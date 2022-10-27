ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colony, TX

Carve pumpkins underwater at this Grapevine aquarium

GRAPEVINE, TX
Check out all the work that goes into the Gaylord Texan’s iconic ICE! exhibit

DALLAS (KDAF) — Now that Halloween has come and gone, Christmas is right around the corner, and of course, the Christmas Capital of Texas is getting a head start. ICE! has officially returned to the Gaylord Texan. The Polar Express is making a stop this season and it looks amazing and they’re not even finished yet, they still have some ways to go.
GRAPEVINE, TX

