AURORA | A man suspected of killing four people at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Aurora allegedly threatened to kill her a week before, according to court records. Police were still searching Monday night for Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, in connection with the shooting that left three men and a woman dead in Aurora. Neither the ex-girlfriend — identified in a protection order requested on Oct. 24 as Jessica Serrano — nor two young children at the home were injured in the shooting early Sunday, Aurora police said.

AURORA, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO