How Much Money Will Minnesotans Spend On A Good Snow Scraper?
THE MOST IMPORTANT TOOL FOR WINTERS IN MINNESOTA? PERHAPS. How important is an ice scraper to a Minnesotan? It's an absolute necessity. If you think you're going to make it through an entire winter without needing one, you are kidding yourself, unless you're headed to Arizona for the winter. (That's cheating).
Shane Co. Determined Minnesota’s Favorite Deep Fried Food is Onion Rings
At first glance, this headline seems to be a marketing ploy. Shane Co., "your friend in the diamond business", onion rings. It's all a little too on the nose. Shane Co., again the jewelry company, did a study of Google Trends to find every state's favorite fried food:. Using Google...
Something Most Of Us Did as Kids, Totally Illegal in Minnesota
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
Keep an Eye Out for These Scorpions in Your Minnesota Home
Who knew that Minnesota had a species of a scorpion?. I was minding my own business, scrolling through Facebook over the weekend when a photo was posted to a group I'm part of, seeking help identifying a bug that looked like a baby scorpion, or some sort of wood tick with scorpion arms.
Super Gigantic Minnesota Gourd Transforms Into North America’s Largest Jack-O-Lantern
Travis Gienger from Anoka, grew a massive pumpkin this year; as a matter of fact, it was North America's largest pumpkin by weight and size this season. It has now been carved into the world's largest Jack-O-Lantern. Watch this time-lapse video on its amazing transformation from pumpkin to Jack-O-Lantern. The...
Should Minnesota Employers List Salaries?
UNDATED (WJON News) - Starting today, businesses in New York are required to list the expected salary in any job posting. Colorado was the first state to mandate salary disclosure in 2019, followed by California, Maryland, Nevada, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Washington. The rules vary from state to state – in New York, only businesses with more than four employees must comply with the new rules.
Amaze Guests With These 3 Minnesota Takes on Latest TikTok Food Trend
Not very often do I get really excited over much that is trending on TikTok. However, once and awhile my interest will peak and I'll give it a go and when I do, it usually involves food or a beverage. This time is no different. A food trend has caught my attention and I actually got to creating in my head the moment I saw it.
Top 5 Haunted Places in Minnesota, Do You Agree These are It?
Spooky Season, or better known as Halloween season is winding down for the year, but not before we discuss haunted places in Minnesota. Being a naturally curious person I am often wanting to learn more about this great state of ours, and of course around Halloween I want to seek the most Haunted places we have here. Happened to find a well watched subscription group on youtube, called Top 5 Scary Videos.
Minnesota Liquor Store Teases Videos Called “Should I Really Be Drinking This?”
I'm not really a beer snob, an ice-cold Busch Light is just as nice to have as a craft IPA served at a local brewery. To me, it's about who you share that beverage with that makes it enjoyable. One Minnesota Liquor store seems to be taking beer drinking to another level though, as earlier this week they teased what appears to be an upcoming video series entitled "Should I Really Be Drinking This?"
WalMart Could Be Your Next Netflix “Binging” Hub
Love to binge your favorite show on Netflix? Want to be able to find everything you need for a great "binging" session all in one place? Soon, WalMart will have Netflix hubs in thousands of locations. These hubs will include basically everything you need when hanging out for a weekend...
This Big Boy Named Beast Is Up For Adoption This Week
Meet Beast! This handsome devil was brought to TCHS as part of an unplanned litter with his siblings, Tank, Violet, and Charlie. Their mom is a Chesapeake Bay Retriever and their dad is a Doberman/Belgian Malinois mix. Beast has done well around other dogs in the past but tends to...
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
A CentraCare Nurse In St. Cloud Made THE Cutest Costumes For Babies In NICU [GALLERY]
A CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital Registered Nurse made sure that the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) didn't miss out on Halloween by creating adorable costumes for all the little ones spending the holiday under the hospital's care. The cuteness is almost unbearable!. Hendrix as a baby...
Six Winning $50K Powerball Tickets in Minnesota on Monday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) for the next drawing Wednesday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last (Monday) night – white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13. While...
Minnesota Businesses Get Some Pretty Whacky Job Applicants
We've all been through the painful ordeal of looking for employment. It's almost an art and some, maybe most, aren't very good at it. I had a boss once that said if he gets 100 applications for a job opening, He'll filter out all but 3 that really stand out and go from there.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Last Call: St. Cloud Bonanza Steakhouse Set To Permanently Close Today (Friday)
The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The restaurant's Facebook page lists today's hours as 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement that they were closing the business on Facebook two weeks ago. We are sad to announce...
MN Fish and Wildlife: Watch for Bears While Driving at Night
The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook is warning drivers of an increased risk of seeing bears on the road this time of year. Right before the cold of winter sets in bears are getting ready to go into their dens for hibernation, but first they go into hyperphagia. During this period, bears sleep less and eat more, and become much more active as they seek out more food to pack on extra fat before hibernating.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
St. Cloud Flooring Manufacturer Moves Headquarters to Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A St. Cloud flooring company is moving their operations later this month. Ultra Durable Technologies closed on their new Waite Park headquarters back in August. The company specializes in producing and selling high-tech floor finishes, guards and sealants. President Travis Negaard says they new they...
