ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 32

Pamela Kimes
4d ago

In GA, it means people with the ability to reason understand that the state gov't has not suppressed voting. Joe Biden was wrong to call it "Jim Crow 2.0". Georgians are fed up with Biden, his Administration, and Democrats anywhere who blindly support his policies.

Reply(7)
25
Darwin Bell
4d ago

if that article doesn't exemplify exactly what the writer is complaining about I don't know what would. I don't think I have ever read a more blatantly one sided article especially by a major news organization in my life. That writer should be fired or reassigned to writing op-eds only.

Reply(1)
5
andy ledford
4d ago

It means that everyone is fed up with this president and the democrat party.

Reply(3)
28
Related
wuga.org

115,000 Georgia voters turn out for early voting over the weekend

Nearly 116,000 voters cast ballots in Georgia Saturday and Sunday, and those numbers pressed early voting in Georgia past the million and a half mark, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Early voting has been setting records daily since it began two weeks ago, surging well...
GEORGIA STATE
Justine Lookenott

FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes

ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia organized rallies Sunday in a push to get their congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. State lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Federal prosecutors to handle Election Day complaints in region

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two assistant U.S. attorneys have been named to handle election-related complaints about the midterms on Nov. 8. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Channell V. Singh and Jeremiah L. Johnson have been appointed to serve as the election officers for the Southern District of Georgia. As such, they’ll oversee...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift

Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Special election to be held for late lawmaker’s seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special primary election will be held Dec. 20 to fill a vacancy left by the death of Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. A runoff, if needed, will be held Jan. 17 for the set representing Georgia House District 129. Qualifying is only open to...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians

ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1029M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy