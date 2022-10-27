ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk City Council announces Benjamin Avenue Project update

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The public is invited to a Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project update Wednesday, November 9 at the Norfolk City Council Chambers (309 North 5th Street) from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction and the City will be on hand to share current progress and answer...
NORFOLK, NE
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District

Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
NEBRASKA STATE
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits

A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
CROFTON, NE
Norfolk Police find meth in recovered property call

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police said they responded to a business for a recovered property call. According to authorities, around 6:25 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to a call in the 800 block of South 13th Street for a recovered property call. Officials said the officer was provided a purse that...
NORFOLK, NE
Norfolk woman arrested on outstanding warrant, meth charge

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Officers reportedly found methamphetamine on a 40-year-old northeast Nebraska woman arrested for an outstanding warrant. On Sunday at 9:13 p.m., Norfolk Police officers identified Stefanie N. Applequist, 40, of Norfolk, near 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue. She was taken into custody on an active Madison County arrest warrant.
NORFOLK, NE
Stanton woman sentenced for drug-related charge

STANTON, Neb. -- A 30-year-old woman from Stanton was sentenced on Friday to six months in jail for a drug-related charge. Officials said 30-year-old Darion Hansen received six months of county jail time for an attempted possession of methamphetamine charge. Hansen was also given a fine of $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
STANTON, NE
Doane shocked by late Mount Marty scores in loss

YANKTON, SD — With just 1:35 left in the game, the Doane Tigers took a 16-13 lead over the Mount Marty Lancers Saturday in Yankton, South Dakota. Thirty-four seconds later, though, the Tigers trailed by multiple possessions. Doane's late lead was their first of the game. It came on...
YANKTON, SD

