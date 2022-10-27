Read full article on original website
Related
wucardinals.com
Men’s Soccer Brings MEC Tournament Play to Bishop Schmitt Field as they Host West Virginia Wesleyan
Wheeling, W. Va. - for the first time since the 2013 season, Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoff soccer is headed back to Bishop Schmitt Field. The #4 Wheeling University Men's Soccer (7-10-1, 7-8-1) host #5 West Virginia Wesleyan College in MEC Quarterfinal action on Tuesday night with kickoff at 7:00 p.m. The Cardinals are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season and are looking to make a similar run as they made it to the MEC Championship game that year.
wucardinals.com
Trio of Men’s Soccer Players Earn All-MEC Honors/Buenano Named Freshman of the Year
Wheeling, W. Va. - Ahead of Tuesday night's Mountain East Conference (MEC) Quarterfinal matchups, the conference released their annual All-MEC Award winners for the 2022 season. The Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (7-10-1, 7-8-1) are making their first trip back to the tournament since the 2018 season and had three players honored. Freshman Diego Buenano earned All-MEC First team, while also being named the MEC's Freshman of the Year, Richard Afolayanka earned All-MEC Second team, and TJ Cherry earned All-MEC Honorable Mention.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Opens First Ever Playoff Run Against #1 Frostburg State
Wheeling, W. Va. - On Saturday, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer (6-11-1, 6-9-1) made history clinching their first ever Mountain East (MEC) playoff berth. On Tuesday they look to keep making history as they go on the road to take on #1 Frostburg State with kickoff at 6:00 p.m. for Wheeling, it'll be the first playoff game for the team since they made the West Virginia intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WVIAC) playoffs back in 2010, when they fell to West Virginia Wesleyan in the first round.
wucardinals.com
Niesen Sets Her Way to MEC Offensive Player of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Mountain East Conference (MEC) continues to roll out their weekly Players of the Week Tuesday presented by The Healthplan. The Wheeling University Volleyball team had a big week, going 3-0, and were among the teams honored after going 3-0 and clinching a spot in the MEC tournament. Junior setter Karly Niesen earned this week's MEC Offensive Player of the Week as she led a strong Wheeling offense.
wucardinals.com
Matt Greenwood Named MEC Special Teams Player of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - On Monday, the Mountain East Conference (MEC) released their weekly Athletes of the Week presented by The Healthplan. After a tough battle with Concord this past week, the Wheeling University Football team was one of the teams honored for their work on special teams. Kicker/Punter Matt Greenwood was honored this week, being named the MEC's Special Teams Player of the Week for his work in the punting and kick-off games.
wucardinals.com
Wrestling Brings Experience to 2022-23 as They Kick-off Season in One Week
Wheeling, W. Va. – Over the last two seasons, the Wheeling University Wrestling program has been building from the ground up with fresh faces trying to bring the program back to its glory days. In 2022-23, the team brings back some top wrestlers from last season, and they look to use that experience as a stepping stone to continue moving the program forward. While the team results will still take time to grow, the Cardinals look to continue their individual success this season.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Soccer Drops Season Finale Before Playoff Run Begins
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (7-10-1, 7-8-1) wrapped up the regular season Saturday in "The Battle for Wheeling" as they headed up the hill. The Cardinals took the lead late in the second half, but couldn't hold on as they fell to West Liberty 2-1. They finish the regular season as the #4 seed in the Mountain East Conference and now will get set for the first round of the MEC Tournament.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Clinches First Ever MEC Playoff Berth with Win in “Battle for Wheeling”
West Liberty, W. Va. – Entering Saturday, the Cardinals needed a win or to not lose by more than three goals to clinch their first-ever Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoff berth. They did their part as they took down West Liberty on Saturday afternoon 3-2. The win moved them to 6-11-1 overall and 6-9-1 in MEC play as they clinch the #4 spot in the MEC North Division.
wucardinals.com
Football Drops MEC Road Meeting with Concord
Wheeling, W. Va. – It was a battle of the two teams tied for second in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Saturday in Athens, West Virginia. It was an offensive affair, but the Wheeling University Football team (6-3, 5-3) fell to Concord 62-31. The Cardinals ground game got back to form, with 209 yards on the ground, but the high powered Concord offense couldn't be stopped.
Comments / 0