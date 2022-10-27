ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 3

Sarah Kornrumpf
4d ago

job growth was better under Trump and illegals are not supposed to be hired in the US, you have to be a US citizen, here on a green card, or something of that nature. illegals need to stop taking jobs from Americans and go back where they came from. it is not our job to hand them everything

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Prop. FF is the solution Colorado families need

Editor: I appreciate the Sentinel’s endorsement of Proposition FF. I agree that childhood hunger is a big issue… But I don’t agree with the critique that this is an imperfect solution. PROP FF is exactly what hungry kids, as well as teachers and schools need. Proposition FF...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Support important charities and vote ‘yes’ on Amendment F

Editor: For more than 70 years, Colorado’s nonprofit organizations, including the Mountain States Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America (“MSCPVA”), have relied on revenue generated from charitable bingo games to help fund their missions to serve others in need. Since 1973 we have used funds raised from...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Phil Weiser doesn’t stoke fear, he takes action

Editor: Crime has spiked here since the pandemic, just as it has all over the country in both Democratic and Republican strongholds, and people are often misled about what a. state’s Attorney General can do about it. In fact, District Attorneys, police and. sheriffs have most of the responsibility...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

Manhunt suspect in quadruple Aurora shooting threatened ex, records say

AURORA | A man suspected of killing four people at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Aurora allegedly threatened to kill her a week before, according to court records. Police were still searching Monday night for Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, in connection with the shooting that left three men and a woman dead in Aurora. Neither the ex-girlfriend — identified in a protection order requested on Oct. 24 as Jessica Serrano — nor two young children at the home were injured in the shooting early Sunday, Aurora police said.
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Colorado’s historic Red Rocks music venue works to become more accessible

MORRISON | Natalie Ostberg of Pine loves to attend concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The 29-year-old loves all genres of music, according to her mom, Laurel, who figures Natalie has been to at least 100 concerts since 2002. She’s rocked out to Earth, Wind and Fire, Cyndi Lauper, Arlo Guthrie, Stevie Nicks and many more.
MORRISON, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Prop. 123 is a smart solution for home affordability

Editor: Too many Coloradans, in every corner of our state, are struggling to afford housing. For the last 50 years, the cost of housing has outpaced the increase in wages. At the same time, we’ve built 40% fewer homes over the last 10 years, leaving supply dangerously low. It’s...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

Girls Volleyball: 2022 Class 5A girls volleyball regional brackets, schedule

AURORA | Brackets and schedule for the 12 three-team 2022 Class 5A regional volleyball tournaments scheduled to be completed by Nov. 5 at various sites as released Monday by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Times will be updated as they are set. The winning team from each regional qualifies for the Nov. 10-12 5A state volleyball tournament at the Denver Coliseum. Regional schedules will be updated. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy