trail Cam?
I'll be the first to admit that I love the mystery of the North American Bigfoot, is it an animal, some kind of left-over primal humanoid, or maybe some evolution of a great ape? If you really want to step outside of the belief zone, could it be an interdimensional being, or is it simply the ultimate hide-and-seek champion of all time? Now, with your mind firmly planted in the Bigfoot zone, what the heck is this thing caught on a trail cam in Louisiana?
How Many Animated TV Shows Are Set in Texas? Here’s 5 You’ve Seen
So far. Because as I found out, recently more & more shows are either being filmed, made, or set in Texas. Most of the shows are live action but as we'll find out, turns out Texas is no stranger to animation either. Perhaps you remember this Nickeloden show called. The...
Texas Appleseed: Applying Socialism to the Classroom & Juvenile Justice
Texas Appleseed bills itself as an Austin-based “public interest justice center” to “change unjust laws and policies” involving Juvenile Justice. Specifically, the non-profit organization works to “dismantle unjust laws” that “unduly burden historically undeserved Texans”—by which it means that minority children are undeservedly punished within the school system at a higher rate than white children.
Which Movie Theaters Have The Yellowstone Season Premiere In Texas?
Yellowstone is one of the most-watched TV shows in America. I was a little late to the party, but I just started season 4 on Peacock. I can understand that people really want to see the season premiere, and the two-hour event that will eventually come to the Paramount Network on November 13th.
