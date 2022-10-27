Read full article on original website
EPA: Water in Mississippi’s capital city is safe to drink
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the water in Mississippi’s capital city is now safe to drink, following months of sampling at a water treatment plant overwhelmed by late August flooding. Officials announced Monday that water samples taken at the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant in Jackson show the water is safe. But they encouraged residents to stay vigilant about updates and follow all future boil water advisories. Jackson’s water system fell into crisis after 150,000 residents were left without running water for days after the flooding. People waited in lines for water to drink, bathe and cook during the crisis, and many have long been reluctant — and still are — to drink from Jackson’s supply.
Bird flu infects Iowa egg farm with 1 million chickens
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials say another commercial egg farm has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April when a turkey farm was infected. The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa about 80 miles north of Des Moines housing about 1.1 million chickens. Iowa has had 15 commercial farms infected this year including turkeys, egg-laying hens and other chickens. In addition, five backyard flocks have been infected. Because the virus is highly contagious all birds on an infected farm are killed to avoid spread. Iowa has lost the most birds at more than 13 million this year before the latest farm was found infected. Nationally more than 47.7 million birds have been affected in 43 states.
Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion. An agency spokeswoman confirmed the investigation of southern Missouri’s Freeman Health System Monday. Joplin resident Mylissa Farmer says she went to the hospital in August when her water broke months early. Doctors told her they couldn’t give her an abortion because her condition wasn’t considered a life-threatening at that moment. But records show doctors also warned that waiting could risk her life. She later received an abortion in Illinois. The hospital didn’t immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Monday.
Correction: Election 2022-Kansas-Texts to Voters story
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 31, 2022, about texts to Kansas voters, The Associated Press erroneously reported when mail ballots must arrive in county election offices to be counted. It is Nov. 14, the Monday after Election Day, and not Nov. 11, because that is the federal Veterans Day holiday.
Indiana Democrats pin legislative gains on abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Democrats started urging abortion-rights supporters to take their revenge at the ballot box even before Republican legislators this summer made Indiana the first state to pass an abortion ban since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Democrats haven’t let up on that push in the final days of this year’s elections, although a limited number of competitive races on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Republican-dominated Legislature leave them with slim chances of being able to do much about abortion access. Indiana Republicans, meanwhile, argue that voters are more concerned about other issues such as inflation and crime that will favor their candidates.
Tenn. Gov. Lee looks past Democrat Martin in reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin has spent more than two years trying to get Gov. Bill Lee’s attention in Tennessee. He’s been a critical care doctor urging the Republican to do more about the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he’s the Democrat facing Lee in a reelection contest. Lee has ridden consistently strong polls in a state that favors the GOP and has ignored Martin’s challenge. Lee sidestepped a Republican primary challenge with support for time-tested conservative issues, including a permitless handgun carry law and expansive abortion restrictions. Martin has criticized Lee’s signing of an abortion ban, decision against Medicaid expansion and his school choice initiatives. Tennessee hasn’t had a Democratic governor in more than a decade.
