Kansas State

Brandin Cooks rumors: New York Giants a potential trade suitor?

With the 2022 NFL trade deadline closing in, the New York Giants have been connected to yet another potentially available wide receiver. NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Giants are one of several teams that have contacted the Houston Texans about the potential availability of Cooks, a talented 29-year-old wide receiver who has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in six of his eight NFL seasons.
Giants news, 11/1: Trade deadline day, playoff chances, more headlines

Daboll said that he and GM Joe Schoen are in “constant communication” and in “lockstep on a lot of things....We’ll try to do whatever we think is best for the team. And I think each circumstance that comes up, whether it comes up, whether it doesn’t, we’ll just take it head on.”
Hey Ed, some WR thoughts & question

I'm a little confused. Ed advocated for picking up a WR as long as it doesn't cost too much draft capital and we have control beyond this year because we are building for the future. Some names were mentioned that might cost a 3rd+ or even a 7th.Hmm, if its true we are building then why would we give up any draft capital at all to get a receiver that has underperformed? The only reason a receiver with control would be on the trading block at all is because they have not lived up to their promise. So, why not just stand pat and draft a receiver in the 2nd or 3rd round? The only reason that makes sense to me to trade for one is if you believe that guy will be better than what you could draft which brings me back to: they are on the trading block for underperforming. Just don't see the logic is trading for one at all. Drafting one gives you control for longer. I get it, we are lacking at WR and are winning so people what an upgrade now, I disagree, wait for the draft.
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Ed, Tony D. react to Seattle loss

Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio react to the New York Giants’ loss on Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks. We also try to put the team’s 6-2 record in perspective, and discuss second-half of the season expectations. — Watch on YouTube. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe to Big Blue...
Giants vs. Seahawks, Week 8: Live updates

HALFTIME SCORE: The Giants trail at the half, 10-7. New York has only 46 yards of total offense. The Giants’ only points were set up by an Adoree’ Jackson strip of Tyler Lockett and fumble recovery at the Seattle 2-yard line. Pre-game updates. GIANTS INACTIVES:. WR Kenny Golladay...
Seahawks 27, Giants 13: Giants’ four-game winning streak ends

The New York Giants lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13, on Sunday. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the 6-2 Giants. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith hit Tyler Lockett with a 33-yard touchdown pass to break a 13-13 tie with 9:18 to play. Seattle sealed the game on a 16-yard Kenneth Walker III touchdown run with 5:31 to play.
Peter King: Giants’ Brian Daboll is NFL Coach of the Year at midseason

The New York Giants are in an unaccustomed position midway through the season, 6-2, in contention, and receiving national praise. Peter King had several things to say about the Giants in this week’s ‘Football Morning in America’ column. King has the Giants ranked No. 12 in his...
Observations from NYG vs SEA

I had most of this typed up as a comment, but honestly it's long enough to deserve a full fanpost. I was at the game yesterday (Hawks fan). I had a lot of fun chatting with you guys this week, and thought I'd drop by to offer a few observations that maybe didn't make it onto TV. (Maybe they did, I haven't seen the broadcast).
PFF grades: How Pro Football Focus scored Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks

Let’s see how Pro Football Focus graded the New York Giants in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. What jumps out immediately is that PFF did not like Daniel Jones’ work on Sunday. One of the great mysteries of PFF grades, though, is how a 44.4 grade as a passer and 43.1 as a runner adds up to 38.3 overall. I know there are other factors, but it’s weird.
