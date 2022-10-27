Read full article on original website
Here’s What to Expect from Airbnb’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) Q3 Earnings
Airbnb is expected to report its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1. Analysts are expecting decent growth on the basis of encouraging travel trends. Traveller-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is set to report third-quarter (Q3) 2022 results after the market closes on November 1. Ahead of the earnings, the Street expects the company to report adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which is a 20.5% year-over-year increase. Moreover, revenue estimates are pegged at $2.84 billion, which is around 26.8% more than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Why Avis Budget Stock (NASDAQ:CAR) Fell despite Beating Earnings
Shares of car renter Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) plunged in today’s session despite crushing earnings. Indeed, earnings per share came in at $21.70, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $14.46 per share. In addition, sales increased by 18.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $3.55 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations...
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
Is Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock a Buy Following Q3 Earnings Miss?
Stryker stock is under pressure following the Q3 earnings miss. However, management’s upbeat sales and earnings outlook should support the recovery. Shares of medical technology company Stryker (NYSE:SYK) are under pressure following the lower-than-expected Q3 earnings. Despite the Q3 earnings miss and inflationary pressure, management’s upbeat Fiscal 2023 revenue and EPS outlook support the bull case.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Uber is set to release its third-quarter results tomorrow. Analysts expect Uber to report narrow losses compared to the year-ago period. Ridesharing and delivery company Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 1, before the market opens. Wall Street expects Uber to...
AMD is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced preliminary Q3 results on October 6, when the chip giant told investors revenues for the quarter will come in 16% below the prior guidance. As such, the question ahead of the Q3 print today, is not whether the company can beat the forecasts but whether it can signal that the headwinds in the Client segment might be reaching a trough.
Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore
With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Q3-2022 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
AMD is set to release its third-quarter results today. Analysts expect AMD to report earnings that are slightly lower than the year-ago period. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is slated to release its third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 1 before the market opens. Wall Street expects AMD to post adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share. This is slightly lower than the prior-year earnings of $0.73 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is pegged at $5.65 billion, representing a year-over-year jump of about 31%.
Want to Maximize Investment Returns? These Analysts Have a 100% Success Rate on Three Energy Stocks
Here are three energy stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Energy stocks have been outpacing expectations this year since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war pumped up the prices of oil & gas. Three analysts have been studying the sector broadly and boast a 100% success rate on their views on these three companies: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), and Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN).
Will Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rebound on Q3 Results?
Healthcare giant Pfizer’s third-quarter results might be impacted by lower-than-anticipated COVID-related sales and currency headwinds due to a strong dollar. Healthcare giant Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Tuesday, November 1. Pfizer stock has been under pressure as investors are concerned about the expected decline in the company’s COVID-related sales in the upcoming quarters as the pandemic fades.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
PayPal is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Thursday. While the company is expected to be under pressure due to near-term headwinds and fears of an impending recession, most Wall Street analysts continue to be optimistic about its long-term growth potential. Fintech giant PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is scheduled to announce...
Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA): Judge Rejects Publishing Unit’s Acquisition by Penguin
It is likely to be a no-sell-November for Paramount’s publishing unit Simon & Schuster as an antitrust argument weighs heavily on its $2.18 billion acquisition deal with Penguin Random House. ViacomCBS, which rebranded to Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) earlier this year, hit a dead-end in its plan to sell its...
BP Posts Strong Profit of $8.2 Billion in Q3; Beats Earnings Estimates
BP (NYSE: BP) announced its Q3 results today with revenues of $55 billion, up 52% year-over-year but still missing consensus estimates by $5.8 billion. The British oil and gas major reported underlying replacement cost profit of $8.2 billion versus $8.5 billion in the second quarter. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.59 per share in Q3 versus $0.99 in the same period last year and beating Street estimates of $1.95.
SoFi Climbs After Positive Q3 Results
Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) climbed in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the fintech company posted record adjusted net revenues of $419.3 million in Q3, a jump of 51% year-over-year and topping analysts’ estimates of $391.8 million. Loss per share in the third quarter came in at $0.09...
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks
One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December.
Should You Bet on Solar EV Maker Sono Motors’ (NASDAQ:SEV) Stock?
Sono Motors is developing an affordable solar-powered EV that could generate solid mass market demand. Let’s learn more about Sono Motors. With growing adoption and sales of EVs (Electric Vehicles), Germany-based solar EV maker Sono Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) is grabbing eyeballs. While the company has the potential to reduce your fuel and energy bills, it is still in its early stages and faces heightened competition, which could hurt its prospects.
Prologis Stock (NYSE:PLD): Strong Momentum and Dividend Growth Support Bullish Thesis
Prologis reported very strong Q3 results, backed by its multi-year leases and excellent occupancy rates. Management’s guidance points toward a record FFO/share for Fiscal 2022. Following the stock’s correction and improved profitability, Prologis could be offering a strong dividend-growth investment case. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) recently reported its...
Morgan Stanley Says Fed Pivot Could Change Tide for Stocks; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buys’ to Consider
The Federal Reserve will hold its November meeting today, and is widely expected to announced a fourth consecutive 75-basis point interest rate hike. The Fed’s likely move, of course, is in response to continued high inflation – but additional context is necessary. Recent earnings reports, especially among the tech giants, have been dismal (Apple was the exception), and the housing markets and consumer savings rates are down; all of this feeds into recession fears, which higher rates will only exacerbate.
1 Canadian Utility Stock for Fat and Worry-Free Dividend Yield
Investors can earn a high and reliable yield of about 6.5% with this utility stock. It has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Utility companies are known for their resilient dividend payouts. Their rate-regulated assets generate predictable earnings to support consistent dividend payments. Within this sector, investors can consider the Canadian utility company Algonquin Power and Utilities (NYSE:AQN)(TSE:AQN), the parent company of Liberty Utilities. AQN has consistently paid and raised its dividends. Further, it offers a high yield of 6.48% at current price levels. Also, AQN has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.
Getty Soars After Mention By Jim Cramer
Shares of Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) jumped in morning trading on Monday following a mention by CNBC’s Mad Money host, Jim Cramer. Cramer commented about the stock, “I think down here at $4, I’m not a SPAC guy, okay, but this one may be actually worth looking at.”
