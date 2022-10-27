PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after police said he crashed a stolen rental vehicle on the North Side. Police said when officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle on Route 51 just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, the driver sped up and began weaving in and out of traffic. Officer ended the chase before reaching the West End Bridge.

