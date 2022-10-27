ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Should Minnesota Employers List Salaries?

UNDATED (WJON News) - Starting today, businesses in New York are required to list the expected salary in any job posting. Colorado was the first state to mandate salary disclosure in 2019, followed by California, Maryland, Nevada, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Washington. The rules vary from state to state – in New York, only businesses with more than four employees must comply with the new rules.
Top 5 Haunted Places in Minnesota, Do You Agree These are It?

Spooky Season, or better known as Halloween season is winding down for the year, but not before we discuss haunted places in Minnesota. Being a naturally curious person I am often wanting to learn more about this great state of ours, and of course around Halloween I want to seek the most Haunted places we have here. Happened to find a well watched subscription group on youtube, called Top 5 Scary Videos.
Minnesota Liquor Store Teases Videos Called “Should I Really Be Drinking This?”

I'm not really a beer snob, an ice-cold Busch Light is just as nice to have as a craft IPA served at a local brewery. To me, it's about who you share that beverage with that makes it enjoyable. One Minnesota Liquor store seems to be taking beer drinking to another level though, as earlier this week they teased what appears to be an upcoming video series entitled "Should I Really Be Drinking This?"
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
MN Fish and Wildlife: Watch for Bears While Driving at Night

The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook is warning drivers of an increased risk of seeing bears on the road this time of year. Right before the cold of winter sets in bears are getting ready to go into their dens for hibernation, but first they go into hyperphagia. During this period, bears sleep less and eat more, and become much more active as they seek out more food to pack on extra fat before hibernating.
