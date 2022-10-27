Read full article on original website
Report: Steelers trade Chase Claypool to Bears
The Chicago Bears have had the worst passing offense in the NFL through the first half of the season, and they made a trade on Tuesday that they hope will help address that issue. The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago is...
Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi rip into Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers headed into Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the storyline to watch was how quarterback Aaron Rodgers performed with a banged-up receiver group missing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. While the 38-year-old Rodgers has been fairly critical of his receivers this season,...
REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
Cowboys 'Embarrass' Roquan Smith - Traded By Bears to Ravens; Brandin Cooks Buzz: Live-Blog NFL Tracker
OCT 31 'EMBARRASSED' ROQUAN TRADED The Chicago Bears were handed a 49-29 loss by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, something star linebacker Roquan Smith found “embarrassing.''. And now Smith is being traded to the Baltimore Ravens. ... and in doing so jumps from a 3-5 NFC loser to a 5-3 AFC winner.
Bill Cowher Has Some Words Of Advice For Steelers
It is weird to see the Pittsburgh Steelers playing without Ben Roethlisberger. This is their first season since 2004, where Roethlisberger is not under center. Many people knew this could be a tough year for the Steelers as they transition to a rookie QB. Sitting with a record of 2-6,...
Make No Mistake Steelers Receiver Diontae Johnson Calls Out Matt Canada As What’s Wrong After Week 8 Loss
The team’s supposed No. 1 wideout, Diontae Johnson signed a pricey contract extension before the season. So far in 2022, he has yet to live up to that $18+ million per year deal. Some of the issues haven’t been on him, as the quarterbacks have struggled and he’s dealing with an inept offensive coordinator in Matt Canada. With that being said, Johnson hasn’t performed to the best of his abilities.
Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
Adam Zimmer, son of Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Longtime assistant coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday at age 38. Corri Zimmer White, Adam's sister, confirmed his death in an Instagram post Tuesday morning. Adam Zimmer coached for Mike Zimmer during the latter's tenure as head coach of the Vikings. Adam...
Texans HC Lovie Smith blasts trade deadline questions surrounding Brandin Cooks
Hours ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, one of the biggest names on the Houston Texans offense was missing from practice . Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been involved in rampant trade rumors in recent weeks, but according to head coach Lovie Smith, Cooks missed practice Tuesday for "personal reasons."
Did officials rob Panthers of win with costly mistake?
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore made a boneheaded mistake after he came up with a huge play on Sunday, but one former NFL official says it should not have drawn a flag. The Panthers were trailing the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 with eight seconds left in regulation when Moore caught...
Giants unwilling to meet price for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy?
The New York Giants may not be willing to part ways with the draft assets needed to acquire Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy before Tuesday's trade deadline. "Everyone naturally points to receiver," ESPN's Jordan Raanan said about Big Blue's needs coming off Sunday's 27-13 loss at the Seattle Seahawks that dropped the Giants to 6-2 on the season heading into their bye week. "It's certainly a need, but the Giants are just as likely to add to their defensive line considering their struggles stopping the run this season. They lacked depth and lost veteran Nick Williams (biceps) on Sunday.
Justin Jefferson Gives Honest Take About Vikings’ Offense
The Minnesota Vikings may be one of the most underrated teams in the NFL through eight weeks. After beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday, the Vikings improved to 6-1. This is the fifth-straight win for the Vikings and they are first in the NFC North. Minnesota has a group...
Darnell Mooney’s Latest Quote On Justin Fields is incredibly true
Darnell Mooney spoke for the Bears’ fan base when he expressed concern about Justin Fields taking hits. Following their road victory against the New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears entered Week 8 on a high note. However, Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys brought Justin Fields and his group crashing back to earth.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady reportedly made 'too little, too late' effort to save marriage
There's a new update regarding the divorce of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen that was finalized Friday. According to Steve Helling and Natasha Dye of People, a source claims Brady was "really trying to fix" the marriage "near the end" before he and Bündchen confirmed their divorce after 13 years of marriage.
Several Steelers Defenders Including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward Own Their Critical Mistakes After Big Week 8 Loss
There could be a lot of changes coming out of the Week 9 bye week for the Steelers. They could potentially be moving on from offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, and promoting QB coach Mike Sullivan. They could be making significant depth chart changes, among several other things. Regardless of whether or not any of the changes actually happen, one thing the team does need to be focused on is sticking together and not dividing the locker room or the organization.
With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, could Deion Sanders be in?
Deion Sanders showed this past weekend when Jackson State hosted "College Gameday" the type of energy he brings anywhere he goes. He's the type of coach that would immediately bring excitement to a program that is somehow more dysfunctional than Texas A&M. With Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference in...
Pete Carroll rips those that doubted decision to start Geno Smith
Many laughed at Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll when he named Geno Smith the team’s starting quarterback. But eight games into the season, and with Smith ranking in the top 10 of most major passing categories, Carroll has kept the receipts and he’s not afraid to let everyone know he was right all along.
Green Bay Packers Prove That They Can’t Pretend Anymore in 27-17 Loss to Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills undressed the Green Bay Packers in front of a national audience on Sunday evening, beating them 27-17 in a game they controlled from front to back. Before the season, the Week 8 matchup between the Bills and the Packers promised to be a showdown between two MVP candidates and Super Bowl contenders. As the NFL season progressed, it became increasingly obvious that this wouldn’t be the case, and by the time the game actually arrived, the Packers were 11-point underdogs to the Bills.
Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams
Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers
With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
