ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pablo Mari stabbed: Arsenal defender a victim in fatal Milan shopping centre attack

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZLxH_0ip4ghBu00

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari was one of six people who were stabbed in a Milan shopping centre on Thursday. The 29-year-old, who is currently on loan at Italian club Monza, is being treated in hospital for injuries described as “not life-threatening”.

The incident took place in a Carrefour supermarket on the outskirts of the city at around 5.30pm. A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the ANSA news agency, while two other victims remain in serious condition.

A 46-year-old man has been arrrested.

A witness told La Repubblica : “We were at the bar and we thought it was a robbery because we saw some boys and a woman running, then we saw more and more people with upset faces and we realised that something serious had happened.”

Monza’s CEO Adriano Galliani said: “Pablo Mari is not in danger as his injuries are not life-threatening. We hope to see him back soon.”

Asked about the incident after Arsenal’s Europa League defeat by PSV, manager Mikel Arteta said: “I just found out, I know Edu [Arsenal director] has been in touch with his family. He’s in hospital, he seems to be OK. Hopefully he’s OK.”

Arsenal added in a statement: “We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt. Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rangers out to avoid making unwanted Champions League history

Rangers go into their final Champions League group game needing a point against Ajax to avoid a piece of unwanted history.The worst ever group-stage record belongs to Dinamo Zagreb in the 2011-12 season, when they lost all six games with a goal difference of -19.Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are currently at -18 after losing their first five and here, the PA news agency looks at how they compare to Dinamo and the rest of the worst performers.Rangers’ European campaign was quickly on the back foot as they fell 3-0 behind to Ajax in little more than half an hour of...
The Independent

Real Madrid ‘set to launch fresh bid’ for Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus

What the papers sayReal Madrid are set to launch a fresh bid for Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus next summer, according to The Sun via Goal. The 25-year-old was linked with the Spanish giants in the summer, only for them to decide against the move because of an “issue with Jesus’ passport”.Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has decided he does not want to leave the Nou Camp when the transfer window reopens in January. The 25-year-old was “aggressively pursued” by Manchester United back in the summer, the paper says, adding that Erik ten Hag remains...
The Independent

Spain World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

A decade after winning their last major title, Spain enter this winter’s World Cup with their eyes on the prize.Spain’s victory at Euro 2012 capped off a remarkable three-peat of trophy wins, which took in the 2008 European championship – their first triumph since 1964 – and the 2010 World Cup, where a golden generation secured the nation’s first world title.La Roja then disappointed in 2014, however, succumbing to the recent world title-defence curse of exiting the next World Cup in the group stage, before putting in underwhelming efforts at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup to bow out...
The Independent

‘Evil’ Jemma Mitchell jailed for life on TV for killing and beheading friend

A self-styled healer has become the first woman in England to be handed a life sentence on television after being found guilty of murdering her friend, whose headless body was dumped in Devon.Jemma Mitchell was told she will serve at least 34 years in jail for killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her London home in June last year.Two weeks after the murder, she drove more than 200 miles to the seaside town of Salcombe in Devon where she left devout Christian Ms Chong’s decapitated and badly decomposed body in woods.The prosecution claimed 38-year-old Mitchell hatched a plan to murder...
The Independent

‘Anything’s possible’ – a big day nears for Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball

The auctioneer tasked with selling Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball says “almost anything’s possible” when the item goes under the hammer in just over two weeks’ time.An estimate of £2.5-£3million has been placed on the ball, with which Argentina captain Maradona scored two unforgettable goals to knock England out of the 1986 World Cup.He controversially punched the opener beyond Three Lions goalkeeper Peter Shilton at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, before claiming a superb solo second which was later voted ‘Goal of the Century’.The late star’s shirt from the match, which belonged to England midfielder Steve Hodge, fetched a...
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy