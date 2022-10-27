Read full article on original website
Justin Thomas shares funny 'nightmare,' roasts Colt Knost in the process
Halloween can be a scary time of year, and it turns out even Justin Thomas isn't immune to having nightmares. The PGA Tour star shared a detailed dream he had involving a zombie. Well, at least a former professional golfer come back to life. Thomas revealed he dreamed about a...
Back-nine rally at Asia-Pacific Amateur propels Australia’s Harrison Crowe to a career-changing victory
CHONBURI, Thailand — Amata Spring Country Club just outside Bangkok doesn’t have much in common with the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Florida. But the two do share one thing that strikes fear into the hearts and minds of even the most accomplished golfers. So it was that the island green at Amata—one reached only by boat—came to be where the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was lost and won.
The clubs Seamus Power used to win the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. Seamus Power came to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship as the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 48 and will leave it ranked...
Amateur Caleb Surratt’s scores for his final three rounds in Bermuda are almost too nutty to believe
Caleb Surratt was always going to remember his first start in a PGA Tour event. After a wild four days at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, it would become memorable to general golf fans as well. The 18-year-old freshman at Tennessee had earned an exemption into the tournament thanks to coming...
Seamus Power hangs on for victory in Bermuda, and offers a lesson in winning ugly
Treading water doesn’t really get you anywhere, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t an important endeavor. Ask Seamus Power, who managed to keep from sinking in the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship just long enough to claim his second victory on the PGA Tour. Taking...
A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices
Doug Smith is in his third year as a broadcaster for ESPN+/PGA Tour Live and Golf Channel, but he already has accumulated tons of stories in his time around golf. His most hilarious stories might come from working the 2000 PGA Championship as a scorecard runner, where he both caused Tiger Woods to give him a death stare in the middle of his round (en route to winning at Valhalla), right after nearly tripping Jim Furyk while Furyk was making the turn in contention. Yes, Smith nearly had quite the effect on the outcome of that major.
PGA Tour winner reveals short game 'secret' that 'every pro uses'
The nature of being an amateur golfer means we're not hitting as many greens in regulation as the best players in the world. Sure, the goal is always to hit more of them, but the reality is no matter how much we improve from tee-to-green, we'll be left with plenty of chips and pitches. Our ability to shoot good scores along the way in many ways depends on our ability to get up-and-down.
What do NFTs have to do with golf? Our latest podcast explains
At the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour announced a deal with Autograph, a company co-founded by Tom Brady, with Tiger Woods on the advisory board, that hosts NFT platforms for athletes and professional leagues. The deal has been in the works for months, and it will be months more before the official launch, but the basic headline here is that "digital collectibles" from the Tour will be available for purchase as soon as next summer.
Chicago Golf Club awarded two USGA championships
The USGA announced Tuesday that Chicago Golf Club will host an upcoming U.S. Women’s Open and Walker Cup. The club, located on the western outskirts of the Windy City, was one of the five founding member clubs of the USGA in 1894. Chicago G.C. was established by C.B. Macdonald, who also built the original course before his protege Seth Raynor redesigned it in 1923. The course underwent a recent restoration that included the addition of 13 bunkers that were discovered as part of Raynor’s original design.
World Wide Technology Championship DFS picks 2022: Scottie Scheffler's glaring weakness
Three more full-field events remain in the tour’s fall swing as El Camaleón at Mayakoba hosts the World Wide Technology Championship. It is a very top-heavy field with six players priced above $10,000 in DraftKings scoring, including Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler—plus Viktor Hovland, who looks to win this event for the third consecutive year.
PGA Tour to allow top players to opt out of 1 elevated event for 2023
Top players have been granted some flexibility in the PGA Tour’s plan to mandate participation in elevated events next year, according to a directive sent to tour members last week. The Associated Press was first to report the news. The tour announced in August that players would be eligible...
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul joins Tiger Woods and Lydia Ko as youngest World No. 1s
Last year the World No. 1 ranking was traded back and forth between Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko so often, it would’ve been hard to predict that there’d be a new No. 1 a year later who wasn't either one of them. But with less than a month left in the 2022 season, neither Ko nor Korda are in the top spot, and the new World No. 1 wasn’t even playing on the LPGA in 2021.
Lane Kiffin latest to pour dirt over Jimbo Fisher's grave, wins college football weekend
Each college football season, there's a well-paid, high-profile head coach who has a down season and gets clowned on accordingly. Think Coach O at LSU or Manny Diaz at Miami. This college football season, that man is unquestionably Jimbo Fisher, whose Texas A&M Aggies have now fallen to 3-5 after a fourth straight loss.
Legendary Tulsa women’s coach Dale McNamara, a four-time national champion, dies at 86
Legendary University of Tulsa women’s golf coach Dale McNamara, who led four teams to national championships and coached Nancy Lopez during her 26-year career, died Sunday from complications with a second bout of cancer. She was 86. McNamara’s two daughters Cathy and Melissa were by her side at the...
Ping's John A. Solheim to receive PGA of America's Distinguished Service Award
When you are bestowed an award previously given to three U.S. Presidents, along with Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Lee Trevino, you’re in select company. That’s the elite group John A. Solheim, executive chairman of Ping, will join on Nov. 2 when he receives the PGA of America’s Distinguished Service Award. The honor celebrates those “who display leadership and humanitarian qualities, including integrity, sportsmanship and enthusiasm for the game of golf.”
