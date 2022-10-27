ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Golf Digest

Justin Thomas shares funny 'nightmare,' roasts Colt Knost in the process

Halloween can be a scary time of year, and it turns out even Justin Thomas isn't immune to having nightmares. The PGA Tour star shared a detailed dream he had involving a zombie. Well, at least a former professional golfer come back to life. Thomas revealed he dreamed about a...
Golf Digest

Back-nine rally at Asia-Pacific Amateur propels Australia’s Harrison Crowe to a career-changing victory

CHONBURI, Thailand — Amata Spring Country Club just outside Bangkok doesn’t have much in common with the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Florida. But the two do share one thing that strikes fear into the hearts and minds of even the most accomplished golfers. So it was that the island green at Amata—one reached only by boat—came to be where the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was lost and won.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf Digest

The clubs Seamus Power used to win the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. Seamus Power came to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship as the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 48 and will leave it ranked...
Golf Digest

A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices

Doug Smith is in his third year as a broadcaster for ESPN+/PGA Tour Live and Golf Channel, but he already has accumulated tons of stories in his time around golf. His most hilarious stories might come from working the 2000 PGA Championship as a scorecard runner, where he both caused Tiger Woods to give him a death stare in the middle of his round (en route to winning at Valhalla), right after nearly tripping Jim Furyk while Furyk was making the turn in contention. Yes, Smith nearly had quite the effect on the outcome of that major.
Golf Digest

PGA Tour winner reveals short game 'secret' that 'every pro uses'

The nature of being an amateur golfer means we're not hitting as many greens in regulation as the best players in the world. Sure, the goal is always to hit more of them, but the reality is no matter how much we improve from tee-to-green, we'll be left with plenty of chips and pitches. Our ability to shoot good scores along the way in many ways depends on our ability to get up-and-down.
Golf Digest

What do NFTs have to do with golf? Our latest podcast explains

At the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour announced a deal with Autograph, a company co-founded by Tom Brady, with Tiger Woods on the advisory board, that hosts NFT platforms for athletes and professional leagues. The deal has been in the works for months, and it will be months more before the official launch, but the basic headline here is that "digital collectibles" from the Tour will be available for purchase as soon as next summer.
Golf Digest

Chicago Golf Club awarded two USGA championships

The USGA announced Tuesday that Chicago Golf Club will host an upcoming U.S. Women’s Open and Walker Cup. The club, located on the western outskirts of the Windy City, was one of the five founding member clubs of the USGA in 1894. Chicago G.C. was established by C.B. Macdonald, who also built the original course before his protege Seth Raynor redesigned it in 1923. The course underwent a recent restoration that included the addition of 13 bunkers that were discovered as part of Raynor’s original design.
CHICAGO, IL
Golf Digest

World Wide Technology Championship DFS picks 2022: Scottie Scheffler's glaring weakness

Three more full-field events remain in the tour’s fall swing as El Camaleón at Mayakoba hosts the World Wide Technology Championship. It is a very top-heavy field with six players priced above $10,000 in DraftKings scoring, including Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler—plus Viktor Hovland, who looks to win this event for the third consecutive year.
Golf Digest

PGA Tour to allow top players to opt out of 1 elevated event for 2023

Top players have been granted some flexibility in the PGA Tour’s plan to mandate participation in elevated events next year, according to a directive sent to tour members last week. The Associated Press was first to report the news. The tour announced in August that players would be eligible...
Golf Digest

Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul joins Tiger Woods and Lydia Ko as youngest World No. 1s

Last year the World No. 1 ranking was traded back and forth between Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko so often, it would’ve been hard to predict that there’d be a new No. 1 a year later who wasn't either one of them. But with less than a month left in the 2022 season, neither Ko nor Korda are in the top spot, and the new World No. 1 wasn’t even playing on the LPGA in 2021.
Golf Digest

Ping's John A. Solheim to receive PGA of America's Distinguished Service Award

When you are bestowed an award previously given to three U.S. Presidents, along with Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Lee Trevino, you’re in select company. That’s the elite group John A. Solheim, executive chairman of Ping, will join on Nov. 2 when he receives the PGA of America’s Distinguished Service Award. The honor celebrates those “who display leadership and humanitarian qualities, including integrity, sportsmanship and enthusiasm for the game of golf.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

