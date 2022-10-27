Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk City Council announces Benjamin Avenue Project update
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The public is invited to a Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project update Wednesday, November 9 at the Norfolk City Council Chambers (309 North 5th Street) from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction and the City will be on hand to share current progress and answer...
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.
WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
norfolkneradio.com
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District
Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
Sioux City Journal
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff’s Office participates in second annual Main Street Trunk or Treat
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office participated in the town's second annual trunk or treat event. The Sheriff's Office said they took part in the Trunk or Treat on Stanton's Main Street Sunday afternoon. While they were there they handed out treats and other goodies to almost 400...
After going 4 years without a grocery store, Emerson opens Post 60 Market
EMERSON, Neb. (KCAU) — After nearly four years without a grocery store, residents in the small Nebraska town of Emerson found a way to bring the grocery experience back to town. Co-Op Board President Mark Graf stated on Saturday that they had been planning for a couple of years to bring a grocery store back. […]
waynedailynews.com
Certifications Of Distress Warrants To Be Issued, Updates Provided During Tuesday Commissioners Meeting
WAYNE – A lighter agenda has been posted for the first of two regularly scheduled Wayne County Board of Commissioners meetings in the month of November. From the Wayne County Courthouse courtroom, the Tuesday morning meeting will begin at 9 a.m. County Treasurer, Tammy Paustian will address the certification...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Police find meth in recovered property call
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police said they responded to a business for a recovered property call. According to authorities, around 6:25 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to a call in the 800 block of South 13th Street for a recovered property call. Officials said the officer was provided a purse that...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested on outstanding warrant, meth charge
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Officers reportedly found methamphetamine on a 40-year-old northeast Nebraska woman arrested for an outstanding warrant. On Sunday at 9:13 p.m., Norfolk Police officers identified Stefanie N. Applequist, 40, of Norfolk, near 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue. She was taken into custody on an active Madison County arrest warrant.
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton woman sentenced for drug-related charge
STANTON, Neb. -- A 30-year-old woman from Stanton was sentenced on Friday to six months in jail for a drug-related charge. Officials said 30-year-old Darion Hansen received six months of county jail time for an attempted possession of methamphetamine charge. Hansen was also given a fine of $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
WOWT
Quadruple-homicide suspect to appear in northeast Nebraska court next week
HARTINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in the small town of Laurel is set for arraignment in northeast Nebraska next week. Court documents filed Thursday in Cedar County Court show Jason Jones, 42, has been ordered to appear remotely at 1 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to...
Cedar County man charged with stalking allegedly escapes from custody, led authorities on pursuit
Court documents showed that a Nebraska man that was accused of stalking a family and was charged with escaping from custody has entered a plea of not guilty.
News Channel Nebraska
Doane shocked by late Mount Marty scores in loss
YANKTON, SD — With just 1:35 left in the game, the Doane Tigers took a 16-13 lead over the Mount Marty Lancers Saturday in Yankton, South Dakota. Thirty-four seconds later, though, the Tigers trailed by multiple possessions. Doane's late lead was their first of the game. It came on...
