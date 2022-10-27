Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski's Completely Sheer Fishnet Dress Is Covered in Tiny Sequins
The naked-dress trend is alive and well, and Emily Ratajkowski is the latest star to embrace it. The supermodel wore a completely sheer fishnet gown to celebrate W magazine's 50th anniversary in New York City on Oct. 12. A standout look from Tory Burch's Fall 2022 collection, the long-sleeved number is made of a netted material covered in midnight-blue sequins. Although the design debuted on the runway earlier this year with a black slip underneath, Ratajkowski took a bolder route, styling it with a silky blush-pink bralette and matching underwear. She finished the shimmering ensemble with a black handbag, ankle-strap stilettos, and pink eye shadow.
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
Reporter shares the most promising leads in the James Brown mystery
A strange phone call reveals a question from the grave: w James Brown, one of the greatest entertainers in American history, murdered? CNN reporter Thomas Lake hosts the new podcast The James Brown Mystery.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Kerry Washington Looks Effortlessly Chic in Pleated Leather Dress & Pointy Pumps for ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Press Tour
Kerry Washington favored a classic pump yet again. The actress stepped out in NYC today, continuing the press tour for her new Netflix film, “The School for Good and Evil.” After appearing on “The View” wearing a deep purple drop-waist dress and white pumps, she switched to a different outfit. This time, she was wearing a beige leather midi dress. The strapless garment featured a bustier top and a pleated asymmetrical skirt. The dress also included a matching belt that she tied instead of looped into the belt. Washington wore her hair back and gold medium-sized earrings were visible. She added a simple...
Gal Gadot Channels Wonder Woman in Red, Gold Bangles & Stilettos at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party
Gal Gadot was seeing red at Tiffany & Co.’s latest launch. The fine jewelry brand’s Lock collection features a range of mixed metals and textures in two-toned bracelets, necklaces and more, crafted from gold, silver and sparkling diamonds. Arriving at the Sunset Tower Hotel for the occasion, Gadot wore a draped crimson dress. The “Wonder Woman” star’s gown featured a slim fit with a curved neckline, creating a faintly cape-like silhouette with a backless cut. Accentuating her ensemble were gleaming stacked gold Tiffany & Co. Lock bangles — sharply referencing her superhero role — and small stud earrings. When it came to...
