DALLAS (KDAF) — Now that Halloween has come and gone, Christmas is right around the corner, and of course, the Christmas Capital of Texas is getting a head start. ICE! has officially returned to the Gaylord Texan. The Polar Express is making a stop this season and it looks amazing and they’re not even finished yet, they still have some ways to go.

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO