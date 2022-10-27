Read full article on original website
Pamela Kimes
4d ago
In GA, it means people with the ability to reason understand that the state gov't has not suppressed voting. Joe Biden was wrong to call it "Jim Crow 2.0". Georgians are fed up with Biden, his Administration, and Democrats anywhere who blindly support his policies.
Darwin Bell
4d ago
if that article doesn't exemplify exactly what the writer is complaining about I don't know what would. I don't think I have ever read a more blatantly one sided article especially by a major news organization in my life. That writer should be fired or reassigned to writing op-eds only.
andy ledford
4d ago
It means that everyone is fed up with this president and the democrat party.
